Jose Mourinho has identified Newcastle United as his best chance of another job in the Premier League and is reportedly targeting the role should Eddie Howe depart St James' Park, The Guardian has revealed.

The Portuguese tactician is understood to have reached out to intermediaries, asking to be informed of any developments at Newcastle, after reportedly meeting their chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, in March and maintaining the connection since.

Mourinho, currently in charge of Fenerbahce, joined the Turkish club only last summer after being dismissed by Serie A giants Roma in January.

However, the 61-year-old is reportedly already eyeing other opportunities, after showing signs of frustration in Turkey recently, including during his reunion with Manchester United in the Europa League.

His results in Turkey have also been underwhelming as Fenerbahce are currently third in the league, five points behind leaders Galatasaray, and only 21st in the Europa League standings, with just one win in their first four games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mourinho won only 10 of his first 18 matches in Turkey and lost 1-3 to rivals Galatasaray in the league in September.

According to The Guardian, Howe is not under immediate pressure at Newcastle, having secured back-to-back victories over Chelsea and Arsenal after a challenging start to the season.

However, the former Bournemouth boss ‘is not guaranteed long-term job security’ considering Newcastle’s Saudi owners’ ambitions, who aim to have the club in the Champions League.

After going winless in five Premier League games, the Magpies bounced back last weekend with an emphatic 1-0 victory over Arsenal and will be hoping to maintain their positive form away to Nottingham Forest, their final test before November's international break.

To further boost their European aspirations, Newcastle are expected to be active in the January transfer window.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Magpies are eyeing a move for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, with Howe reportedly identifying the 25-year-old as his first-choice target for the right flank.

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce Record (2024/25) Games 18 Wins 10 Draws 5 Losses 3 Goals scored 36 Goals conceded 22 Points per game 1.94

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-11-24.