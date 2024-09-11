Southampton striker Ben Brereton Diaz was controversially substituted just 35 minutes into Chile’s 2-1 loss against Bolivia in their 2026 World Cup qualifier, sparking immediate backlash from fans and pundits.

The Saints forward, who started alongside Eduardo Vargas up front, was unexpectedly replaced by midfielder Vicente Pizarro in a tactical change that left many questioning manager Ricardo Gareca’s approach.

Chilean pundit Rodrigo Herrera criticised the substitution after the game, claiming it had a negative impact on both Brereton Diaz and the entire squad, which suffered its second consecutive loss of the international break following a 3-0 defeat to Argentina. Under Gareca, the 25-year-old has seen limited game time with the national team, despite impressing at club level in recent months.

Before Tuesday’s clash Brereton Diaz’s last start for Chile occurred in November 2023, much to the surprise of Herrera, who had previously questioned the versatile forward’s omission from the starting XI.

Chile Boss Slammed for Brereton Diaz Decision

‘He killed him’

Herrera, speaking to BOLAVIP, was shocked by Brereton Diaz’s early substitution in Chile’s 2-1 loss to Bolivia on Tuesday night:

“He killed him, I don't understand. As much as he likes the system, as much as he considers him dispensable for whatever reason, I didn't see the team improving that much with Pizarro's entry. “He did show attitude, but to kill a player of that calibre, the only striker, the only '9' we had in the Premier League, wait 45 minutes.” “That's why I tell you that he sends the signals, because the players read this, so the players are reading that Gareca is desperate. Today was a game where there was no tomorrow. Well, there definitely is no tomorrow.”

Brereton Diaz’s impressive form on loan at Sheffield United saw him net six goals and provide one assist last season, and he was described as "outstanding" by Chris Wilder.

The Stoke-on-Trent-born striker’s efforts were enough to convince Southampton to strike a long-term agreement with Brereton Diaz, as he put pen to paper on a four-year deal at St. Mary’s in the summer, returning to England just a year after signing for Villarreal.

The 25-year-old is yet to score or assist in his first three Premier League appearances under Russell Martin, with Southampton currently sitting 19th in the table after three consecutive losses in August to begin their campaign.

Ben Brereton Diaz's Sheffield United Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes played Premier League 14 6 1 1,110 FA Cup 2 0 0 81

Russell Martin Sack Latest

‘Fighting to keep his job’

Russell Martin is reportedly fighting to keep his job after an underwhelming start to the Premier League campaign, according to Football Insider.

The 38-year-old tactician reportedly faces the sack by the end of September if he does not turn around a poor run of results, with Saints currently pointless after three games.

Southampton won promotion with more possession than any other team in England last season, boasting an astounding 65%, and have maintained a similar approach in their return to the top flight and been beaten heavily as a result/

Key personnel in the Southampton boardroom want Martin to adopt a more pragmatic style to grind out results after a difficult start to life in the Premier League, and if results don't change quickly then he could find himself in danger of the sack despite only signing a new contract in July.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-09-24.