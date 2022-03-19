Highlights Zinedine Zidane and Sir Alex Ferguson narrowly miss out on the list, despite considerable success during their managerial careers.

Jurgen Klopp makes the top 10 having spent a hefty £965m during his time in management.

Eight managers have spent more than £1 billion over the course of their career, including Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.

With the riches of the footballing world ever-growing, the process of unearthing an academy prospect and developing them into a world-beater may slowly become a dying art. Instead of persisting with academy prospects, clubs often delve into the market and splash the cash on the finest exploits possible.

Financial backing is obvious imperative to how teams perform once the summer and winter windows open for business and without the mountains of cash behind them, it is possible that some of the sport’s greatest-ever tacticians may have not achieved nearly half of the success they are credited for today.

The likes of Zinedine Zidane and Sir Alex Ferguson narrowly miss out from being selected which just goes to show clever spending can still amount to huge levels of success, both domestically and on the European stage.

So, which managers have been the biggest spenders during their managerial tenures? We used Transfermarkt, who have crunched the numbers thanks to their extensive database, to muster up a list. And there are some interesting inclusions and omissions – so, read on to find out if your club’s coach is known as one of football's heavy spenders!

The highest spending managers in football history Rank Name Clubs Titles Purchased players Transfer spend 1 Pep Guardiola 5 37 79 £1.709bn 2 Jose Mourinho 9 26 119 £1.58bn 3 Carlo Ancelotti 9 26 109 £1.47bn 4 Massimiliano Allegri 3 14 114 £1.21bn 5 Diego Simeone 7 10 84 £1.05bn 6 Thomas Tuchel 5 13 73 £1.02bn 7 Manuel Pellegrini 11 7 98 £1.02bn 8 Antonio Conte 7 8 93 £1bn 9 Mauricio Pochettino 5 3 57 £980m 10 Jurgen Klopp 4 12 85 £965m 11 Unai Emery 8 11 87 £888m 12 Arsene Wenger 4 21 104 £831.9m 13 Jorge Jesus 8 18 139 £805m 14 Claudio Ranieri 17 8 129 £782m 15 Rafael Benitez 11 13 115 £782m All figures provided by Transfermarkt. Correct as of January 27th, 2024.

15 Rafael Benitez

£782m (13 titles won)

Having spent time at the helm of 11 different clubs, Benitez has overseen a grand total of 115 new arrivals. The Spaniard built one of Liverpool’s greatest Premier League sides during his time in charge but was working on a shoestring budget for much of his six-year Merseyside stint.

Owing to that, a £26.5m move for Fernando Torres – who became the club’s record signing at the time – was his biggest spend at the club, but it was one that certainly paid off. Spells at Real Madrid and Napoli have seen him afforded a little more money to spend than his time at Anfield did.

Rafael Benitez's most expensive signings Player Club Fee Gonzalo Higuain Napoli £33m Mateo Kovacic Real Madrid £32.4m Danilo Real Madrid £27m Fernando Torres Liverpool £26.5m Robbie Keane Liverpool £20.5m All statistics via Transfermarkt

14 Claudio Ranieri

£782m (Eight titles won)

Claudio Ranieri will forever live in Premier League folklore for that league-defining campaign where he took heavy outsiders Leicester City to the summit, fending off the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, who all secured Champions League qualification in 2015/16.

While he managed the unthinkable with a team made up of lesser-known talent, he has also had his fair share of big-money moves, too, having spent just shy of £800m during his time as a manager. His time at Monaco and Chelsea were especially fruitful in that sense, with the majority of his biggest deals coming at those two clubs.

Claudio Ranieri's most expensive signings Player Club Fee James Rodriguez Monaco £38.4m Radamel Falcao Monaco £36.7m Islam Slimani Leicester City £26.5m Hernan Crespo Chelsea £22.2m Joao Moutinho Monaco £21.3m All statistics via Transfermarkt

13 Jorge Jesus

£805m (18 titles won)

With 138 players coming through the door during his tenure at eight clubs, the 69-year-old is expected to find himself on this list. He has become a managerial phenomenon in Portugal since starting out in 1990 at Amora, having gone on to manage the likes of Benfica and Sporting.

He was re-appointed Al-Hilal head coach during the summer of 2023 and with the riches of the Middle East looking to stamp their authority in the world of football – highlighted by their capture of Neymar – this overall spend could certainly rise. It's a testament to how much money he has to throw around in Saudi that the five most expensive signings of his managerial career have all come since he joined Al-Hilal last year.

Jorge Jesus' most expensive signings Player Club Fee Neymar Al Hilal £76.9m Malcom Al Hilal £51.2m Ruben Neves Al Hilal £47m Aleksandar Mitrovic Al Hilal £45m Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Al Hilal £34.1m All statistics via Transfermarkt

12 Arsene Wenger

£831.9m (21 titles won)

The Frenchman is typically involved in discussions of who the best Premier League manager to ever live is, and he has his hefty outlay to thank. Impressively, Wenger has won 21 titles, most notably three Premier Leagues during his time at Arsenal, but struggled to replicate his early success during the final years of his tenure in England.

