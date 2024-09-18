Key Takeaways Inter Milan held Manchester City to a goalless draw with a stubborn defense keeping Erling Haaland quiet.

City struggled to break Inter down, with Phil Foden having the best chance for the hosts that was saved by Yann Sommer.

Inter's Nicolo Barella stood out as the best player in the game, constantly pressuring City's midfield in a flat atmosphere at the Etihad.

Inter Milan held Manchester City to a single point at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening - as their stubborn defence was able to keep Erling Haaland quiet and limited huge chances for the hosts in the opening gameweek of the Champions League.

It was quite a slow start for City on home turf, and though they had possession on the flanks, they couldn't make it count for much - with Inter instead having the bulk of the chances. Marcus Thuram had a couple of chances but was wasteful, Josko Gvardiol had to head a longshot off the line after Ederson's clearance went awry, and the Brazilian was scrambling at times with some superb balls into the box from Hakan Calhanoglu.

Pep Guardiola's men weren't without chances of their own in the first half - Savinho flashed a chance wide after a superb ball into the box from Kevin de Bruyne, Haaland had a header that was easily saved by Yann Sommer, and he later dragged a shot wide, whilst Bernardo Silva could have opened the scoring though he miskicked.

The second half started in similar fashion. Matteo Darmian went racing through via an overload on the right flank, and though he had time to shoot, he inexplicably tried a cute backheel to nobody to leave Simone Inzaghi fuming. But it was a similar tale throughout; City just couldn't break Inter down, and the atmosphere in the Etihad Stadium was flat.

Phil Foden was introduced, and he had the best chance of the game when he worked space in the box, but his shot with his weaker right-foot was saved by Sommer, whilst chances for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Ilkay Gundogan and Gvardiol were all thwarted with the minutes ticking down.

Man City Statistics Inter Milan 5 Shots on target 3 9 Shots off target 7 60 Possession (%) 40 12 Fouls 9 4 Corners 3 1 Yellow cards 0

Match Highlights

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 6/10

Some solid saves when called upon, but his clearance almost resulted in a goal when he was in no man's land. The Brazilian can always be somewhat dodgy and that almost opened up tonight.

Rico Lewis - 6/10

Tidy in possession and sometimes looked to play on the front foot but a jam-packed Inter midfield made his role quite ineffective. Looks to have become City's first-choice right-back ahead of Kyle Walker, which is good for their long-term plans.

Manuel Akanji - 6/10

Spent a lot of his game utilising his recovery pace as Inter looked to counter from the off. There was a threat in the first half and the Swiss international dealt well with delaying the Inter attack until help arrived.

Ruben Dias - 5/10

Was sometimes playing a central midfield role with Inter sitting so deep, but the extra man couldn't make any difference. Booked for a foul on Zielinski.

Josko Gvardiol - 7/10

Great goal-line clearance when Ederson was miles out of his area to head away from danger. Didn't have wingbacks to worry about too much as Inter sat deep but when they came flying forward on the break, he was alert, and had a longshot that tested Sommer. Probably City's best player.

Rodri - 5/10

Started quite slowly in the centre, and he appeared to be overrun by Inter's press. Barella had his number in the opening half-hour. Looked to always be a yard of pace behind Inter's midfield.

Bernardo Silva - 5/10

A few neat touches in the centre but he wasn't overly influential - and then he missed a glorious chance to connect with a De Bruyne cross. Not the best day at the office for the Portugal international.

Kevin De Bruyne - 6/10

Tried to get going in the half-spaces in the left channel before the interval - though he was very hit-and-miss. A wonderful trivela cross to Savinho and a drilled ball to Bernardo Silva weren't rewarded, though there were some wayward crosses. Hooked at half-time after picking up an injury.

Savinho - 6/10

Wasn't the highest-profile of signings this summer - but City rarely go for world renowned stars and they flourish. Savinho is no different; his number 26 shirt and style of play makes it feel as though Riyad Mahrez has been reborn in the north-west. So direct in his play and a constant threat cutting inside for the Premier League champions, but just couldn't get that end product going.

Jack Grealish - 6/10

Created City's first half-chance of the game with his cross into Haaland, but it was cleared. Suffered a lack of game time last season yet he's made the first-team shirt his own so far this season, and looked dangerous throughout.

