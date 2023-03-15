Manchester United’s tweet about Julia Roberts has gone viral after Man City boss Pep Guardiola said that even if his Manchester City side were to win three Champions Leagues in a row, that feeling cannot compare to the disappointment of his ‘idol’ visiting City’s rivals.

Guardiola’s comments came in the wake of City’s 7-0 victory at home against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night, with five goals from marksman Erling Haaland propelling the Citizens into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

City’s impressive showing last night demonstrates why they are the favourites to win the competition, with them cruising past a Leipzig side that are currently third in the Bundesliga.

Guardiola could lift the trophy for the first time in over a decade. But even if he managed to this season and for the following two seasons after that, he would still think he had failed because Julia Roberts did not visit the Etihad seven years ago.

Guardiola: Champions League can’t compare to Julia Roberts visiting United

Roberts travelled to England back in 2016, in what was Guardiola’s first season managing in the country.

During her visit, the Pretty Woman actor made a quick stop in Manchester, but Guardiola was left disappointed that his ‘idol’ chose to visit Old Trafford and not the blue side of the city.

So much so that the Spaniard would still consider himself a failure even if he were to lift Europe’s most prestigious trophy for a third time.

“I’m going to explain a secret,” Guardiola said following Tuesday’s match against Leipzig. “So whatever happens this year in the Champions League, even if we win this Champions League and three champions league in a row, I’ll be a failure.

“I have three idols in my life. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Julia Roberts. These are my three idols. So for obvious reasons, Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods is no good, and Julia Roberts as well.

“So Julia Roberts years ago came to Manchester. Not in 1990 when Sir Alex Ferguson was winning titles and titles and titles. She came in the period where we were better than United, in these four or five years.

“And she went to visit Man United! She didn’t come to see us! So that’s why even if I win the Champions League, it will not be compared for the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn’t come to see us.

“Even if I win the Champions League it will not compare to this disappointment.”

Man United’s viral tweet

And upon hearing that, Manchester United just could not resist and put out a tweet this morning in response which has since gone viral.

The Red Devils kept in short and sweet, simply saying “throwing it back to when Julia Roberts visited Old Trafford.”

Guardiola’s managerial rival Jose Mourinho was in charge of United during that season, and The Red Devils went on to lift the Europa League that year against Ajax.

But after Haaland scored five last night to break Manchester City’s record for goals scored in a single season, City look on track to lift an even bigger prize.

Hopefully a third Champions League is enough to for Guardiola to wipe the tears away.