Times have changed and transfer fees have skyrocketed, since the Frenchman left the managerial game behind, so it would be interesting to see how the likes of Wenger would fare in the modern game and whether they could operate quite as successfully in the market when there's so much money being thrown around.

Arsene Wenger's most expensive signings Player Club Fee Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal £54m Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal £45m Mesut Ozil Arsenal £40m Granit Xhaka Arsenal £38m Alexis Sanchez Arsenal £36.5m All statistics via Transfermarkt

11 Unai Emery

£888m (11 titles won)

Securing European football for the current campaign thanks to their impressive league finish in 2022/23, Aston Villa boss Emery was given more financial freedom to bolster his squad over the summer. But he certainly hasn’t been short of cash during his time at previous clubs, especially at north London-based outfit Arsenal.

In his first two seasons at the helm, the Spaniard did not spend frugally, with over £200m being splashed on new signings which, unfortunately, resulted in little success. His time at Villa, though, has seen him endure great success in the transfer market, with his third-most expensive player, Moussa Diaby having a great start at the club.

Unai Emery's most expensive signings Player Club Fee Neymar Paris Saint-Germain £200m Nicolas Pepe Arsenal £72m Moussa Diaby Aston Villa £51.9m Julian Draxler Paris Saint-Germain £30.7m Pau Torres Aston Villa £28.2m All statistics via Transfermarkt

10 Jurgen Klopp

£965m (12 titles won)

Jurgen Klopp is arguably one of Liverpool’s greatest managers ever, having achieved a flurry of success since taking post in 2015, including a Premier League and a Champions League title. He has spent fairly big, however. Over the course of his four-club managerial career, he has sanctioned 85 new signings and spent £965m.

The German tactician has been tasked with rubbing shoulders with Manchester City in recent years and has done a respectable job, despite not having the same level of money to part with. With his departure set for the end of the 2023/24 season, the Reds will be hoping his successor will fare even half as well in the transfer market.

Jurgen Klopp's most expensive signings Player Club Fee Darwin Nunez Liverpool £85m Virgil van Dijk Liverpool £75m Alisson Becker Liverpool £66.8m Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool £60m Naby Keita Liverpool £52.75m All figures via Transfermarkt

9 Mauricio Pochettino

£980m (Three titles won)

Having won a mere three titles across his managerial career, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will look back and ponder where his money should have been invested instead, seeing as he has spent close to £1bn. His time at Tottenham Hotspur saw him famously receive little financial backing, so it might seem wild to see he's spent so much.

And then you remember his most recent outlay of £115m on Moises Caicedo, and it begins to make sense. With the west Londoner’s turning into a free-spending machine of late with Todd Boehly on board, it feels almost inevitable that his place on the list will rise in the very near future as Chelsea continues to throw absurd amounts of money around.

Mauricio Pochettino's most expensive signings Player Club Fee Moises Caicedo Chelsea £115m Achraf Hakimi PSG £58m Romeo Lavia Chelsea £53m Tanguy Ndombele Tottenham Hotspur £52m Christopher Nkunku Chelsea £51m All statistics via Transfermarkt

8 Antonio Conte

£1bn (Nine titles won)

Antonio Conte is currently enjoying some much-needed downtime away from football after his sour stint in north London with Tottenham Hotspur, but it cannot be downplayed how brilliant a football manager he is. But his mouth-watering spending begs the question: how much of his success actually boils down to his expertise?

He has spent time at seven different clubs since calling it a day on his playing career and has overseen deals for a total of 93 players since, with the total spend reaching £1bn. The spending has brought some success, but not the levels that he likely wanted, with nine titles to his name.

Antonio Conte's most expensive signings Player Club Fee Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan £63.2m Alvaro Morata Chelsea £56.4m Richarlison Tottenham Hotspur £50m Cristian Romero Tottenham Hotspur £42.7m Achraf Hakimi Inter Milan £36.7m All statistics via Transfermarkt

7 Manuel Pellegrini

£1.02bn (Seven titles won)

The former Manchester City man was in post when the club began to transform into a well-oiled trophy-winning machine. Following on from Sheikh Mansour’s money-inspired takeover, City were now able to match their rivals and spend big – yet wisely – in the market. Pair that spell with his time at Real Madrid and he was spending whatever money was necessary on some of the biggest names in the sport.

The Chilean became somewhat of a journeyman in the football manager sphere as has welcomed 96 new players during his 11-club stint as head coach, though it’s doubtful that any club were able to mirror what the English club were spending during his presence.

Manuel Pellegrini's most expensive signings Player Club Fee Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid £84.6m Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City £65m Kaka Real Madrid £57.2m Raheem Sterling Manchester City £54.4m Sebastian Haller West Ham United £42.3m All statistics via Transfermarkt

6 Thomas Tuchel

£1.02bn (13 titles won)

Now in charge of Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel also took the reins of Chelsea in 2021 and enjoyed a Champions League triumph just months after he entered the job. To prepare for the 2022-23 campaign, Tuchel had spent over £250m on new faces which set a new British record – and maybe even a precedent for those around them – for most spent in a singular transfer window.

