Manchester United's potential plans for suspended forward Mason Greenwood next season have been outlined in a new report from The Daily Mail.

Greenwood was suspended from all club duties back in January last year after allegations led to him being arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault.

While all charges were dropped by Greater Manchester Police, the club launched its own investigation into Greenwood's conduct soon afterwards.

United’s internal enquiries have now been taken up a notch following the end of their 2022/23 campaign - and no immediate conclusion appears to be in sight.

As the investigation continues, United are believed to be considering sending the 21-year-old on loan for the 2023/24 season.

Per The Mail, such a move would allow United to 'gauge public reaction, along with Greenwood's mental health and performance levels'.

Having not played in any meaningful form for the better part of 18 months, the player will benefit from any playing time, regardless of which where he is loaned out.

Which clubs may Greenwood be loaned out to?

It’s unlikely that their academy graduate will be loaned out to a fellow Premier League meaning a spell overseas is the most probable option.

Offers from Italian, Spanish and Turkish clubs are reportedly on the table as a temporary destination for Greenwood, though a concrete decision is yet to be made.

Last month, The Sun reported that Juventus were willing to offer the United outcast a fresh start and that they had sounded out Greenwood’s camp.

The Old Lady were said to be hopeful that the presence of Greenwood’s former teammate Paul Pogba on their books would make them an attractive option.

Their report also mentioned that Italian giants Roma and AC Milan were also contemplating a move for the Bradford-born 21-year-old.

Will Mason Greenwood ever play for Manchester United again?

Greenwood still has two years left outstanding on his £75,000-a-week contract, but there are major doubts about whether he will play for his boyhood club again.

The Daily Mail previously reported that Greenwood ‘held extensive talks with United officials’ at the back end of March.

Though Greenwood pleaded for a return, the club insisted that they would be hurried over their investigations into his conduct.

While their investigation still remains ongoing, United could yet decide to release to cut ties with Greenwood completely if they conclude that he has brought the club into disrepute.

Alternatively, a loan overseas could provide the club with the opportunity to take a further period of reflection once the process is complete.