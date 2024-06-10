Highlights United's indecision on Ten Hag disrespectful - leaks about meeting other managers adds to the embarrassment.

Club in a strange situation after more than 2 weeks without a decision - fans eagerly awaiting updates.

Despite FA Cup victory and prior success, Ten Hag's future uncertain as United mulls over potential replacements.

Manchester United’s end-of-season review is 'a bit embarrassing and disrespectful' to Erik ten Hag, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Following United’s FA Cup victory two weeks ago, the Red Devils have yet to announce their decision on the Dutchman’s future. In recent weeks, United have been linked with numerous candidates to replace Ten Hag, including Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Gareth Southgate.

Jones suggested that United’s decision is taking so long because the club are still looking to find a candidate who will convince them to part ways with Ten Hag after his two years at Old Trafford. Last season, the injury-stricken Man United side finished eighth in the league – their worst result since the 1989-90 season – but did add a second trophy to the Dutchman's tally.

Man United Leaks ‘Disrespectful’ to Ten Hag

The club held talks with other managers

Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, said Man United’s leaks about meeting candidates to replace Ten Hag have been disrespectful:

“It has been called an end-of-season review, but in reality, it seems the time has actually just been used to extend their time frame to find a candidate that convinces them to part ways with Ten Hag. “It’s become a bit of a shambles, the way info is leaking about meetings with other managers, and it does all feel a bit disrespectful too.”

In the past few weeks, United have met with Tuchel, Pochettino, and Kieran McKenna’s representatives, fueling further speculation over Ten Hag’s future.

However, both Tuchel and McKenna now seem to be out of contention to replace the Dutchman this summer – the ex-Bayern boss is set to take a break from management, while McKenna chose to extend his contract with Ipswich.

United in a ‘Very Strange Situation’

As fans await final decision

Talking to GMS, Jones added that Man United are in a ‘very strange situation’ after taking more than two weeks to decide on Ten Hag’s future:

“It doesn’t take two weeks to decide whether Man United had a good season. It doesn’t take two weeks to consider Ten Hag’s strengths or weaknesses. “They have been assessing him and everything else at the club for months and at the moment it all feels a bit embarrassing. “Usually, if there is an end-of-season review, it’s done quietly and the manager just carries on, and you don’t get a formal announcement to say he will be continuing. So United are in a very strange situation this week as every fan wants to know what is going on.”

After lifting the FA Cup last month, Ten Hag appeared calm about his future, saying he would 'go anywhere else to win trophies' if United decided to sack him.

After joining the club in 2022, the Dutchman ended United’s six-year trophy drought and became the first manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to win silverware in two consecutive seasons.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92

