The Premier League is often considered to be the toughest domestic competition there is to win. Many great teams have come close without winning the title, and spent years trying to do so in the process.

Very few have been able to come in and lift the crown at the first time of asking. However, there are some select names who have the honour of being one of just four people to become English champions in their debut season on the touchline, a club that current Liverpool boss Arne Slot looks set to join. That doesn't mean they can stay at that level forever though, as the journey of the four men in question has gone on to prove.

Jose Mourinho

Chelsea (2004-2005)

When Jose Mourinho took charge of Chelsea in 2004 following his impressive stint at Porto, he inherited a solid squad that had finished second to Arsenal’s Invincibles. After a successful stint with Porto, Mourinho revolutionised the team, bringing in key players like Ricardo Carvalho, Petr Cech, and Claude Makelele. Alongside captain John Terry, they formed a resilient core that dominated the Premier League.

A 1-0 win over Manchester United on the opening day set the tone for the season. Chelsea finished with a record 95 points, conceding just 15 goals and keeping 25 clean sheets, a record that has not been topped since. The 'Special One' would go on to win one other title in his first spell at Stamford Bridge, before claiming a third for the Blues in the mid 2010's.

After less successful reigns at Manchester United and Tottenham, plus a foray back to Italy with Roma, Mourinho now finds himself in Turkey at Fenerbahce, where he is embroiled in a potential lawsuit with rivals Galatasaray.

Carlo Ancelotti

Chelsea (2009-2010)

Chelsea's managerial merry-go-round can lead to some highs and some lows. Carlo Ancelotti's appointment most certainly fell into the former. The Italian unleashed an attacking force, setting new records, including the most goals in a season (103) and the highest goal difference (+71). In his first season, Chelsea won the Premier League and FA Cup double.

After his dismissal from West London, the once head coach of AC Milan continued to lead the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to domestic and continental success. He did have a brief run back in England, trying to resurrect Everton as contenders for European football, to no avail. Once the opportunity to return to the Bernabeu came up, he didn't blink twice, adding two more European Cups to his portfolio following his move back to the Spanish capital, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest managers of all time.

Manuel Pellegrini

Manchester City (2013-2014)

Roberto Mancini guided Manchester City to their first Premier League title in his second season, but his departure followed a disappointing defence of the trophy. Manuel Pellegrini took over and led City back to the top after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, in a dramatic title race with Liverpool.

In many ways, the Chilean was handed his winners' medal rather than outright earning it, as it was well and truly Steven Gerrard's and co's to lose before they capitulated at the final hurdle. Surprisingly, this remains Pellegrini’s only domestic league title in Europe, and after being replaced by Pep Guardiola, he is yet to return to that level.

The 71-year-old had a short spell in China before returning to England as manager of West Ham, where he stayed for just over a year. He now works for Real Betis, a post he has held since 2020, meaning he is currently the manager of Manchester United loanee Antony.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Pellegrini is the only Chilean to ever manage a Premier League team.

Antonio Conte

Chelsea (2016-2017)

Antonio Conte took over at Stamford Bridge when his stock was at its highest following an impressive reign as head coach of Italy. A mid-table finish the season prior provided Chelsea with a rare opportunity to focus entirely on domestic matters, free from the distraction of European competition.

Conte made the most of this, refining a tactical 3–4–2–1 formation that brought remarkable success in his first year. A 13-match winning streak from October to December essentially secured the title before Christmas. When it was time for him to leave the club, he would receive the biggest managerial payout ever. Now at Napoli, Conte finds himself in a similar situation, having inherited a squad that had once won the league but had since faltered. It’s no surprise that he has swiftly rejuvenated them, getting them back to winning ways and on track for success once again.