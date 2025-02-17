Summary Pep Guardiola secured 52 points in his initial season, showing early signs of Manchester City's future dominance in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers quickly reshaped Leicester City, earning 52 points in his first 25 games before guiding them to an FA Cup victory.

Arne Slot is in the elite company of only Jose Mourinho to earn at least 60 points in hsi first 25 league games in England.

No matter how you sugarcoat it, football is, above all else, a results business. And when a new manager steps up to the plate at a club, first impressions can be the make-or-break moment - either they hit the ground running or flop under the pressure, like the Frank de Boers of the world.

But for every manager who melts like butter in the sun, there are those who take to the Premier League like a duck to water, effortlessly navigating its fierce currents. In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into the 20 managers who’ve racked up the most points after their first 25 games in charge of a Premier League club. But here’s the kicker - surprisingly, Arne Slot doesn’t top the list, despite currently sitting top of the table with 13 games left to go in his maiden campaign.

Managers who picked up the most points in their first 25 matches in the Premier League Rank Manager Club Date appointed Points 1. Jose Mourinho Chelsea Jul 1, 2004 64 2. Arne Slot Liverpool Jul 1, 2024 60 3. Antonio Conte Chelsea Jul 1, 2016 60 4. Carlo Ancelotti Chelsea Jul 1, 2009 58 5. Avram Grant Chelsea Sep 20, 2007 57 6. John Gregory Aston Villa Feb 25, 1998 57 7. Jose Mourinho Chelsea Jul 1, 2013 56 8. Manuel Pellegrini Manchester City Jul 1, 2013 54 9. Claudio Ranieri Leicester City Jul 13, 2015 53 10. Brendan Rodgers Leicester City Feb 27, 2019 52 11. Pep Guardiola Manchester City Jul 1, 2016 52 12. Thomas Tuchel Chelsea Jan 26, 2021 51 13. Maurizio Sarri Chelsea Jul 14, 2018 50 14. Luiz Felipe Scolari Chelsea Jul 1, 2008 49 15. Unai Emery Aston Villa Nov 1, 2022 49 16. Erik ten Hag Manchester United Jul 1, 2022 49 17. Rafael Benitez Chelsea Nov 22, 2012 48 18. Jose Mourinho Manchester United Jul 1, 2016 48 19. Antonio Conte Tottenham Hotspur Nov 2, 2021 47 20. Ange Postecoglu Tottenham Hotspur Jul 1, 2023 47

11 Pep Guardiola (52 points)

Manchester City, July 1st 2016

Before a ball was even kicked in the Pep Guardiola era at Manchester City, the Etihad faithful were bracing themselves for a golden age. The Spaniard had already orchestrated dominance at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, scaling the peaks of Spanish and German football. Few doubted he would do anything less in the sky blue of Manchester.

After 25 games, City had stormed to 52 points, eventually finishing third in the 2016/17 Premier League campaign. Fast forward to today, and Guardiola has never finished outside the top three in any of his eight seasons. In that time, he has hoarded league titles like a collector, winning all but two on offer.

10 Brendan Rodgers (52 points)

Leicester City, February 27th, 2019

Claudio Ranieri came, saw, and shocked the world, guiding Leicester City to an unforgettable Premier League title in 2015/16, defying the 5000/1 odds in a true footballing fairytale. But after the departures of Riyad Mahrez and N’Golo Kante, the magic faded, and the Foxes were never quite the same. Enter Brendan Rodgers, who wasted no time making his mark when he arrived in February 2019 to prolong the good times for just a bit longer.

Tasked with steadying a sinking ship, the Northern Irishman raised Leicester’s flag once again. After securing a respectable 52 points in his first 25 Premier League games, he was the brains behind the club’s only-ever FA Cup triumph just a season later. Arguably, he was the last great manager to grace the King Power dugout before the tragic passing of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha pulled the rug from under the club’s hopes of remaining the best team outside the traditional big six.

9 Claudio Ranieri (53 points)

Leicester City, July 13th 2015

Speaking of Ranieri, the legendary Italian tactician - one of the finest from his nation to ever grace England’s top flight - edges out his successor, earning just one point more than Rodgers after his first 25 league games in charge back in 2015. But the true magic of his tenure wasn’t just in the results - it was in his recruitment strategy, innovative training methods, and unwavering belief that every tiny detail contributes to success.

Some of the subtle tweaks Ranieri made to Leicester’s mentality and culture went unnoticed in his first season. But, my word, did they come to life 24 months later when the Foxes pulled off the impossible and hoisted the Premier League trophy. The club was never in a position to win such an honour, but Ranieri made it happen somehow.

8 Manuel Pelligrini (54 points)

Manchester City, July 1st 2013

During his time at Manchester City, the revered man-manager Manuel Pellegrini crafted a style of play best described as “death by beautiful geometry.” Intricate passing sequences, pinpoint crosses, dazzling solo runs, and well-drilled set pieces all blended together to deliver City their first Premier League title in his debut season.

What makes his 54 points from his first 25 league games even more remarkable is that his start was far from flawless. By the end of November, City had already stumbled to four defeats. However, dominant victories over Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Norwich City hinted at their true potential. From there, Pellegrini’s side embarked on an astonishing 20-game unbeaten streak, laying the groundwork for what would later become the Guardiola dynasty.

7 Jose Mourinho (56 points)

Chelsea, July 1st 2013

Jose Mourinho appears three times on the list of best starts by a Premier League manager, but it’s his second stint at Chelsea that lands him in seventh place. Throughout his first season back, the ever-calculating Portuguese ringmaster downplayed the Blues’ title chances, insisting the club was “in transition.” Yet, despite his theatrics, Chelsea finished third, just four points behind champions Manchester City.

His 56 points from his first 25 league games proved he had no trouble reacquainting himself with Stamford Bridge. That tally would only swell in the following season, as Mourinho - powered by the brilliance of PFA Player of the Year Eden Hazard - secured his third and final Premier League crown.

6 John Gregory (57 points)

Aston Villa, February 25th 1998

The last time Aston Villa were a genuine European force, they were scrapping it out in the UEFA Cup under John Gregory. The Scunthorpe native had led them there after taking charge in February 1998 - a relatively unheralded figure at the time, with only stints at Portsmouth, Plymouth Argyle, and Wycombe Wanderers under his belt. But it didn’t take long for him to prove he was a manager worth his salt.

Racking up 57 points in his first 25 Premier League games - an impressive 2.28 points per game - Gregory had Villa sitting atop the Premiership halfway through the 1998/99 season. However, a dip in form saw them slip to sixth, missing out on what could have been a historic title charge. Villa did reach the FA Cup final in 2000, only to fall short against Chelsea. Gregory eventually walked away in January 2002, and his