That, of course, included £97.5m being spent on Romelu Lukaku. That's not the sort of transfer anyone wants on their record really as the Belgian was a disaster at Stamford Bridge. Still, though, he was the man who brought Kylian Mbappe to PSG, so at least he can always boast about that one.

Thomas Tuchel's most expensive signings Player Club Fee Kylian Mbappe PSG £153m Romelu Lukaku Chelsea £96.5m Harry Kane Bayern Munich £82m Welsey Fofana Chelsea £68m Marc Cucurella Chelsea £55m All statistics via Transfermarkt

5 Diego Simeone

£1.05bn (10 titles won)

Currently managing at Atlético Madrid, Diego Simeone has little to show for his exuberant spending tendencies with just 10 titles accrued over an outlay of £1.05bn. Having the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to fend off is, of course, a tall order, and he may have shot himself in the foot staying in the Spanish capital for so long, but he cannot blame financial constraints for his poor (in the grand scheme of things) trophy haul.

Considering the amount of money his team has made off selling some of their best players over the years, though, he more than earned the right to go a little wild in the transfer market every once in a while. It's just a shame the Joao Felix move was so poor in hindsight.

Diego Simeone's most expensive signings Player Club Fee Joao Felix Atletico Madrid £108m Thomas Lemar Atletico Madrid £61m Diego Costa Atletico Madrid £51m Vitolo Atletico Madrid £30.4m Jackson Martinez Atletico Madrid £30m All statistics via Transfermarkt

4 Massimiliano Allegri

£1.21bn (14 titles won)

Despite his two-year hiatus from management between 2019 and 2021, Massimiliano Allegri has been Juventus’ head coach since 2014, though he did spend time at other clubs prior to his illustrious stint at the Old Lady. With 14 titles under his belt, the Italian has welcomed 113 new faces to his respective sides since he turned his hand to management, spending a whopping £1.21bn.

It's clear where he spent the majority of his money, with his five most expensive signings all coming during his spells with Juventus, with wildly varying levels of success across the board. £100m for an ageing Ronaldo might not have been the wisest in hindsight.

Massimiliano Allegri's most expensive signings Player Club Fee Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus £100m Gonzalo Higuain Juventus £76m Dusan Vlahovic Juventus £71m Bremer Juventus £37.6m Federico Chiesa Juventus £37.2m All statistics via Transfermarkt

3 Carlo Ancelotti

£1.47bn (26 titles won)

Commonly known as ‘Don Carlo’, his moniker certainly transcends into his transfer window activity seeing as Carlo Ancelotti is in the top three managers of all-time in terms of his overall expenditure. The seasoned 64-year-old has been at the helm of an array of clubs, ranging from Chelsea, AC Milan, Bayern Munich all the way down to Everton.

He is currently in charge of European behemoth Real Madrid and so has ample money at his disposal. The same can be loosely said about the entirety of his managerial career as he has spent nearly £1.5bn on 108 players. The majority of his high spending has come across two spells at the Bernabeu, though, with his purchase of Jude Bellingham last summer the most expensive in his career.

Carlo Ancelotti's most expensive signings Player Club Fee Jude Bellingham Real Madrid £88.5m Gareth Bale Real Madrid £85.1m Aurelien Tchouameni Real Madrid £68.3m James Rodriguez Real Madrid £64m Fernando Torres Chelsea £50m All statistics via Transfermarkt

2 Jose Mourinho

£1.58bn (26 titles won)

The animated head honcho, Jose Mourinho, has been in charge at a host of top European clubs - most notably Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United – and has enjoyed levels of success at almost every club, amounting to 27 titles. Even at Porto, who are not in the same echelons as the aforementioned trio, the decorated manager turned them into a force to be reckoned with.

To help with that, he has spent an eye-watering figure of £1.58bn on 118 players across the nine clubs he has been in charge of. Like him or not, there’s no denying that he will end his career as one of the best managers to ever grace the game.

Jose Mourinho's most expensive signings Player Club Fee Paul Pogba Manchester United £89m Romelu Lukaku Manchester United £72m Fred Manchester United £50m Nemanja Matic Manchester United £38m Andriy Shevchenko Chelsea £31m All statistics via Transfermarkt

1 Pep Guardiola

£1.709bn (37 titles won)

Coming in at number one is Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, though his eye-catching spending extends to his respective stints at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, too. Across the five clubs in which he has managed at, the charismatic Spaniard has picked up 36 titles along the way and so you could say it has been money well spent.

Spending big should always result in trophies and in this particular case, it has. The same cannot be said for all transfer market heavy-hitters, mind. Then again, they didn't all sign players like Ruben Dias and Rodri, so there's that. Guardiola may have spent more than anyone in history, but he's got the trophy cabinet to justify that.