Erling Haaland - 6/10

It's been raining goals for the Norwegian in recent weeks but a lack of service meant that he took a while to get going. Almost wrong-footed Sommer just after the half-hour mark but his shot dragged wide.

SUB - Phil Foden - 5/10

Had real impetus when he came on for De Bruyne. A few longshots went close, but they weren't troubling enough and he began to drop deeper in a bid to fashion a chance. Had the best chance of the evening but he was stopped by Sommer.

SUB - Ilkay Gundogan - 4/10

The German midfielder is a welcome addition at City and he tried to change the tide but Inter stood strong. Had a half shot that went over the bar.

SUB - Jeremy Doku - 4/10

Brought on to potentially cause chaos towards the end but he couldn't get going in time.

Inter Milan Player Ratings

Yann Sommer - 7/10

Didn't have much to do in the opening stages with City failing to lay siege on his goal. The Swiss star only saved his first shot on 18 minutes and that was an easy chance from Haaland. His area was under fire at times but that doesn't mean his goal was. Brilliant stop from Foden in the second half and a clean sheet for anyone at the Etihad is a rarity.

Yann Bisseck - 6/10

Solid enough in the back three as Darmian generally isolated Grealish. A solid performance from the German defender.

Francesco Acerbi - 6/10

An old school Italian defender, and despite his age, he did make himself known in the northern city. Battled well to keep a clean sheet.

Alessandro Bastoni - 6/10

Strong block to deny Haaland when the Norwegian would have turned into an empty net inside five minutes. Solid from the 25-year-old.

Matteo Darmian - 6/10

Back in a familiar city for the ex-United wing-back, and he did well to limit Grealish to little incisiveness. He's a name rarely heard in the UK but did well on his return - though he could've got the opener and strangely opted to pass.

Nicolo Barella - 8/10

Inter's best player, as he is most weeks. A delightful backheel set Inter on the counter-attack early doors before it fizzled out, but he's got everything in his locker - and a great engine is one of them. Constantly applied pressure on City's star-studded midfield and was always involved in defence and attack. A great man to have for the occasion.

Hakan Calhanoglu - 6/10

Known for his long shots and ability from range but couldn't quite threaten. He did whip some balls into the area that had Ederson scrambling a little bit, but he was Inter's least effective midfielder.

Piotr Zielinski - 7/10

The hard-working midfielder was always going to be in the thick of it, but his quality on the ball is so underrated. Produced a lovely body feint that created a counter-attack for the Italian side in the first half, and his general playmaking was superb.

Carlos Augusto - 6/10

Had a bit to do in terms of stopping Savinho and Rico Lewis from linking up, but he did that well. Almost scored at the end of the first half with a low drive that Ederson thwarted.

Mehdi Taremi - 6/10

The Iranian pressed really well from the front. Inter were incredibly tough to break down and that included the former Porto star, who was largely useful in transition and looked the bigger threat going forward.

Marcus Thuram - 5/10

Poor performance from the Frenchman. He offered a decent physical battle with City's defence, but his end product was way off with needless offside decisions and scuffed efforts, after his teammates had worked tirelessly to supply him with decent chances.

SUB - Lautaro Martinez - 4/10

Usually their starting striker, but Inzaghi had - rightly - started Taremi and Thuram for more presence in terms of holding the ball up and pressing. Didn't get any glaring chances.

SUB - Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 4/10

Decent chance to put Inter 1-0 up but slight pressure from Lewis and Akanji put the former Manchester United star off.

SUB - Denzel Dumfries - 5/10

Came on for Darmian and his injection of pace almost forced the opener within seconds of him coming on but Mkhitaryan blazed over.

SUB - Benjamin Pavard - 4/10

Brought on late to shore up the defence.

SUB - Davide Frattesi - 4/10

Extra legs for the tired Calhanoglu as Inter shut up shop.

Man of the Match

Nicolo Barella

On a night where Inter needed an agent of chaos to disrupt City in the centre of the park, Italy international Barella stood up to the task - and some.

Brilliant in the tackle, sublime in his play when Inter had turned the ball over and even creating a few shots for himself from range, Barella was everywhere.

It's not often that someone makes Rodri look inferior at the Etihad Stadium in a midfield battle, but the diminutive midfielder certainly propped himself up onto that exclusive list by thwarting the Spaniard, who always looked one step behind his midfield nemesis.