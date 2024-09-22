Manchester United’s plan for attacking midfielder Mason Mount has been revealed by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 25-year-old joined the Red Devils from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2023, but he struggled to get any regular game time due to persistent injuries. Mount returned to the squad on Saturday evening against Crystal Palace, but was an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

United begin their UEFA Europa League campaign midweek as they host Dutch side FC Twente on Wednesday night. Next weekend, they return to Premier League action with a huge clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ten Hag’s Mount Plan ‘Revealed’

The midfielder has returned from injury

After an injury-ridden campaign, reports suggest United and Ten Hag intend to get the very best out of Mount this season. According to Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, the manager is in regular discussions with Mount and is giving him time to return to action in the best possible shape.

"Manchester United are really supporting Mason Mount after a difficult start for him at Old Trafford. Remember that they spent around £65m to sign him from Chelsea, but he’s had some bad luck with injuries since he joined, so what’s the feeling internally? Mount is now back in training with Man United, and on a daily basis Erik ten Hag is talking with the player, trusting the player, and looking to give him time to return in the best way possible. Ten Hag hopes to be able to play Mount on a regular basis and help him get back to his best level. So, overall, Ten Hag is still planning to back Mount and give him chances as a United player for the long term. They were very happy with the player and his preparations in pre-season until he got injured again, but Ten Hag and his staff are still there, very happy with Mount, and working to get him to the best condition possible."

The report goes on to state Ten Hag is hopeful Mount will feature more regularly this term and get back to his best. The former Chelsea star is very much viewed as a long-term option for the club, and they were happy with his pre-season preparations and start to the campaign prior to his injury.

Mason Mount 2023/24 stats for Man Utd in all competitions Stat: Appearances 20 Goals 1 Assists 1 Minutes played 756

United spent £65million on Mount when they signed him from Chelsea last year. He signed a long-term contract with the Red Devils and his current deal runs until the summer of 2028, with the option of a further year.

Mount was a product of Chelsea’s academy, and had loan spells at Vitesse and Derby County before he broke into their first team in 2019. He amassed just shy of 200 senior appearances for the London club across all competitions prior to his move to Manchester.

Schmeichel Says Man Utd Star is ‘Stepping Up’

Andre Onana is in good form for the Red Devils

Elsewhere, former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel believes Andre Onana has stepped up for the team in recent weeks. In the second half against Palace on Saturday, the 28-year-old produced a crucial double save from Eddie Nketiah and Ismaila Sarr to keep his side in the game.

Speaking to Premier League Productions at full-time, Schmeichel highlighted the Cameroon international’s importance in recent weeks and suggested Onana’s double save was more impressive than that of Arsenal’s David Raya in the Champions League midweek.

Schmeichel said:

“It’s the second week running that he has earned a point for his team. That double save, we saw Raya from that penalty save which was unbelievable, but I think this is more difficult. The shot is through the legs of [Matthijs] de Ligt so he sees it late so that’s a great save in itself. “But that recovery to get back up and he even gets a bit of a stretch on his arms – it’s a magnificent save and that has saved a point for the team. That is the job of a United goalkeeper. You have to be ready for that moment and Onana was.”

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.