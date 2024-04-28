Highlights Winning trophies is a key mark of successful football managers, regardless of where they manage.

Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Luiz Felipe Scolari are the only three managers on the list to not have retired yet.

Sir Alex Ferguson has won the most trophies of any manager in football history, 11 clear of the man in second.

The best managers in football win trophies, while others can often struggle to do so. Regardless, a look into the most successful managers throws up some interesting names and provides us with a chance to dive into areas of football history that some people may not be aware of.

Some of the managers on this list earned their trophies in the west, right in the eyes of the media, meaning they have a lasting legacy that most people are aware of. Some of them earned their trophies behind the iron curtain, which unfortunately means their history can be obscured and almost forgotten about by the average football fan. And others earned theirs in their homelands, rarely moving out of their country, which means the knowledge of their exploits can be limited to fans of their clubs.

As Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola continues his all-conquering era, here is a rundown of the seven managers with the most trophies in the history of football.

Managers with the Most Trophies Won in History Manager Number of Trophies Won Years Active Sir Alex Ferguson 49 1974-2013 Pep Guardiola 38 2007-present Mircea Lucescu 38 1979-2023 Valeriy Lobanovskyi 30 1969-2001 Jose Mourinho 26 2000-present Luiz Felipe Scolari 26 1982-present Jock Stein 26 1960-1985

7 Jock Stein

26 trophies won

Scottish manager Jock Stein began his coaching career with Celtic's reserve side, where young players such as Billy McNeil, Bobby Murdoch, and John Clark would pass through into the first team before becoming homegrown heroes within the first team. He actually won his first competition whilst managing the reserves, beating Rangers 8-2 on aggregate in the reserves cup, though of course that isn't counted here.

Stein moved to Dunfermline in 1960 and enjoyed a solid four-year stint at the club, ending his time there with a Scottish Cup and multiple excursions in Europe. He then moved to Hibernian for a year, leaving for Celtic in March 1965 whilst also coaching the Scottish national team part-time from May-December of that same year.

Celtic would be where Stein won all but one of his trophies. He had a noticeable impact on the fortunes and performances of Dunfermline and Hibs, but the power of Celtic and the coaching abilities of Stein became a force to be reckoned with in Scottish and European football. Their first trophy was the 1965 Scottish Cup, which they won against Dunfermline (who had beaten Hibs in the other semi-final). More trophies followed in the next season, but in 1966-67 they won a continental treble, the first British team to do so.

Stein's Celtic would win 10 league titles, with nine of those all in succession. They would also win eight Scottish cups, six Scottish league cups, and a European Cup.

Team Trophies won Dunfermline Scottish Cup Celtic European Cup, Scottish League Championship x 10, Scottish Cup x 8, Scottish League Cup x 6

6 Luis Felipe Scolari

26 trophies won

'Big Phil' Scolari is certainly someone that you can describe as well travelled. He began his early career in Brazil, though a short stint in Saudi Arabia was sandwiched in between, eventually winning his first trophy in 1987 with Gremio. The Campeanato Gaucho is the state football league of Rio Grande do Sul, and he won that on three occasions.

He then moved to Kuwait, winning the Kuwait Emir Cup with Al-Qadisiya before returning to Brazil. After a bizarre incident where he abandoned Cortiba after three losses by boarding the winning team's bus after the third defeat, he then made his return to Gremio, winning more state championships, a national title, a Brazilian cup, and a Copa Libertadores. His times at Palemeiras in the late-90s and late 2010s yielded more silverware. He also won the Uzbek league in 2009 with Bunyodkor, and achieved great success over a three-year period with Chinese Super League club, Gangzhou Evergrande.

He is perhaps best known by most football fans for his time as Chelsea boss and as the manager of Brazil and Portugal. Taking over in 2001 with the Selecao in danger of potentially not qualifying for the World Cup, he guided them to qualification and to the World Cup final where they beat Germany 2-0 with two goals from Ronaldo. His time as Portugal manager saw them reach the final of Euro 2004 and the semi-final of the 2006 but it yielded no trophies. His return to Brazil in 2012 saw them win the Confederations Cup in 2013 ahead of their home World Cup in 2014. He resigned after two losses in the latter stages of that World Cup.

