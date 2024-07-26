Highlights Manchester United are facing an uphill battle to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi despite being firm admirers.

Manchester United are considering several options in their search for a new midfielder as a deal for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi remains ‘complicated’, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils face an uphill battle in convincing the Spain international to leave his boyhood club this summer. According to Romano, the midfielder is happy in his current surroundings and is ‘not desperate’ to embark on a fresh challenge.

After finalising deals for striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro, Premier League giants Manchester United are now willing to address the middle of the park as they look to reshuffle their options ahead of Erik ten Hag’s third season.

Midfielders Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay and Casemiro have all been linked with a departure in recent weeks as the Dutch tactician looks to rejuvenate his squad in the first transfer window with INEOS playing a major role.

United have so far failed to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over their top target Manuel Ugarte, despite convincing the Uruguayan to join after just 12 months at Parc des Princes.

Red Devils Facing Difficulties in Pursuit of Zubimendi Despite Admiration

Midfielder is happy at boyhood club Real Sociedad

Manchester United are full of appreciation for Zubimendi, who has a release clause worth in the region of £51million written into his current contract, which is valid until June 2027.

Romano, speaking to GMS, revealed that the 25-year-old is not seeking a move away from Sociedad at the moment as he is ‘very happy’ in his current surroundings:

“It's important to say that, for Zubimendi, there is an appreciation from the scouting department. But Zubimendi is a complicated deal because of the price. “There is a €60million release clause, but the player is not desperate to leave the club. He has always been very happy at Real Sociedad. It’s his city, it’s his country, so that's why Zubimendi is not an easy deal. “But there are several options and, for sure, Manchester United are considering doing something in the midfield.”

A regular for both club and country, having been described as one of the 'best central midfielders in the world' by Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, Zubimendi appeared in 45 matches for Sociedad across all competitions last season, scoring four goals.

In April, the 25-year-old responded to transfer talks by saying he feels ‘at home’ at Sociedad, despite rumours linking him with a switch to several top clubs around the continent.

Often compared with Barcelona icon Sergio Busquets, Zubimendi has previously been linked with a summer switch to Camp Nou, but the La Liga giants’ precarious financial situation has so far prevented the Catalans from pursuing any big-money signings this summer.

Martin Zubimendi Stats (2023-24 La Liga) Appearances 31 Goals 4 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 85.7 Progressive passes per 90 5.15 Pass completion 86%

Reguilon Keen on Making Old Trafford Return

Left-back does not feature in Tottenham's plans

Tottenham Hotspur outcast Sergio Reguilon would welcome a return to Manchester United this summer, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Spaniard, who spent six months on loan at Old Trafford last season, is keen on a move back as he was ‘very happy’ at the club, according to Romano.

United decided against extending Reguilon’s temporary stay in January, allowing him to join Brentford for the remainder of the season and his playing time increased under boss Thomas Frank.

The 27-year-old is not expected to feature for Spurs again as, with just 12 months remaining on his current deal, Reguilon was left out of Tottenham’s squad for their pre-season tour.

