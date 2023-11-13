Highlights Despite the struggles and chaos at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag managed his 50th Premier League game with Manchester United on a positive note, winning their fourth game in their last five.

Ten Hag's record of 30 wins in his first 50 league games is impressive, putting him in the company of respected managers like Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola, and Jose Mourinho.

Although there are questions about Ten Hag's suitability for the role, his work last season showed promise, and given time, he should be able to guide United in the right direction.

Despite the overall narrative surrounding his Manchester United being their struggles this season and the chaos at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag managed his 50th Premier League game as the Red Devils beat Luton Town at the weekend. The win was the club's fourth in their last five games in the league, and they might be turning things around from the turmoil they were going through earlier in the campaign.

Many have questioned whether Ten Hag is right for the role at Old Trafford, with his fractured relationships with numerous players dividing fans. Still, he's now managed his 50th league game in charge of United and, for the most part, he's been pretty impressive, actually. In fact, there aren't many managers who have picked up more wins inside their first 50 league games.

To highlight that, we've decided to bring you this list of the managers of the 10 managers with the most wins after their first 50 Premier League games and Ten Hag is among some very impressive company here.

10 Thomas Tuchel - 29 wins

Arriving at Chelsea with the club in a bit of a mess, Thomas Tuchel quickly turned the ship around and guided the Blues to a Champions League triumph just months after he was appointed as Frank Lampard's successor. It wasn't just in Europe that he thrived, though, and for the most part, he had Chelsea playing well in the Premier League too.

Tuchel had the Blues playing good football, but a poor start to the 2022/23 season saw the club grow impatient and quickly let him go. Many fans were furious at the decision, and it's hard to imagine the club would have been quite as bad over the last 12 months if they still had him in charge.

9 David O'Leary - 30 wins

Despite going winless in his first two Premier League games as a manager, David O'Leary managed to pick up 30 victories once he reached the 50-game milestone which is a testament to how impressive his run at Leeds United was. The former Arsenal man was made one of the highest-paid managers in England when he took charge of the Lilywhites and immediately repaid the faith that was shown in him.

Under O'Leary, the Yorkshire club regularly qualified for European football, and it was with him at the helm that they made it to the Champions League in 2000. His time as a manager outside of Elland Road wasn't quite as fruitful, but for the four years he spent in charge of Leeds, he was a fine coach and there are few managers who have won more times in their first 50 games in the Premier League. This is especially impressive considering it was his first managing job as well.

8 Kevin Keegan - 30 wins

A Newcastle United icon, Kevin Keegan had two spells as manager of the Magpies, but it was during his first that he truly shined. Under the Englishman, the club became one of the best in England and came so close to winning a Premier League title in the 1990s before they were pipped to the post by United.

Kegan spent five years managing Newcastle in the 90s and what makes his place on this list so impressive is his first 50 Premier League games as a manager came after guiding the Magpies to promotion from the second division in the 1992/93 season. Picking up so many wins with a team that hadn't long since been in a league below was mightily impressive and an indication of the heights he'd go on to reach with them.

7 Sir Alex Ferguson - 30 wins

By the time the Premier League rolled around, Sir Alex Ferguson had already been in charge of United for six years. Still, his start to life in the revamped division was impressive and under his guidance, the Red Devils became a powerhouse in English football. They dominated the early years of the Premier League and even won the first couple of seasons.

Over the years, Fergie's teams were remarkably consistent for the most part and were always fighting at the top of the table. Picking up 30 wins in his first 50 games was merely a sign of things to come as he reigned supreme at Old Trafford for over 25 years.

6 Erik ten Hag - 30 wins

Despite all the talk about how he's struggling at Old Trafford, Ten Hag has actually picked up the same amount of wins as the greatest manager in United's history in his first 50 Premier League games. That's quite shocking, but it goes to show the excellent work he did at the Red Devils last season in particular.

Things have been a little more up and down this year, but the former Ajax boss is still clearly a very talented coach and if he's given time, as Fergie was all those years ago when he first took charge, he should be steering United in the right direction in the not too distant future.

5 Manuel Pellegrini - 34 wins

After Roberto Mancini was let go by Manchester City in the summer of 2013, Manuel Pellegrini was brought in to take the club back to the peak of the Premier League, and he certainly managed to do that. The coach got off to a brilliant start to life in England, winning 34 times in his first 50 Premier League games.

He took the Cityzens to the title in his first campaign at the Etihad, but that was really as good as things ever really got. After a fantastic start, the next couple of years were more inconsistent, and he never won a Premier League title again. Pellegrini stayed at City for three years, though, before he was axed and a certain Spaniard was brought in.

4 Pep Guardiola - 34 wins

Speak of the devil, Pep Guardiola replaced Pellegrini in 2016, but his time at the Etihad has been the exact opposite to his predecessor. The former Barcelona boss actually took a season to really settle before he guided his team to the top of English football. Despite his slow first season, he still managed to win 34 times in his first 50 Premier League games, which is incredible.

From there, his tenure at the club has only gotten better, and he is undoubtedly the greatest manager in the history of the club. Under Pep, the Cityzens have won a plethora of trophies, including numerous Premier League trophies and even a Champions League. The Spaniard is one of the greatest coaches in the history of football, but there are three men who picked up more wins in their first 50 Premier League games.

3 Carlo Ancelotti - 36 wins

After a couple of disappointing seasons, Chelsea brought Carlo Ancelotti to Stamford Bridge in 2009, and he immediately hit the ground running. In his first campaign, the Italian guided the Blues to a domestic double, winning the Premier League as well as an FA Cup trophy.

He picked up 36 wins in his first 50 games, bulldozing his opposition, but after falling short in his second year, finishing as runners-up in the league, he was surprisingly let go by Chelsea. Ancelotti might have only been at Stamford Bridge for two years, but he had one hell of an impact in that time and eventually left the club with the third-highest win percentage of any Premier League manager ever. Impressive.

2 Antonio Conte - 38 wins

Another Chelsea manager brought in to steer the club back to the top after a rough couple of years, Antonio Conte took to England like a duck to water and his Blues side quickly became one of the most dominant in years. He arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2016 and wasted no time transforming the club into a powerhouse.

In his debut season in England, he led Chelsea to 30 Premier League wins, breaking the record for most by a single club in a season, and took them to another Premier League trophy. His second year was far worse, with the Blues finishing fifth, and he was let go in the summer of 2018. Still, no one can deny the blistering start that he got off to at Stamford Bridge and his 38 wins in his first 50 Premier League games is a testament to that.

1 Jose Mourinho - 39 wins

Jose Mourinho. Has anyone ever come into English football and made an impact to the degree that he did at Chelsea? The Special One took charge at Stamford Bridge in 2004 and was an instant hit. He took the Blues to back-to-back league titles, transforming them into one of the most dangerous football clubs in the world.

Under his guidance, they broke the record for fewest goals conceded in a single season, and he laid the foundations for the incredibly successful decade that they were about to enjoy. 39 wins in his first 50 league games is just an absurd feat, and it's hard to imagine any manager will ever beat that. Check out the table below to take another look at all 10 managers with the most wins after their first 50 Premier League games.