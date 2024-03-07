Highlights Sir Alex Ferguson's replacement, David Moyes, had a short-lived and unsuccessful time at Manchester United.

But the former Everton manager wasn't the only contender for the hot seat at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp and others were also linked with the Man United job and could have transformed the club's fortunes.

In May 2013, Sir Alex Ferguson announced that he would be retiring as Manchester United manager. Having won 38 trophies at the club, including two Champions Leagues, 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and four League Cups, he was always going to be a hard act to follow.

Even so, just one day after the news of his impending departure, Sir Alex has already announced his replacement. Indeed, fellow Scot David Moyes would move from Everton to Old Trafford in the summer of 2013.

Unfortunately, we all know how that went. Moyes lasted just 51 matches in charge of the Red Devils, winning just 27 times and earning an average of 1.73 points per game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Of all the Man United managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left, only Ralf Rangnick (1.45) picked up fewer points per game than David Moyes (1.73).

However, in that short period where it was unknown who would be replacing Ferguson, The Guardian drafted up a list of nine "contenders" who could have landed the Man Utd job. Moyes is included in the list, but GIVEMESPORT has written about the other eight options and what has happened to them in the years since.

Jurgen Klopp

Club at the time: Borussia Dortmund

At the time, Jurgen Klopp was one of the most highly-rated young managers on the scene, having won back-to-back Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund in 2011 and 2012. In The Guardian article, journalist Stuart James describes the German's side as being "an exciting young team which plays an incisive brand of attacking football in keeping with Manchester United's own traditions."

Klopp would lead Dortmund to a Champions League final that summer, losing to Bayern Munich, before eventually ending up at Liverpool in 2015. After the success he's had at Anfield – winning Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and Champions League titles – it's fair to say Man Utd's fortunes over the past decade would have been a lot brighter had he arrived at Old Trafford instead of Moyes.

Jurgen Klopp Clubs Managed Before Summer of 2013 Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund Clubs Managed Since Summer of 2013 Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool Honours Won Before Summer of 2013 Four Honours Won Since Summer of 2013 Nine

Jose Mourinho

Club at the time: Real Madrid

By this stage of his career, Jose Mourinho had already established himself as one of the best managers in the game. Success at Porto, Chelsea, and Inter Milan lead him to Real Madrid in 2010. In Spain, he won La Liga once, plus the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana.

Interestingly enough, he would agree to leave Madrid just 12 days after Sir Alex announced his retirement. By that stage, Moyes had already been handed the job but Mourinho would end up at Old Trafford in 2016. His 114-game spell at Old Trafford is one of the more successful reigns in the post-Ferguson era, as he is the only manager to win two major trophies in a single season since 2013 – lifting the League Cup and the Europa League in 2016/17.

Jose Mourinho Clubs Managed Before Summer of 2013 Benfica, União de Leiria, Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid Clubs Managed Since Summer of 2013 Chelsea, Man United, Tottenham Hotspur, Roma Honours Won Before Summer of 2013 20 Honours Won Since Summer of 2013 6

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Club at the time: Molde

Next on The Guardian's list was Moyes –who obviously got the job – and then came Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – who got the job later on. In 2013, the former Man United striker had caught they eye in his native Norway, leading Molde to back-to-back titles. He'd also worked as United's reserve team coach between 2008 and 2011, making him a pretty good candidate.

Despite a difficult spell in the Premier League at Cardiff, where he arrived mid-season and couldn't save them from relegation, Solskjaer would take charge of United (initially as interim) in 2018. He won 14 of his first 19 matches in charge and got the job on a permanent basis. The Red Devils struggled for consistency under their former player, though, and he was sacked in 2021 having failed to win a trophy – perhaps he would have done better if they'd signed countryman Erling Haaland as requested in 2018.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Clubs Managed Before Summer of 2013 Molde Clubs Managed Since Summer of 2013 Molde, Cardiff, Man United Honours Won Before Summer of 2013 Three Honours Won Since Summer of 2013 None

Laurent Blanc

Club at the time: Out of work

In May 2013, Laurent Blanc was currently without a job and so was an obvious name to be considered for any major managerial openings across the globe. As a World Cup-winning player, he'd built his coaching reputation at Bordeaux, winning a league and cup double in 2009 before taking charge of Les Blues in 2010.

