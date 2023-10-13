Highlights Ange Postecoglou has won the Manager of the Month award twice in a row, joining the ranks of other managers who have achieved the same feat.

Jürgen Klopp holds the record for the most consecutive Manager of the Month awards, winning it three times in a row in February 2020.

Sir Alex Ferguson is the all-time leader in Manager of the Month awards, with an impressive total of 27 awards during his tenure at Manchester United.

In his first two months as Tottenham Hotspur custodian, Ange Postecoglou has won the Manager of the Month gong twice on the bounce. Impressive, eh?

The Greek-Australian joins an elusive club of managerial legends given the English topflight has been blessed with some of the greatest to ever grace the game over the years. And while Jürgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta are currently strutting their stuff, the likes of Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson flew the Premier League flag superbly high in yesteryear.

But which of the league’s greatest managers have won it the most? Which manager broke the record for the most awards in one season? And which manager has won it most times consecutively?

Two Manager of the Month awards

Postecoglou is the latest addition to the two-time Manager of the Month club, but it’ll take some doing before he’s rubbing shoulders with the big dogs at the summit of this list. He joins the likes of Tony Pulis, Glenn Hoddle, and Graeme Souness, who have also been presented with the award twice. Kenny Dalglish and Roberto Mancini, who have both been at the helm during Premier League-winning seasons, also settle with two awards.

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche also has two at home but doesn’t look like he’ll be adding to his tally any time soon given how poorly his team are doing at Goodison Park, while Erik ten Hag – should he turn things around at Manchester United – could come to enrich his cabinet with more accolades after winning it twice already.

Premier League managers with two MotM awards (18) Frank Clark Steve Coppell Owen Coyle Kenny Dalglish Sean Dyche Roy Evans John Gregory Glenn Hoddle Paul Jewell Roberto Mancini Ange Postecoglou Tony Pulis Peter Reid Graeme Souness Erik ten Hag Phil Thompson Thomas Tuchel Andre Villas-Boas

Three Manager of the Month awards

A hat-trick of awards also went in the direction of Brendan Rodgers, who is now the man in charge at Celtic, and Antonio Conte, who is linked with the Napoli post. The latter became a Premier League champion with the west Londoners and may count himself unlucky to have only couped three awards during his time in England.

Alan Curbishley also has three gongs on his mantelpiece despite being out of managerial work since 2008, while league legends such as Ronald Koeman, Alan Pardew and Stuart Pearce all match his record.

Premier League managers with three MotM awards (8) Antonio Conte Alan Curbishley Gerard Houllier Ronald Koeman David O'Leary Alan Pardew Stuart Pearce Brendan Rodgers

Four Manager of the Month awards

Roy Hodgson, currently at Crystal Palace after taking over from Patrick Vieira, has won four during his extensive spell as a Premier League boss, though his latest came in February 2010. Yes, that’s right, 13 years ago.

Mourinho could arguably be higher on this list all thanks to his stint at Chelsea, though his time spent at Manchester United and Tottenham probably prevented him from upping his tally any further – bar the one extra at the latter. Interestingly, he’s won one fewer Premier Leagues than he has Manager of the Month awards.

Premier League managers with four MotM awards (7) Nuno Espirito Santo Roy Hodgson Joe Kinnear Jose Mourinho Manuel Pellegrini Mauricio Pochettino Gordon Strachan

Five Manager of the Months awards

Carlo Ancelotti, Eddie Howe, Kevin Keegan, Claudio Ranieri have all won the gong on five occasions. What a bunch of great managers, by the way. Amazingly, Howe has won three during his time at Bournemouth and just the two since moving to Tyneside in a bid to transform Newcastle United into a Champions League-contending team which, in fairness, he has done.

Ancelotti has seemingly called time on his career in the Premier League, following an unusual stint at Everton, and now boasts a squad full of talent in the Spanish capital. During his unforeseen Premier League-winning campaign with Leicester City, Italian coach Ranieri picked up the award three times between November 2015 and April 2016. Looking back, he arguably could’ve picked up more given the absurdity of what went down during that season.

Premier League managers with five MotM awards (4) Carlo Ancelotti Eddie Howe Kevin Keegan Claudio Ranieri

Six Manager of the Month awards

There is a triumvirate of managers who have seen success in the Manager of the Month voting system since the award’s inception – that being Sam Allardyce, Bobby Robson and Mikel Arteta.

