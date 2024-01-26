Highlights Erik ten Hag has spent an astonishing £380m but only accumulated 107 Premier League points, resulting in an average of £3.5m per point.

The amount of money being spent within the world of football in recent years has continued to break records season after season. For some time now, the biggest spenders have tended to be Premier League clubs. In the 2023 summer transfer window alone, teams from England's top flight spent in excess of £2.3bn. This number shatters the previous record by over £400m.

Some of the biggest managers in the league have not been afraid to empty their owners' pockets in order to find the missing piece to take them to the next level. Whether that be to qualify for Europe or challenge for league titles, throwing money at a problem is the most common solution.

That then poses the question. Who has spent the most effectively? Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have taken a look at a host of some of the biggest managerial names who have spent time at Premier League clubs since 2020 and using the stats from the experts at Transfermarkt, we have been able to answer that question.

Taking into account these managers' entire PL careers, we will take the amount of money they have spent and divide it by the number of points they have won to figure out who has spent the least amount of money per Premier League point.

We've selected a number of managers who have worked at the traditional Big Six clubs since 2020. It would be unfair to use managers from before this time, due to the inflation of transfer fees in recent years. This is why the likes of Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson have not been included.

Premier League manager Ranking based on total amount spent per point Rank Manager No. of Clubs No. Signings Total Spend Total Points Total Spent per Point 1. Carlo Ancelotti 2 17 £192.6m 246 £0.8m 2. Jurgen Klopp 1 37 £798m 671 £1.2m 3. Jose Mourinho 3 80 £1.18m 735 £1.6m 4. Mauricio Pochettino 3 44 £812.3m 488 £1.6m 5. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 2 34 £415.7m 209 £1.9m 6. Antonio Conte 2 26 £508m 268 £1.9m 7. Pep Guardiola 1 52 £1.26b 668 £1.9m 8 Mikel Arteta 1 29 £585m 290 £2m 9. Erik ten Hag 1 16 £380 107 £3.5m Stats taken from Transfermarkt

9 Erik ten Hag

£3.5m per Premier League Point

Some Erik ten Hag's transfers in his short time at Old Trafford have been puzzling. The amount paid for the likes of Antony and Casemiro has certainly raised a few eyebrows. In terms of his second season at least, it has not resulted in anywhere near the level of success he would've hoped for. He's certainly fallen short of the standards he set in his debut campaign – where they won the League Cup and made the FA Cup final.

In less than two full years, the Dutchman has spent an incredible £380m. In return, he has only accrued 107 Premier League points. This gives him the highest average so far, with an astonishing £3.5m per point.

8 Mikel Arteta

£2m per Premier League point

Mikel Arteta had a rocky start to life as manager of Arsenal. He struggled to implement his style of play as he dealt with a squad that lacked harmony and contained too many egos. It wasn't until he was able to sell those individuals that his Arsenal started to flourish.

With those bad eggs removed, the Spaniard was able to bring in players of his own and start building a team that is now challenging for Premier League glory once again. In his time at the north London club, Arteta has £585m and achieved 290 points. This gives him an even average of £2m per point.

7 Pep Guardiola

£1.9m per Premier League point

The only man to prevent Jurgen Klopp from winning more Premier League trophies during his tenure at Anfield, has had to spend a lot of money doing so. Pep Guardiola is undoubtedly one of the best coaches in the world. However, it also can't be argued how much financial backing he has received from Manchester City.

The Spaniard has spent more than £1.26bn since he joined the Cityzens. However, this has led to a mightily impressive 668 total points. As such, it leaves the Barcelona legend with an average of £1.9m transfer expenditure per Premier League point.

6 Antonio Conte

£1.9m per Premier League point

Antonio Conte suffered mixed fates during his time at both Chelsea and Tottenham. Despite being a Premier League winner, he is no stranger to controversy and fireworks wherever he goes. During his spells at the London clubs, the Italian signed 26 players for a combined £508m. That is considerably less than those who have come before him, although he also did so in a much shorter time frame.

With those players, the former Juventus man managed to rack up a total of 268 points. This brings his average to £1.9m per point, tying him level with Guardiola.

5 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

£1.9m per Premier League point

In comparison to Ten Hag, cult hero Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's numbers appear a lot more impressive despite how history may look back on this time at the club – which is also reflected in his points per game record when compared to other Man Utd managers. Having come in initially on a temporary deal, Solskjaer stayed in charge until 2021. However, what many may forget is that he had previously managed in the Premier League before that in a short spell at Cardiff City.

This has been taken into account when calculating the Norwegian's final numbers, which stand at £415.7m spent and 209 points won. This leaves the former striker on par with Guardiola and Conte with his final average of £1.9m per point.

4 Mauricio Pochettino

£1.6m per Premier League point

Things have not been smooth sailing for Mauricio Pochettino since arriving at Chelsea. The Argentine has suffered from the same inconsistency that Graham Potter dealt with. Given the money he has had to spend, his lack of wins will certainly have hurt his overall average.

However, he does have his time at Tottenham to fall back on. There, 'Poch' was never afforded a particularly large transfer budget by chairman Daniel Levy, which made the miracles he worked all the more impressive. In total, the 51-year-old has spent £812.3m and won 488 Premier League points, which also includes his reign at Southampton. This leaves him with an average of £1.6m per point.

3 Jose Mourinho

£1.6m per Premier League point

The Special One has been involved in the Premier League since 2004, so it's no surprise that he has made a mammoth 80 signings for the different English clubs he has represented. Had this number been taken from his time at Chelsea, the likelihood is his average would be even lower. However, the money Jose Mourinho spent at Manchester United and Tottenham didn't lead to as much success, hampering his final result.

In total, the Portuguese has spent a whopping £1.18bn on signings and managed to win 735 points. As a result, he finishes with an average of £1.6m per point.

2 Jurgen Klopp

£1.2m per Premier League point

The iconic German shocked the world when he announced that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/2024 season. Barring a late January splurge, that will mean Klopp’s time dipping into the Fenway Sports Fortune is over. With 17 Premier League games left, there are still plenty of points to be won.

Having managed to reach 671 points since he arrived in 2015, the 56-year-old has an average of £1.2m per point throughout his Liverpool career. This comes from the £798m that he has spent bringing stars such as Allison, Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

1 Carlo Ancelotti

£0.8m per Premier League point

The godfather of Italian football is also one of the best the Premier League has witnessed in the modern era. Carlo Ancelotti has been in the dugout for both Chelsea and Everton in his career and his shrewd business has led to a high level of success.

The Real Madrid manager is the only man in this selection who has more points than millions of pounds spent. In total, Ancelotti signed 17 players for a combined £192.6m. These players helped lead the Italian to 246 points in his English football career. This means Ancelotti will, unless he makes a final hurrah, finish with an average of £0.8m per Premier League point.