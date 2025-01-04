Summary The 20 managers with the most points in Premier League history have been named.

Longevity has helped the likes of harry Redknapp and Sam Allardyce who make the top 10.

Pep Guardiola remains more than 1000 points behind first place.

The Premier League has seen some of the very best managers grace its presence over three decades of its existence. From those who led with the old-school philosophy of English football to those in recent years who have revolutionised the way the game is played with gegenpress or tiki-taka tactics.

What has been proven throughout the years is that there is no single method for success, as this variety of styles has helped many managers amass an impressive number of points. But who has accrued the most? GIVEMESPORT has the answer as we rank the 20 managers who have won the most points in the Premier League era.

Top 20 Managers With Most Premier League Points Rank Managers Points 1. Sir Alex Ferguson 1,752 2. Arsen Wenger 1,627 3. David Moyes 989 4. Harry Redknapp 878 5. Pep Guardiola 750 6. Jose Mourinho 735 7. Jurgen Klopp 705 8. Sam Allardyce 680 9. Rafael Benitez 605 10. Mark Hughes 601 11. Steve Bruce 531 12. Mauricio Pochettino 520 13. Roy Hodgson 512 14. Martin O'Neill 505 15. Brendan Rodgers 488 16. Eddie Howe 421 17. Gerard Houlier 419 18. Kevin Keegan 413 19. Alan Curbishley 410 20. David O'Leary 409

10 Mark Hughes

601 points

A Premier League winner as a player at Manchester United, Mark Hughes may not have ever reached the same heights on the touchline, but he has still carved out a respectable career for himself as a manager in England's top flight. Having had stints in charge of the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, and Stoke City, the former striker has managed to notch up 601 points.

This tally is enough to take the Welshman above former teammate Steve Bruce, who sits in 11th. While it is unlikely that Hughes will get another job in the big time, there is no immediate threat to his spot in the top 10 as things currently stand.

9 Rafael Benitez

605 points

He may have spent time at four Premier League clubs, but it's pretty clear that the majority of Rafael Benitez's 605 points came during his six-year spell at Anfield. While he never won an English league title at Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle, or Everton, the former Valencia boss did manage success in other competitions during this period of his career.

There have been a whole host of Spanish managers who have gone on to impress at the highest level, and Benitez is up there with them. His use of data made him one of the first to introduce that way of thinking to English football, making Rafa ahead of his time in many ways.

8 Sam Allardyce

680 points

Never forget that, in his final run as a Premier League boss, Sam Allardyce walked into a troubled Leeds team, declared himself the best manager in the division, and oversaw the Elland Road outfit's relegation back to the Championship. To be fair, Allardyce must have known he was walking into a poisoned chalice with little chance of survival. But if anyone could do it, he could.

During his journeyman career, the former England head honcho (albeit for a singular game) had a knack for pulling a rabbit out of the hat and leading teams to safety after taking over mid-season, seemingly needing a miracle. He also built an incredibly underrated team at Bolton that saw stars like Jay-Jay Okocha and Nicolas Anelka flourish as the Wanderers pushed for Europe. All in a day's work for Big Sam.

7 Jurgen Klopp

705 points

The first manager inside the top 10 to have lifted the famous trophy. Had it not been for the fact that Jurgen Klopp was up against arguably the greatest team in football history when battling for supremacy, he might have won more. The German was an inspirational figure at Liverpool, turning the Reds from a team closer to midtable finishes than Europe to one that was among the best on the continent.

Perhaps the biggest tip of the hat you can give to the now Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull is that he left a steady ship for Arne Slot to benefit from, as the Merseysiders have not missed a step since the Dutchman's appointment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp surpassed 90 points three times as Liverpool manager and won one league title. Alex Ferguson surpassed the tally twice but won 13.

6 Jose Mourinho

735 points

Very few people have come to the Premier League and immediately dominated quite like the 'Special One' did when he first arrived at Chelsea. Jose Mourinho had the special touch, and was exactly what Chelsea needed to become an unstoppable force in English football for a two-year period.

Subsequent spells at Manchester United and Tottenham followed, and it feels as though, nowadays, top-level football has passed by the current Fenerbahce boss. However, his legacy is one that will remain intact, as the Portuguese remains one of the most recognisable faces in Premier League history.

5 Pep Guardiola

750 points

Speaking of Mourinho, one of his biggest managerial rivals has recently overtaken him for a place inside the top five - that man, of course, being Pep Guardiola. The Catalonian has done the same thing at Manchester City as he did at Barcelona and Bayern Munich: build a well-oiled machine that has rarely been stopped during the decade he has resided in England.

Guardiola is 75% of the way to 1,000 points, something only two men have achieved. Even if he doesn't manage to reach that tally, he is already one of the best the division has ever seen.

4 Harry Redknapp

878 points

A national treasure as much as a Premier League legend, it is impossible not to love Harry Redknapp. As a personality, he is one of a kind, and as a manager, he is also incredibly accomplished. Apart from his time at Tottenham, Redknapp was never in charge of a team challenging towards the top end of the top flight, yet his record speaks for itself.

Part of that success is down to longevity. While he was often at teams that found themselves midtable or below, the veteran was able to have a lengthy run in the Premier League and, as a result, racked up a mighty 878 points.

3 David Moyes

989 points

As mentioned earlier, only two managers have hit the 1000-point mark. But if David Moyes had been allowed to stay in charge of West Ham, he surely would’ve become the third to do so. The Scot is often tarnished by his ill-fated reign as Manchester United boss, but that doesn’t take away from the incredible work he did at Everton and the underrated job he managed across his two spells at the London Stadium.

Four more wins would be enough for Moyes to surpass the incredible landmark. Should he land himself one more job in the English top flight, you’d back him to reach it.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No manager has lost more games in the Premier League than Moyes (246). Redknapp is next on the list with 239.

2 Arsene Wenger

1,627 points

Given that he has managed more games in the Premier League than anyone else, it is no surprise that Arsene Wenger is one half of the duo to have not just surpassed but smashed the 1000-point total. The Frenchman’s appointment at Arsenal was a curious one at first, with "Arsene who?" being a common sentiment.

During his tenure, Wenger built some of the best teams in the division, signed some of the greatest players the Premier League has ever seen, and remains the only manager to have completed an invincible campaign. If it weren’t for one other iconic figure, he would no doubt be number one. But it seemed one manager just always found a way to have the beating of him.

1 Sir Alex Ferguson

1,752 points

Who else was it ever going to be? No one has won more games or league titles than Sir Alex Ferguson, so it's not a shock to see that he is so far clear at the top. The figure is one that will likely stand the test of time, as it is almost impossible to imagine any other coach staying at the top for as long as the Scot did.

Guardiola would be people's top contender, but he is still 1000 points shy, and given that the City boss scoffed at the idea of passing Ferguson's incredible number of Manager of the Month awards, that tells you all you need to know about how he would feel about this record too.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and StatMuse - accurate as of 04/01/2025