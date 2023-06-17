Manchester United have had some stars line up for them on the Old Trafford turf.

Plenty of elite talents have made a name for themselves at the club and spent multiple seasons lighting up the Premier League for the most successful team in English football.

But who has featured the most for them in the Premier League era?

Well, thanks to Planet Football, and with some help from 11v11, United’s most regular players since the Premier League launched in 1992 have now been named.

Some big names miss out on the list too, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Vidic, and Michael Carrick not featuring in this team.

And there are a few surprises in there as well…

Manchester United’s most-used Premier League XI

Surprise inclusion at centre back

The first name on the team sheet goes to United’s present goalkeeper David de Gea, with the Spaniard making 415 appearances to date.

With his United future up in the air though, he might not have the chance to add to that tally.

Two legends take up the full-back positions, with Gary Neville off the right and Denis Irwin playing on the left.

The Irishman played 296 times for United in the Premier League, just edging out Evra who managed 273 over eight-and-a-half years.

But there is a surprise pairing in central defence.

Rio Ferdinand unsurprisingly takes one of the central roles, but John O’Shea lines up alongside him.

He made 257 league appearances during his 10 years at the club, with Vidic behind both Wes Brown and Mikaël Silvestre.

Legends in midfield

The XI's midfield is jam-packed with club icons and Premier League greats.

Paul Scholes partners Roy Keane in the middle of the pitch, with the duo making a combined total of 825 Premier League appearances for the club.

The next in line would have been Carrick, who was just 10 shy of taking Keane’s place.

With Scholes’ creativity on the ball and Keane’s tenacious tackling, that’s a partnership which brought huge amounts of success to the Theatre of Dreams.

David Beckham starts on the right, having made 264 outings.

The Englishman’s 80 goal creations place him 10th in the all-time Premier League assists chart.

And to add even more creativity, how about you throw in the assist record holder?

Not only does Ryan Giggs top that table, but he is also United’s record appearance-maker in the league by quite some way.

Only Gareth Barry has made more outings than the Welshman in the division’s history.

Rashford jumps Ronaldo this season

What an attack this would be…

Wayne Rooney is some way in front of his closest competitor up front, having made 393 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils.

His 208 goals for United means that he is the league’s third-highest goalscorer of all-time, behind only Harry Kane and Alan Shearer.

And next to him is current star Marcus Rashford.

Despite only being 25 years old, the attacker has already spent eight seasons playing for United’s senior team.

He jumped two club icons this year, with Ronaldo three behind on 236 appearances and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just behind him.

If he continues to play 30 league games a season, he will reach Rooney’s tally in slightly more than five years.