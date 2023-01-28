Pep Guardiola has enjoyed extraordinary success in his managerial career.

Guardiola hung up his boots in 2006 and, a year later, he was appointed Barcelona B manager.

A successful season with the B team saw Guardiola become Barcelona boss in 2008.

Guardiola has enjoyed unprecedented success ever since.

In the past 15 years, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Manchester City, Guardiola has won everything there is to win.

In total, he's won 35 trophies, including three Champions League's and 10 domestic league titles.

But how does his trophy haul compare to the most successful managers in football history?

Goal have named the 10 most successful football managers ever by trophies won. View their findings below... (we have updated the end of the 2022/23 season)

10. Carlo Ancelotti - 23 trophies won

Ancelotti has enjoyed success with the likes of AC Milan, PSG, Bayern Munich and now Real Madrid. He will likely add to his tally this year.

9. Giovanni Trapattoni - 23 trophies won

Trapattoni's best spell came at Juventus, where he won six Serie A titles and the European Cup in 1985. He also managed AC Milan, Juventus, Inter Milan and Benfica.

=7. Jose Mourinho - 26 trophies won

'The Special One' won his 26th trophy as a manager when Roma won the inaugural UEFA Conference League in 2022. Now 60, Mourinho is still going strong.

=7. Jock Stein - 26 trophies won

A Celtic legend. Stein won the European Cup in 1967 and 10 league titles with the Scottish giants.

6. Luis Felipe Scolari - 26 trophies won

Scolari's greatest success came in 2002 when he guided Brazil to the World Cup title.

Brazilian head soccer coach Luiz Felipe Scolari poses with the FIFAtrophy at Los Angeles international airport, during a stopover in theUnited States from the team's flight home to Brazil, July 1, 2002. "BigPhil" as he is commonly known back home, led Brazil to theirunprecedented fifth World Cup title with a 2-0 victory over Germany.REUTERS/Paulo WhitakerPW

5. Otmar Hitzfeld - 28 trophies won

Hitzfeld won the Champions League twice as a manager: In 1997 with Borussia Dortmund and with Bayern Munich in 2001.

4. Valeriy Lobanovskyi - 30 trophies won

All 30 of Lobanovskyi's trophies came at Dynamo Kiev. He managed the Ukrainian club in three different spells. He also guided the Soviet Union to a runner up finish at the European Championship in 1988.

=2. Pep Guardiola - 35 trophies won

Guardiola is just 52 years old but has already won an incredible 35 trophies. He is almost certain to move up to second spot on his own, but he has a long way to go to take top spot.

=2. Mircea Lucescu - 35 trophies won

Lucescu has enjoyed success across Europe with the likes of Galatasaray, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kiev. He's still manager of the latter at 77 years old.

1. Alex Ferguson - 49 trophies won

The greatest manager ever. Ferguson's best spell came at Man United, where he led them to 38 trophies across a 27-year spell. Guardiola may eventually eclipse his trophy haul but it'll be a while until that happens.