Expected to climb the rankings in the foreseeable future is Arsenal boss Arteta, who first won the award in September 2021, just shy of two years after his appointment. After a turgid start in north London, he has upped the ante and swooped another five awards across the period March 2022 and March 2023. Impressive.

Journeyman Allardyce deserves his flowers for his ability to keep teams afloat in the top flight and has a total of six Manager of the Month awards to show for – credit where credit is due.

Premier League managers with six MotM awards (3) Sam Allardyce Mikel Arteta Bobby Robson

Seven Manager of the Month awards

Rafael Benitez may have failed to win a Premier League during his four spells in England, but managed to pick up seven Manager of the Month awards along the way. He amassed an impressive 1.90 points-per-match record during his time at Liverpool but struggled to emulate the same across the city at Everton.

The Spaniard managed to scoop one apiece during his times at Newcastle United and Chelsea in November 2018 and April 2013, respectively. Just to picture him, grinning from ear to ear, holding the trophy brings back so much nostalgia.

Premier League managers with seven MotM awards (1) Rafael Benitez

Eight Manager of the Month awards

There are just two managers to have wrapped up the individual accolade on three separate occasions, and they are Martin O’Neill and Harry Redknapp – two managers that many readers may not remember dwelling in the technical area.

While not hanging out of a car window on transfer Deadline Day, the latter enjoyed six stints at different clubs in the top division and enjoyed Manager of the Month success in five of those. That’s a record in itself as Redknapp became the first – and only still to this day – to win the accolade at five different clubs, while O’Neill – best known for his spells at Aston Villa and Sunderland – also won it five times.

Premier League managers with eight MotM awards (2) Harry Redknapp Martin O'Neill

Nine Manager of the Month awards

Whether you hate him or love him, there’s no denying the face that Jürgen Klopp is simply a fantastic manager, and he has eight Manager of the Month awards as cold, hard proof. Since his arrival, he oversaw brought Champions League glory home while adding a Premier League to their hefty trophy collection.

Back in February 2020, the German tactician picked up his third consecutive trophy of its kind and broke the record in doing so. Since the league’s rebranding in 1992, no other manager has managed to achieve the same, which begs the question: will Spurs' Postecoglou match Klopp’s more-than-impressive record at his first time of trying?

Premier League managers with nine MotM awards (1) Jürgen Klopp

10 Manager of the Month awards

Currently earning his corn at West Ham United, it’s important not to forget how well Everton performed under David Moyes, a man who was given the onerous task of replacing Ferguson at Manchester United.

While he failed to succeed his compatriot at Old Trafford in 2013, he is thoroughly deserving of his merit and has 10 Manager of the Month awards to show for his brilliance at the top of his game.

Premier League managers with ten MotM awards (1) David Moyes

11 Manager of the Month awards

Pep Guardiola, the only manager to have won it four times on the trot, makes him way on the podium, just leapfrogging Moyes’ impressive tally. There’s no doubt that the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona man has his eyes firmly on the spots above him but with his future in the balance, thanks to having less than two years to run on his current contract, he may not get the chance.

Saying that, the last time he got his hands on the award was back in December 2021 which is, how do we put it, outrageous considering he won a treble last term. The 52-year-old is comfortably the best manager around at the moment and Manchester City can count their lucky stars that the Spaniard is in the hot-seat.

Premier League managers with 11 MotM awards (1) Pep Guardiola

15 Manager of the Month awards

During the late-1990s and early-2000s, Wenger was more often than not a candidate for the award given the success of Arsenal during that sequence. Wrapping up two thirds of his awards during that period, he also found success five times between February 2011 and October 2015.

Nowadays, football fans’ vision of the Frenchman is blurred thanks to the dominance of Ferguson, but there’s no doubting that he etched his name in Arsenal lore over thanks to his memorable 828-game tutelage.

Premier League managers with 15 MotM awards (1) Arsene Wenger

27 Manager of the Month awards

It’s difficult to foresee any manager ever usurping – or even equalling - Ferguson’s tally, purely due to his longevity in the game. The Scotsman won a ludicrous number of team honours but perhaps his lofty number of trophies with his name engraved on them is a more fitting picture of what an astonishing manager he was.

With a staggering 27 Manager of the Month awards under his belt, his first came in the award’s inaugural ceremony, while he won his last in October 2012. Lifting an eye-catching 13 Premier League titles during his tenure in Greater Manchester, his 2.16 points-per-match ratio is simply outstanding. What a man.