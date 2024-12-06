Former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic has turned down West Ham United’s approach to replace Julen Lopetegui at the London Stadium, according to Bild.

West Ham reportedly contacted Terzic on Wednesday to gauge his interest in a Premier League return but received a negative response.

The "incredible" Terzic previously worked as Slaven Bilic’s assistant at West Ham for two years before leaving alongside the Croatian in the early months of the 2017/18 season.

The Hammers will now have to explore other options as they continue to evaluate replacements for the under-pressure Lopetegui, who faces a must-win match against Wolves on Monday.

The Spanish tactician has overseen just four Premier League wins since succeeding David Moyes in the summer, with West Ham languishing 14th in the table and six points above the relegation zone after 14 rounds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Terzic won 55 of his 96 matches in charge of Dortmund, achieving an average of 1.93 points per game.

West Ham recently suffered a 3-1 defeat at Leicester City, marking their seventh loss of the season – only bottom-placed Wolves and Southampton have lost more matches this term.

The Hammers have reportedly shortlisted several candidates should they opt to part ways with Lopetegui mid-season, including former Porto boss Sergio Conceicao.

The Portuguese tactician is said to have admirers at the London Stadium and remains available after leaving Porto at the end of last season.

Ex-Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand and former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri have also been linked, though Allegri’s salary demands could prove challenging.

Lopetegui’s fate could be decided with another defeat, as West Ham prepare to host 19th-placed Wolves on Monday.

The Spanish tactician signed a two-year deal upon his arrival in June, succeeding David Moyes, who led the Hammers to a ninth-place finish in his final season.

In more positive news, Niclas Fullkrug has returned to action for West Ham after missing three months through injury and scored a consolation goal against Leicester on Wednesday.

Julen Lopetegui's West Ham Record (2024/25) Games 16 Wins 5 Draws 3 Losses 8 Goals scored 20 Goals conceded 32 Points per game 1.13

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-11-24.