After losing to eventual winners Spain in the quarter-finals of Euro 2012, he stepped down and with Moyes getting the Man United job, Blanc took charge of Paris Saint-Germain that same summer. With PSG, he did pretty well, winning Ligue 1 titles in all three of his seasons in charge. After leaving in 2016, however, his career has been on a bit of a slide. Indeed, he is now unemployed and has been since 2022 after poor spells in charge of Al-Rayyan and Lyon.

Laurent Blanc Clubs Managed Before Summer of 2013 Bordeaux, France Clubs Managed Since Summer of 2013 Paris Saint-Germain, Al-Rayyan, Lyon Honours Won Before Summer of 2013 Four Honours Won Since Summer of 2013 11

Ryan Giggs

Club at the time: Manchester United (player)

At the time, Ryan Giggs was in the twilight of his Manchester United career, so it would have been a bold move to hand him the job outright – even if he was one of Ferguson's most loyal disciples. Still, when Moyes arrived, he opted to make the Welshman as player-coach.

In the end, it was Giggs who took over from the former Everton boss as caretaker after Moyes got the sack in 2014. In his four games, he managed two wins, a draw and a defeat. His coaching career hasn't really taken off elsewhere since leaving Old Trafford in 2016 as he spent four years as Wales manager but has been out of work since 2022.

Ryan Giggs Clubs Managed Before Summer of 2013 None (still playing) Clubs Managed Since Summer of 2013 Wales Honours Won Before Summer of 2013 0 Honours Won Since Summer of 2013 0

Michael Laudrup

Club at the time: Swansea City

Michael Laudrup had a remarkable playing career winning numerous titles with Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Ajax but failed to reach such heights as a manager. With that said, it's somewhat of a surprise to see his name touted here.

However, The Guardian allude to this, writing: "The Dane would have been nowhere near the list of potential candidates 12 months ago but it is a measure of how well he has done since taking over at Swansea last summer that his name is now linked with any of the top jobs that come available." With Michu scoring goals for fun, he led Swansea to a League Cup title in February 2013 but this was about as good as it got for Laudrup who was sacked almost exactly one year later. He's been out of a job since 2018.

Michael Laudrup Clubs Managed Before Summer of 2013 Brøndby, Getafe, Spartak Moscow, Mallorca, Swansea Clubs Managed Since Summer of 2013 Swansea, Lekhwiya, Al Rayyan Honours Won Before Summer of 2013 Six Honours Won Since Summer of 2013 Two

Carlo Ancelotti

Club at the time: Paris Saint-Germain

By this stage of 2013, it was looking pretty likely that Carlo Ancelotti would leave Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid. And this proved to be the case, with the aforementioned Blanc replacing him. If that move to Spain wasn't already so far down the line, perhaps Man United could have tempted him to England.

They no doubt would have loved to have brought in a man with such calibre to Old Trafford. Having already won major honours in England as Chelsea boss, he would have arrived with Premier League experience but instead, Ancelotti began a relationship with Real Madrid which has seen him 11 trophies across two spells.

Carlo Ancelotti Clubs Managed Before Summer of 2013 Reggiana, Parma, Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG Clubs Managed Since Summer of 2013 Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton, Real Madrid Honours Won Before Summer of 2013 13 Honours Won Since Summer of 2013 14

Jupp Heynckes

Club at the time: Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's Jupp Heynckes was pretty highly rated at the time. After all, his side had just smashed Barcelona 7-0 in the Champions League semi-finals. They would go on to win that tournament, completing a European treble – which helped the German win the 2013 FIFA World Coach of the Year finishing ahead of Klopp (second) and Sir Alex.

Heynckes would then leave Bayern at the end of the season, hoping for some "peace and quiet". Seeing as he was only four years younger than Ferguson at the time, it's understandable that he didn't end up at Man United, although he did return to Bayern Munich in 2017, before finally retiring at the end of that campaign have won the Bundesliga one final time.

Jupp Heynckes Clubs Managed Before Summer of 2013 Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich, Athletic Bilbao, Eintracht Frankfurt, Tenerife, Real Madrid, Benfica, Athletic Bilbao, Schalke 04, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich Clubs Managed Since Summer of 2013 Bayern Munich Honours Won Before Summer of 2013 12 Honours Won Since Summer of 2013 One