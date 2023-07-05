Manchester United have spent a massive amount of money in their history.

Transfer window after transfer window, the club splashes out big money on at least one player.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho and Casemiro have all arrived for hefty fees in the past.

And now United have splashed out big money once again, this time for Mason Mount.

The Englishman has arrived in a £60m move from Chelsea.

He has become United's ninth most expensive player ever.

Following Mount's signing, we've taken a look at United's 20 most expensive arrivals ever and ranked them into six categories ranging from 'total flop' to 'worth every penny'.

View our rankings below... (transfer fees provided by Transfermarkt)

Man United's 20 most expensive signings ever ranked

Total flop

Ángel Di María - €75m

So much was expected of Di Maria when he signed for United in 2014. He was one of the world's best wingers and was expected to excel in the Premier League.

The Argentine enjoyed a decent start to life in Manchester but was unable to kick on.

United decided to cut their losses and sold him to PSG for £44 million a year later. He played 32 times for the Red Devils, scoring four times.

Juan Sebastián Verón - €42.6m

United paid €42.6m to sign Veron from Lazio in 2001, a British transfer record at that time.

United sold him to Chelsea for £19.3m after two disappointing years. In 2020, ESPN named him among the 50 worst signings in Premier League history.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - €42m

Mkhitaryan scored 13 times in 63 matches during his one-and-a-half year spell with the club.

Donny van de Beek - €39m

Van de Beek really has had a nightmare at United.

The Dutchman has made just 60 appearances for the club in his three-year spell. Erik ten Hag got the best out of Van de Beek at Ajax and there were hopes his fortunes would change when his compatriot was named United manager, but that did not happen.

A move away from United could be on the cards this summer.

Disappointing

Paul Pogba - €105m

Pogba had his moments during his second spell at United, but he was wildly inconsistent throughout.

The majority of United fans were happy to see the back of him when he returned to Juventus on a free transfer in 2022.

Anthony Martial - €60m

United broke the record paid for a teenager when they signed Martial in a €60m in 2015.

The Frenchman has enjoyed some good seasons ay United - particularly in 2015/16 and 2019/20 - but on the whole he has been largely disappointing.

In total, Martial has scored 88 times in 298 games for the club. He could be on the move this summer.

Romelu Lukaku - €84.7m

When United made Lukaku their second most expensive player in 2017, it was hoped he would be their main striker for many years to come.

Lukaku lasted just two seasons at United though, scoring 42 times before joining Inter Milan.

Harry Maguire - €87m

Maguire had a decent first season at United, playing every single minute as they finished third in the Premier League.

His performances have dipped with every campaign that has gone by, though.

He lost his place in the 2022/23 campaign and could be sold this summer.

Jadon Sancho - €85m

Big things were expected of Sancho upon arrival but he has never hit the heights expected of him.

The 2023/24 season could be a make or break season for him. He could be on the move if he has another disappointing campaign.

Time will tell

Mason Mount - €64.2m

Mount will no doubt play a key role for United from the outset. But will he thrive in a red shirt? Time will tell...

Decent but not spectacular

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - €55m

Wan-Bissaka has been criticised for his ability going forward, but no one can question how solid he is in defence.

The Englishman missed much of the first half of 2022/23 but was impressive after the World Cup break.

If he improved going forward, Wan-Bissaka would be among the world's best full-backs.

Fred - €59m

After a few underwhelming seasons, Fred enjoyed arguably his best campaign in a United shirt in 2022/23.

That hasn't stopped him being linked with a move away, though, with Fulham among the clubs rumoured to be interested in his services.

Antony - €95m

Antony had a steady first season at United, directly contributing to 15 goals (10 goals, five assists) in 47 matches.

He will be expected to kick on in his second season.

Good signing

Juan Mata - €44.73m

Mata scored 51 times in 285 games for United. He was a good servant to the club and helped them to four trophies.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Juan Mata of Manchester celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg match between Manchester United and FK Rostov at Old Trafford on March 16, 2017 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Nemanja Matic - €44.7m

Matic was solid during the five years he spent from 2017-2022. He made 189 appearances in a red shirt.

Lisandro Martínez - €57.37m

Martinez had his fair share of doubters when he joined United, with some pundits fearing that he was too small to be a Premier League centre-back.

He made a mockery of those claims with a superb first season at the club.

Raphaël Varane - €40m

Varane has had his injury troubles at United but he's a class act when on the field. He formed a strong partnership with Martinez in the 2022/23 campaign.

Worth every penny

Rio Ferdinand - €46m

United made Ferdinand the most expensive British player ever and the world's second most expensive defender ever in 2002.

Signing him turned out to be a masterstroke.

Ferdinand made 455 appearances and helped United to 14 trophies during his 12-year stint at the club.

He is now widely regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation.

Bruno Fernandes - €65m

Bruno has established himself as one of the world's best attacking midfielders during his spell with the club.

The Portuguese midfielder has been a key player for United since signing in 2019 and will continue to be so going forward.

Casemiro - €70.65m

Casemiro has been a revelation at United.

The defensive midfield position had been an issue for the Red Devils for years prior to Casemiro's arrival, but the Brazilian well and truly fixed that problem.

He produced a number of colossal displays in the 2022/23 season and played a key role as United ended their six-year trophy drought.