Team Trophies Won Al Qadisiya Kuwait Emir Cup Criciuma Copa do Brasil, Campeonato Catarinense Gremio Campeonato Gaucho x 3, Capeonato Brasileiro Serie A, Copa do Brasil, Copa Libertadores, Recopa Sudamericana Palmeiras Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, Copa do Brasil x 2, Copa Mercosur, Copa Libertadores Jubilo Iwata J1 League Bunyodkor Uzbek League Gangzhou Evergrande Chinese Super League x 3, AFC Champions League, Chinese FA Cup, Chinese FA Super Cup Kuwait Arabian Gulf Cup Brazil FIFA World Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup

5 Jose Mourinho

26 trophies won

The Special One, Jose Mourinho, has enjoyed one of the finest careers of any modern manager, experiencing success at practically every club he has taken over. Beginning as an assistant coach under Sir Bobby Robson at numerous clubs, he got his big break at Benfica and Uniao de Leiria. He then moved to Porto, where his legacy truly began. He instantly turned the club's fortunes around, winning a European treble in his first full season at the club. The 2003-04 season is the stuff of legend as he would guide Porto to a miraculous Champions League triumph.

He then moved to Chelsea, who had become big spenders under Roman Abramovich. His first season in charge of the club yielded a League Cup and Premier League title, which was won with the most points recorded at that point (95), and the least amount of goals conceded (15). After more triumphs in the blue area of London, he then moved onto Inter Milan in 2008, where he won a Serie A title in 2009 and a year later he achieved a historic treble.

His time at Real Madrid was explosive, as he poked Barcelona manager Tito Vilanova in the eye whilst also breaking records with his 2011-12 La Liga title win. He then returned to Chelsea, winning another Premier League title and League Cup before an up and down stint at Manchester United saw him win three trophies in the 2016-17 season. His time at Spurs saw him win nothing, before he won a Europa Conference League title in 2022 with Roma.

Team Trophies Won Porto Primeira Liga x 2, Taca de Portugal, Supertaca Candido de Oliveira, UEFA Cup, UEFA Champions League Chelsea Premier League x 3, FA Cup, Football League Cup x 3, FA Community Shield Inter Milan Serie A x 2, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, UEFA Champions League Real Madrid La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana Manchester United EFL Cup, FA Community Shield, UEFA Europa League Roma UEFA Europa Conference League

4 Valeriy Lobanovskyi

30 trophies won

Valeriy Lobanovskyi did most of his work behind the Iron Curtain of the Warsaw Pact in the 1970s and 1980s as the manager of Dynamo Kyiv, one of the most successful clubs in the history of the Soviet Union.

Soviet football is rather interesting but not much is really known about it in the western world. It was innovative in its own way, with Lobanovskyi's Dynamo Kyiv working with the Kyiv State Institute of Physical Education to bring a system of calculation to his team in order to manage the workload of his team. Additionally, he also developed a style of play somewhat similar to Rinus Michels total football, but with more of an emphasis on pressing.

Under his guidance Dynamo Kyiv won eight Soviet Top League titles and six Soviet Cups. Dynamo also had success on the continental stage, winning the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup twice, and the European Super Cup over Bayern Munich.

Lobanovskyi was also the manager of the Soviet Union national team, coming close to a trophy in 1988 when they reached the final of the European Championship. However, that iconic Marco van Basten goal for the Netherlands put pay to any dreams of victory. Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Lobanovskyi turned Dynamo into the dominant team in Ukraine, winning five National League titles in a row, and three Ukrainian Cups on the spin too.

Team Trophies Won Dnipro Dniproetrovsk Soviet First League Dynamo Kyiv Soviet Top League x 8, Soviet Cup x 6, Soviet Super Cup x 3, Ukrainian National League x 5, Ukrainian Cup x 3, European Cup Winners' Cup x 2, European Super Cup, CIS Cup x 3

3 Mircea Lucescu

38 trophies won

A real journeyman manager, Lucescu has won trophies in Romania, Turkey, Ukraine, and Italy. Another from behind the Iron Curtain, Lucescu began his managerial career in his native Romania, winning two Romanian Cups and a league title with Dinamo Bucaresti.

After the 1989 revolution, Lucescu left Romania to join Pisa in Italy. His time at Brescia was more innovative, as he and fitness coach Adriano Bacconi created a software programme called FARM (Football Athletics Results Manager), which was one of the first data monitoring systems in football. At Brescia, he also won the 1993-94 Anglo-Italian Cup.

