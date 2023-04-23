Manchester United have been slammed for a 'disrespectful' tweet after they reached the FA Cup final.

United got the better of Brighton on a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes.

After 12 successful penalty kicks, it was Brighton's Solly March who played the role of villain as he blazed his effort over the bar. It left Victor Lindelof the opportunity to step up and send Man Utd through to the FA Cup final.

They will face Manchester City in the final on June 3.

Man Utd's tweet after beating Brighton on penalties

After Lindelof's penalty sent United to the final, United's official Twitter account celebrated with a rather controversial tweet.

They wrote: "WE’RE ON THE MARCH WITH TEN HAG’S ARMY!"

Was that a deliberate tweet mocking March?

Coincidence or not, many fans believed it was disrespectful to the devastated Brighton player.

On Reddit, fans were reacting to the tweet with one asking: "How long until that gets deleted?"

"Bad taste. Very bad taste," another wrote.

"Hope that's not an intentional choice of words, that's in poor taste if it is," a third added.

A fourth wrote: "Absolutely shameless. My only hope is they didn't consider the pun."

In fairness to United, it is a chant sung by supporters so the pun may have been completely accidental.

What did David de Gea say after the match?

After the match, United goalkeeper admitted that it was a "tight" semi final but is pleased that his side are competing for trophies.

"It was a very tight game we played a very good team," De Gea said. "Brighton play really good football. We are now in the final but we have another big game on Thursday so we need to go home and recover.

"They were great penalties. I was prepared as always. I tried to put pressure on the takers.

"There's still a long way to the final but it will be a big game against one of the best teams in Europe and the world.

"We showed at home we can beat them [Man City] so let's hope.

"We are on the right track. One trophy, another final and fighting for the top four. It's not enough but it's a big step from last season."