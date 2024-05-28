Highlights There are many candidates, but no front-runner yet to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Several managers, including Gareth Southgate and Roberto De Zerbi are linked with the job.

Thomas Tuchel also linked with return to the Premier League after leaving Bayern.

There are many candidates to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, but not a clear front-runner yet, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

In recent weeks, speculation over the Dutchman’s future has gathered pace as Man United slumped to the worst finish in the Premier League in their history.

The Red Devils finished eighth, with no European football guaranteed for next season. The only remaining path is to upset Manchester City and win the FA Cup this upcoming weekend.

Romano earlier revealed that the last fixture of the season could decide Ten Hag’s future at Man United as rumours swirl around potential candidates to take over.

The upcoming transfer window will bring several changes behind the touchline for many top European clubs, as the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Napoli, and AC Milan are all looking for new managers.

Managers ‘Attracted’ By Man United Job

There is no frontrunner with Ten Hag still in the role

A vacancy could open at Manchester United too, if the club decides to sack Ten Hag and restart the project under new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Romano tells GIVEMESPORT that potential candidates are already lining up for the Man United job:

“At the moment, I can guarantee that many managers are waiting to see what's going to happen because they're really attracted by the possibility. "So at the moment, there is not a proper front-runner, there are many candidates. "But again, it's not something advanced. So I think we should be more patient and then it will be clear.”

In recent weeks, the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi, and Gareth Southgate have all been linked with the Man United job.

After parting ways with Brighton by mutual consent, De Zerbi is expected to find a new team rather soon. Reportedly, an unnamed club had paid the Seagulls around £4.3 million as compensation to sign the Italian, but due to ‘maximum confidentiality’ an official announcement has been delayed.

Meanwhile, Southgate is set to leave England’s managerial role after Euro 2024 and even said he might retire if the Three Lions win it all this summer.

Tuchel Linked With Man United Job

The German won't be returning to Chelsea after Bayern exit

Former Bayern Munich and PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has also been linked with the Man United job as the German manager seeks a return to the Premier League.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has recently revealed that Tuchel has two options in the summer: to return to England or take a break from coaching.

Plettenberg said Tuchel had started talks with both Man United and Chelsea, who now look set to appoint Enzo Maresca. He left the Blues less than 24 months ago after winning the Champions League in 2021.

Before finishing third in the Bundesliga with Bayern and ending a lacklustre season in Germany, Tuchel said he felt more appreciated in England and had once again given a hint that he would appreciate a return to the Premier League.