His most successful time at any football club was his tenure in charge of Shakhtar Donetsk, where he turned them into one of the greatest Ukrainian teams of all time. They became the dominant team in Ukraine, winning eight Ukrainian Premier League titles, six Ukrainian Cups, and seven Ukrainian Super Cups. Furthermore, they also experienced success on the continental stage, winning the 2009 UEFA Cup over German team Werder Bremen.

His time with Zenit St. Petersburg saw him win a Russian Cup before an ill-fated period as the manager of Turkey yielded no success. He returned to Ukraine to manage Shakhtar's biggest rivals, Dynamo Kyiv, winning a domestic treble in his first season in charge. He retired from management in November 2023.

Team Trophies Won Dinamo Bucuresti Divizia A, Cupa Romaniei Brescia Anglo-Italian Cup Rapid Bucuresti Divizia A, Cupa Romaniei, Supercupa Romaniei Galatasary Super Lig, UEFA Super Cup Besiktas Super Lig Shakhtar Donetsk Ukrainian Premier League x 8, Ukrainian Cup x 6, Ukrainian Super Cup x 7, UEFA Cup Zenit Saint Petersburg Russian Super Cup Dynamo Kyiv Ukrainian Premier League, Ukrainian Cup, Ukrainian Super Cup

2 Pep Guardiola

38 trophies won

Perhaps the greatest manager of all time? If he isn't already, then he is certainly on his way to being the greatest in terms of his trophy haul. 38 trophies when he presumably isn't even close to retiring is absolutely incredible. At the age of 53, Pep has more than enough time to catch up with the man who is first on this list.

It's a testament to how good a coach he was even at the start of his career, that he was given the reigns of the Barcelona first team after just one year with the B team. He repaid that faith instantaneously, winning a treble in his first year in charge and completing the first sextuple in the history of football by the end of 2009. By the end of his time at Barcelona, he had won 14 trophies, which made him the most successful manager in the club's history, despite his tenure at the club only lasting four years.

His move to Bayern bore fruit as he returned to winning ways after his year-long sabbatical. He quickly won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal but it was at the German side that his search for a third Champions League win would begin to haunt him as the Bavarian club would fall at the semi-final stage in each of his three seasons in charge.

His switch to Manchester City only furthered his legacy in football, however, as his Citizens have come to be the dominant club within English football over the past eight years. They have won five Premier League titles, four League Cups, two FA Cups, two FA Community shields and ended Pep's search for that third Champions League trophy when they beat Inter Milan in Istanbul in 2023.

Team Trophies Won Barcelona La Liga x 3, Copa del Rey x 2, Supercopa de Espana x 3, UEFA Champions League x 2, UEFA Super Cup x 2, FIFA Club World Cup x 2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga x 3, DFB Pokal x 2, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup Manchester City Premier League x 5, FA Cup x 2, EFL Cup x 4, FA Community Shield x 2, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup

1 Sir Alex Ferguson

49 trophies won

The arguments about who is the greatest manager of all time will probably last until the end of time. But Sir Alex Ferguson's case cannot be denied as the number of trophies he has won for his teams is quite frankly incredible.

He began his extensive trophy haul with St. Mirren, winning the first division title (though this was the second tier) in 1977. He became the manager of Aberdeen in 1978, winning the Scottish Premier Division title in his second season. He would go on to win two more league titles and four Scottish Cups during his time at the club. His most famous triumph was the Dons' victory against Real Madrid in the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup.

He would move to Manchester United in 1986, and his legacy at the Red Devils would become the stuff of absolute legend. It is well known that the club was somewhat unsuccessful in his first few years at the club, but from 1990 until 2013 they won 38 trophies, an average of nearly two trophies every season.

The club dominated the first two and a half decades of the Premier League and added numerous FA Cup, League Cup, and Community Shield victories to their cabinet. They were successful in Europe, winning two Champions League titles with their triumph in 1999 a part of the club's famous treble. Additionally, on two occasions, the club became World Champions, winning the Intercontinental Cup in 1999 and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2008.

Sir Alex Ferguson turned Manchester United into the biggest club in the world at their peak, and his legacy will live on forever.