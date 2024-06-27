Highlights Only a select group of elite coaches have taken charge of a century of Champions League matches.

Premier League icons Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have both won Europe's biggest prize with English clubs.

Five-time winner Carlo Ancelotti has been at the helm of eight teams from four different countries in the Champions League.

Over its 70-year history, the Champions League, formerly known as the European Champion Clubs' Cup, has seen countless players attempt to lift the iconic big-eared trophy. Established legends, promising youngsters and unexpected talents have all been lauded for reaching the zenith of continental club football.

But spare a thought for their coaches, without whom any potential epic would remain only in the realm of the imagination. Some of the best have left their mark on the competition, through their ideas for the game, their dazzling displays or their charisma.

Of all the managers to have ever reached the continental top table, only the very best have made a habit of pitting their wits against the rest of Europe's elite. Here's a closer look at the coaches to have taken charge of the most Champions League matches since the competition was rebranded in 1992.

The Managers With the Most Champions League Games of All Time Rank Coach Played Won Drawn Lost Best performance 1 Carlo Ancelotti 204 116 47 41 Winner 2 Sir Alex Ferguson 190 103 48 39 Winner 3 Arsene Wenger 184 86 43 55 Final 4 Pep Guardiola 171 109 35 27 Winner 5 Jose Mourinho 151 80 36 35 Winner 6 Mircea Lucescu 115 37 26 52 Quarter-finals 7 Diego Simeone 105 52 25 28 Final 8 Jurgen Klopp 102 58 15 29 Winner 9 Massimiliano Allegri 100 45 26 29 Final

9 Massimiliano Allegri – 100

Champions League clubs: Milan, Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri is one of those coaches who has not yet managed to win the Champions League. A finalist in 2015 and 2017, the Italian has each time come up against what appears to be his glass ceiling.

And while he has long dreamed of lifting the big-eared cup with Juventus, he may never achieve that feat. Allegri was sacked at the end of the 2023/24 season after nonetheless leading the Old Lady back into the prestigious competition, which they had to do without after a disappointing seventh-place finish in the 2022/23 campaign. As he does not appear ready to retire just yet, Allegri will still have the opportunity to join the illustrious list of Italian coaches to have won the continental prize.

8 Jurgen Klopp – 102

Champions League clubs: Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool

The announcement of Jurgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool came as a chilling shock to all fans on Merseyside. And with good reason. After almost a decade on the Anfield bench, the German announced his departure from the Premier League giants, citing a need for a rest after a successful spell.

Not only did he succeed in winning another league title for the legendary club in the north of England, he also took them to the summit of Europe in 2019, adding a sixth Champions League crown to Liverpool's immense trophy cabinet and becoming the seventh German coach in history to win Europe's ultimate honour. Klopp also left three Champions League finals with a runners-up medal. "The world is not full of winners," he once said, "the world is full of triers. I prefer to try to win."

7 Diego Simeone – 105

Champions League clubs: Atletico Madrid

In over a decade, Diego Simeone has won virtually everything with Atletico Madrid. However, a Champions League title still eludes him. And that's not for lack of trying. An unsuccessful finalist in 2014 and again in 2016, 'El Cholo' has shaped one of the best teams in Europe in recent years with his own hands - despite his defensive reputation.

And as he prepares to begin his 13th season on the Colchoneros bench, the Argentinian is determined to finally triumph in one of the hardest competitions to win. Such an achievement would make him even more of a legend at the Madrid club, where he already occupies the lofty realm of legends.

6 Mircea Lucescu – 115

Champions League clubs: Inter Milan, Galatasaray, Besiktas, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dynamo Kyiv

A legend in Romanian football, Mircea Lucescu is one of the coaches to have managed the most Champions League matches in his career. In 2015, he became the fifth coach in history to have coached 100 matches in the competition. Lucescu was a manager of exceptional longevity who put Shakhtar Donetsk on the map of European football.

Under the Romanian's steely gaze, Shakhtar became a team in which the collective spirit took precedence over individual qualities, collecting the notable scalps of more illustrious opponents during the 2010s. A forward-thinker, Lucescu was also one of the forerunners of the idea of studying players (both his own and opponents) before matches.

5 Jose Mourinho – 151

Champions League clubs: Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur

Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham: Jose Mourinho has enjoyed a succession of clubs and extraordinary performances throughout his career. Winner of the 2003/04 edition with FC Porto and the 2009/10 edition with Inter Milan - steering the Italian giants to the European treble - the Portuguese icon also reached six semi-finals.

A glorious record for one of only six coaches to have won the competition with two different clubs. And although he has had more difficulty in his most recent appearances in the competition, Mourinho is nonetheless one of the great legends to have graced the grand stage.

4 Pep Guardiola – 171

Champions League clubs: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City

Undoubtedly one of the greatest revolutionaries in the history of football, Pep Guardiola became the first coach in history to win six major trophies in the same year, scaling unprecedented heights during his first season in Barcelona's dugout. The Catalan has influenced - and continues to do so - a multitude of coaches around the world.

Winner of three Champions League titles in his career, Guardiola has also helped his teams reach the semi-finals on six occasions and has never been eliminated from the group stage. However, if there is a downside, it may be that he failed to lift the trophy during the three years he spent in charge of Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Of all the coaches to have managed at least 100 Champions League matches since 1992, Pep Guardiola has lost the fewest.

3 Arsene Wenger – 184

Champions League clubs: Monaco, Arsenal

Although he discovered the Champions League while on the bench at French club AS Monaco, it is with Arsenal that Arsene Wenger spent most of his legendary career. Although the club's greatest manager of all time qualified for the competition in 19 consecutive seasons between 1998 and 2017, he never managed to lift the trophy.

Beaten by Barcelona in the 2006 final, the Londoners fell to Manchester United in the semi-finals three years later. It was a disappointment and left a sour taste of unfinished business for the French coach, who ended up playing in just six quarter-finals in 19 attempts.

2 Sir Alex Ferguson – 190

Champions League clubs: Manchester United

Close

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson managed a total of 190 Champions League matches during his illustrious career. After overseeing 12 contests in the European Cup while at the helm of Scottish side Aberdeen, the rest of Ferguson's continental career was all on the Red Devils' bench.

United played in no fewer than 19 Champions League campaigns under the Scot's watch, winning Europe's biggest prize in 1999 and 2008. Among his other achievements, Ferguson reached two finals (2009 and 2011) and three semi-finals (1997, 2002, 2007). An impressive record for the man who is considered the greatest coach in the history of the Manchester club.

1 Carlo Ancelotti – 204

Champions League clubs: Parma, Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli

For many, he is quite simply the greatest coach of all time - and if he isn't, he's certainly one of the best football managers in history. The only manager to have won five Champions League titles, Carlo Ancelotti is also the only coach in history to have managed six finals in the competition, as well as the only one to have been crowned champion twice with two different clubs, scaling Europe's peak with AC Milan and Real Madrid. As if these numerous records were not enough, the Italian is also the coach to have won the most Champions League matches since 1992. A true love affair.

