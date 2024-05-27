Highlights Pep Guardiola is currently expected to call time on his Manchester City career next summer.

The Spaniard will be an almost impossible figure to replace at the Etihad Stadium.

However, there are a number of solid figures who City might turn to in their bid to replace him - including Enzo Maresca and Xabi Alonso.

Pep Guardiola's incredible reign at Manchester City could be entering its final stretch as recent reports have revealed that the Spaniard intends to leave the Etihad Stadium next summer. The former Barcelona coach joined the club in 2016 and has since guided them to unprecedented levels of success. From their first-ever Champions League trophy to six Premier League titles, he's won just about everything there is to win with City and appears to be edging closer to a change.

Ahead of what could be his final 12 months in charge of the club, it's never too early to start thinking of the future. With the current boss looking to leave next year, City will want to start assessing options on who is up to the task of replacing him very shortly. With that in mind, there are already a few names that stand out as possible candidates.

Potential Pep Guardiola Replacements for Manchester City Manager Current job Michel Girona Enzo Maresca Leicester City Ruben Amorim Sporting CP Roberto De Zerbi Unemployed Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen Vincent Kompany Burnley (Soon to be Bayern Munich)

1 Michel

Girona

With Girona operating under the same ownership as City, the name that makes the most sense to replace Guardiola - and is surely the most likely right now - is Michel. The Spaniard has done an incredible job with the Spanish side, guiding them to a third-place finish this year - and after another season with the team, he might be ready to make a step-up in his career.

With Guardiola potentially leaving next summer, the timeline would fit perfectly for Michel to be the man who takes over from him at the Etihad. The 48-year-old took charge of Girona in 2021, and he's since taken the team to the Champions League for the first time ever. Considering his impressive record, and his style of play matching Pep's own approach, it's hard to imagine City that won't take a close look at him.

2 Enzo Maresca

Leicester City

Having learned his trade working under Guardiola at City, Enzo Maresca feels like another logical option to replace his former mentor. The coach stepped away from the Etihad last year, taking charge of Leicester City and getting his own shot at managing in England. He's since guided the Foxes back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and has become quite the hot commodity as a result.

Taking over from Pep and returning to City would be a fairytale narrative for Maresca, and it seems fitting that City would consider bringing him in as he's already familiar with the team, the facilities and the squad. That said, there's serious interest in him right now, with Chelsea considering him for their current vacancy, so there is a chance he'll be unavailable once Guardiola departs.

3 Ruben Amorim

Sporting CP

Ruben Amorim is a name that's been on a number of lips this summer already as several big teams look to hire a new manager. Liverpool were linked with him for a while as they searched for a Jurgen Klopp replacement but, as of now, he's remaining at Sporting CP. He's been with the Portuguese club for four years now and has led them to two league titles in that time.

At 39 years old, there are few managers with a higher ceiling than Amorim and if City want to start fresh after Guardiola, and kick-start a brand-new project, the Portuguese coach could be the man for the job. With that said, he's known for playing a 3-4-3 formation, a very different set-up to the one that's been deployed at the Etihad this season, so his appointment would lead to significant change in tactics.

4 Roberto De Zerbi

Unemployed

Another name that's seemingly being linked with every managerial vacancy right now isRoberto De Zerbi. The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager decided to leave the Seagulls this summer after two seasons in charge. Known for his attack-based possession-heavy style of football, fans have grown to admire the manner in which De Zerbi has his teams play.

Guardiola has typically played a similar style of football, so the Italian would be well-suited to City's squad. He's currently drawn interest from both Chelsea and Manchester United, though, so unless he's patient and waits things out for a year, it's hard to imagine he'll still be unemployed when Guardiola leaves City in the future.

5 Xabi Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen

The last year has seen Xabi Alonso's stock as a football manager rise drastically and that's down to the incredible work he's done with Bayer Leverkusen. The Spaniard led the team to an unbeaten season domestically, and a 3-0 Europa League final loss to Atalanta was all that separated his side from going the entire campaign undefeated across all competitions and securing a historic treble.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bayer Leverkusen went unbeaten in 52 of 53 matches this season under Xabi Alonso

His capabilities as a manager have been on full display this year, and it seems as though it's only a matter of time before he moves to one of the biggest teams in the world. At one point, he was the favourite for the Liverpool job but made the decision to stay at Leverkusen for at least another year. Whether that's foolish or not remains to be seen, but it could set the Spaniard up nicely for next summer when the City job becomes available. Would he go to City or wait for the likes of the Liverpool or Real Madrid jobs to become available? Who knows, but he'd be a very solid appointment.

6 Vincent Kompany

Burnley (Soon to be Bayern Munich)

In the past, Guardiola has spoken publicly about the fact that he sees Vincent Kompany managing City at some point down the line. Could that happen as soon as next year when the Spaniard leaves the team? There's a good chance. Kompany is a cult hero at the Etihad for his exploits during his playing career in the heart of the club's defence. He spent over a decade with the team and is one of the best centre-backs in Premier League history.

Bayern Munich, with the German club set to make him the fourth-most expensive manager of all time, and as such, he might not be available as early as next season for City. However, the interest is there, so the opportunity to return to his former club might be too good to turn down.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 27/05/2024.