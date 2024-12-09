Former West Ham and Manchester United boss David Moyes has refused to discuss taking over at Wolverhampton Wanderers while Gary O’Neil is still in charge, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Scottish tactician has been reportedly lined up as a potential replacement for the under-pressure O’Neil, but ‘thinks it is wrong’ to discuss the role while a colleague is still in the post.

According to Nixon, there are also ‘severe doubts’ about whether Moyes would accept the challenge at Wolves, with the club sitting 19th in the Premier League table in December.

O’Neil is now reportedly in ‘grave danger’ of being axed from Molineux, and a defeat to West Ham on Monday could seal his fate, with Moyes, who has been described as 'incredible' by former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, likely to be approached if the worst-case scenario occurs:

“David Moyes is refusing to discuss the Wolves job - while Gary O’Neil is in the post. “The crisis club have short-listed experienced coach Moyes for their position if O’Neil leaves but the principled Scot is not willing to talk just now. “Moyes is a leading light within the manager’s union and thinks it is wrong to discuss a role when a colleague is in work. “O’Neil is clearly in grave danger of going and could be sacked if Wolves lost to West Ham tomorrow night. “If O’Neil goes Moyes will be approached but there are severe doubts about whether he would accept the challenge. “Moyes is available for work but happy to wait for the right opening.”

Moyes remains out of work after departing West Ham at the end of the season and was already linked with a return to the Premier League this season.

The Scottish tactician would bring significant experience, having managed 697 games in the English top-flight, ranking third among all coaches in history, behind Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Wolves, who most recently lost 4-0 at Everton, have endured a tough season start under O’Neil, winning just two of their first 14 games in the division and conceding 36 goals – more than any other club.

The 41-year-old coach, who was subjected to crude chants from his own supporters at Everton, now faces a run of must-win games to keep his job at Molineux, with the West Ham game followed by tests against Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

David Moyes' West Ham Record (2020-2024) Games 230 Wins 103 Draws 43 Losses 84 Goals scored 365 Goals conceded 320 Points per game 1.53

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-11-24.