Highlights Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is the favorite to replace Jurgen Klopp as the new Liverpool manager, following the German coach's announcement that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Steven Gerrard is among the top three candidates, while Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi and Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou are also among the frontrunners.

Klopp's legacy at Liverpool is impressive, having transformed the club into a title contender and winning major trophies. Whoever takes over from him will have the challenge of maintaining the club's trajectory.

The favourites to become the new Liverpool manager have been confirmed by Betfair following Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he will be leaving the club at the end of the 2023/24 season. The German coach has decided that the time is right to end his coaching career at Anfield, with the club confirming the news on Friday morning.

Klopp's decision brings an end to a nine-year career in the Premier League. Joining Liverpool in October 2015, he has helped the Reds re-invent themselves, transforming them from a side barely challenging for European qualification into a regular title contender. Winning the Champions League and Premier League during his tenure, his place in Liverpool history is certainly unquestionable.

Tributes have poured in for the club legend, with former defender Jamie Carragher leading the way. Writing on X (formally Twitter), the club icon said: "What a manager, what a man, let’s go out with a bang Jurgen!"

Xabi Alonso the favourite to replace Klopp

Bayer Leverkusen manager admired by Liverpool

Attention within Anfield now turns to finding a replacement for Klopp, with it being no easy task to follow in the German's footsteps. With him building one of the best teams in Europe, the challenge for his successor is to now maintain the club's trajectory and even take them to new heights.

And in the wake of the news, the betting favourites have since been confirmed by Betfair, with former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso leading the way. The Spaniard has been doing a phenomenal job while in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, his first senior football management position, with Die Werkself still unbeaten in 2023/24 after 27 matches.

Liverpool's interest in a move for Alonso is long-standing, with the club reportedly keeping one eye on him. They are admirers of the job he has done in Germany, and the club might hope that he can make as big an impact as Klopp did after arriving from the Bundesliga.

Running some way behind Alonso is current assistant manager Pep Lijnders, although the club have also confirmed that he is set to leave along with Klopp at the end of the 2023/24 season. And surprisingly, Betfair have club legend Steven Gerrard at 11/2 to be the next Liverpool boss, despite his lack of success at Aston Villa and more recently Al-Ettifaq.

In behind the three favourites are more experienced managers, including Roberto De Zerbi and Ange Postecoglou, who have both earned plaudits while at Brighton and Tottenham respectively. While the former might be an achievable option, the latter has only recently joined Spurs, so wrestling him away from north London could prove to be a challenge.

Other managers with past Premier League experience who are among the front runners include Antonio Conte, Graham Potter, Thomas Frank, Rafa Benitez, and even Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese manager, who is 40/1 to inherit Klopp's position, is now a free agent following his recent sacking by Roma, although many Liverpool fans would likely hold reservations over his appointment.

Betting favourites to replace Jurgen Klopp Manager Current Club Odds Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen 5/4 Pep Lijnders Liverpool (Assistant Manager) 3/1 Steven Gerrard Al-Ettifaq 11/2 Roberto De Zerbi Brighton 15/2 Julian Nagelsmann Germany National Team 9/1 Ange Postecoglou Tottenham 14/1 Luis Enrique PSG 14/1 Luciano Spalletti Italy National Team 16/1 Diego Simeone Atletico Madrid 20/1 Antonio Conte Free Agent 20/1 Graham Potter Free Agent 25/1 Thomas Frank Brentford 25/1 Jose Mourinho Free Agent 40/1 Rafa Benitez Celta Vigo 40/1 Massimiliano Allegri Juventus 50/1 James Milner N/A (Player for Brighton) 50/1 Domenico Tedesco Belgium National Team 50/1 Odds courtesy of Betfair (Correct as of 26/01/23)

Klopp's Liverpool legacy

Manager could still win four trophies before departure

Any of the names above might well inherit the vacant position, but it will take some doing for them to leave behind the same legacy that Klopp will leave once he departs Anfield.

Guiding the Reds back to the summit of European and English football, all while bringing icons like Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to club, only underlines how impressive a job he has done in his nine years at the club. He is one of the best managers in Premier League history statistically, averaging 2.12 points-per-game, the third most in the competition's history.

Klopp spoke glowingly to the club's media about the bond he had with Liverpool after nearly a decade in the Anfield dugout. However, he believes that the end of the season is the right time for him to move on.

"I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take."

There are still five more months of football left to play before Klopp leaves Liverpool, with the Reds still sitting at the top of the Premier League on 48 points. With his team in the League Cup final and still competing in the FA Cup and Europa League too, the legendary manager still has a chance to end the season with a quadruple.