Erik ten Hag is enjoying a successful first season at Manchester United.

The Dutchman guided United to their first trophy since 2017 when they beat Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final in 2023.

That may not be the only trophy that the Red Devils win this season.

United are one of the favourites to win the Europa League and have been imperious in their run to the quarter-finals.

The Manchester giants are also on course to finish in the top four and secure their qualification into next season's Champions League.

Erik ten Hag's three main summer transfer targets

While it's been a successful season for United no matter how it finishes, they still need to strengthen greatly if they are to be crowned English champions once more.

United are no doubt already planning for next season and, with the transfer window just a few months away, the Sun has named United's three main summer transfer targets.

Kaoru Mitoma

Mitoma has been a revelation in his first season in the Premier League.

The Japan international has established himself as one of Brighton's key players in the second half of the season. He has scored six times and recorded six assists in England's top tier this campaign.

Jude Bellingham

Ten Hag wants to sign a midfielder in the summer and it's believed that Bellingham is top of the pile.

The 19-year-old would not come cheap but could be part of United's midfield for the next decade should he sign.

Victor Osimhen

Osimhen has established himself as one of the world's best strikers in the 2022/23 season.

He has scored 25 times in 29 games for a Napoli side that has dominated in both Serie A and Europe.

The Sun have also named United's potential XI should Ten Hag lands his three main targets. View it below...

Man Utd's potential XI for the 2023/24 season

That side looks very, very strong on paper.

Among the players that Ten Hag will be able to call off the bench include Jadon Sancho, Christian Eriksen, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho.

Signing Mitoma, Bellingham and Osimhen won't be cheap at all.

But, if United are able to land the trio, United will be a real force to be reckoned with next season.