Manchester City kept their foot on the gas in the Premier League title race, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers comprehensively at the Etihad on Saturday evening. Pep Guardiola's side came into the game knowing it was a must-win as they fight Arsenal tooth and nail for the league title, and their performance was one of a side who remained focused, winning 5-1.

The reigning champions got off to a superb start early, with Josko Gvardiol winning his side a penalty in the first 10 minutes and Erling Haaland converted from the spot to get his side underway and by half time, he had two more and a hat-trick under his belt as he rose to emphatically head a Rodri cross past Jose Sa, before he scored another penalty, this time one he'd won himself.

Hwang Hee-chan offered Wolves a glimmer of hope in the second half when he capitalised on an Ederson mistake to pull one back for his side, but Haaland was on hand to quickly kill any chance of a comeback. Seconds after the restart following Wolves' goal, Phil Foden played an incredible ball over the top of the visitors' defence to the Norwegian and he smashed it home from just inside their area. Julian Alvarez rounded the game up nicely with a fifth shortly after he replaced Haaland in the 85th minute.

Manchester City vs Wolves Statistics Man City Statistics Wolves 12 Shots on Target 1 4 Shots off Target 0 58% Possession 42% 5 Fouls 17 6 Corners 0

Match Highlights

Manchester City Player Ratings

GK - Ederson - 5/10

Had very little to do throughout the game, with his side dominating, but made a calamitous error when dealing with a cross to gift Wolves a consolation strike in the second half.

RB - Kyle Walker - 6/10

City's captain never really got out of first gear, but that's because he didn't have to. A solid evening with very little to do for the right-back.

CB - Manuel Akanji - 6/10

Was put under very little pressure from Wolves, but was always there to sweep up any loose balls whenever play got close to the City goal.

CB - Nathan Ake - 6/10

Dominant in the air, but wasn't asked to do much else.

LB - Josko Gvardiol - 8/10

Wasted no time winning his side a penalty after just 10 minutes. Caused Wolves problems on multiple occasions driving forward.

CM - Rodri - 8/10

Stood strong in the middle of the park, despite Wolves' numbers advantage and played a delicious ball to set Haaland up for his second of the evening. Was like a sniper with his long balls, and bagged a second assist shortly before the end of the game when he set up Alvarez for City's fifth.

CM - Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

While his midfield partner made things happen offensively, the former Chelsea man provided solid defensive cover. With two interceptions and a tackle to his name, he prevented Wolves from ever really getting any sort of momentum in the middle of the park.

RW - Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Despite his side's dominance, Silva didn't really have much influence in the contest and it was a quiet evening for the Portuguese star before he was replaced.

CAM - Kevin De Bruyne - 6/10

Pulled the strings from just behind Haaland and carved out the Wolves defence time and time again with impressive passes.

LW - Phil Foden - 7/10

The Englishman returned after a spell out of the team and came alive in the second half, providing an incredible assist to set up Haaland for his fourth goal. Got beyond his defender on multiple occasions and made it look easy before he was subbed off.

ST - Erling Haaland - 10/10

On his first start in four matches, the Norwegian was incredible. With two penalties and a powerful header, he recorded a first-half hat-trick and ensured City were well beyond Wolves' reach before the interval. Bagged a fourth in the second half with a sublime effort and was well and truly back to his best.

SUB - John Stones - 6/10

Replaced Ake with his side comfortably ahead in the 69th minute and was put under very little pressure from that point on.

SUB - Matheus Nunes - N/A

Brought on with not much time remaining and didn't get chance to make an impression.

Sub - Jeremy Doku - N/A

Brought on with not much time remaining and didn't get chance to make an impression.

Sub - Jack Grealish - N/A

Brought on with not much time remaining and didn't get chance to make an impression.

Sub - Julian Alvarez - 7/10

Brought on for Haaland in the final 10 minutes, and made an immediate impact, scoring just minutes later.

Wolves Player Ratings

GK - Jose Sa - 6/10

Despite conceding four, the keeper actually had a decent enough showing, making several fine saves to prevent the score from being even worse.

RCB - Nelson Semedo - 5/10

Struggled to keep up with Haaland and gave away a penalty shortly before halftime when he dragged the Norweigan down. Maybe fortunate to only receive a yellow card. Couldn't contain Foden in the second half.

CB - Max Kilman - 6/10

Had his work cut out for him from minute one. Stood up tall more often than not whenever challenged, though, with three clearances, a block and a tackle preventing things from getting even worse for his team.

LCB - Toti Gomes - 6/10

Put in a commendable effort, but eventually succumbed to City's relentless pressure in the final third.

RWB - Rayan Ait-Nouri - 5/10

The naturally left-footed defender was forced to play out of his comfort zone on the right and it showed. Gave away a penalty very early on with a clumsy challenge on Gvardiol.

CM - Joao Gomes - 6/10

Made multiple tackles to halt several City attacks, but was also beaten far too easily on other occasions, with the home side getting beyond the midfielder too often.

CM - Mario Lemina - 5/10

It was a disappointing first half for the midfielder who couldn't seize control of the middle of the park, and he was dragged off at half time.

CM - Boubacar Traore - 5/10

Sloppy with the ball and was fortunate not to have been punished for it in the first half when he gave it away inside his own area.

LWB - Hugo Bueno - 6/10

Kept Bernardo Silva relatively quiet, but ran himself into the ground in the process and was replaced in the second half by his namesake.

AM - Matheus Cunha - 5/10

An uncharacteristically quiet evening for Wolves' star man, who struggled to make any form of impact for the away side.

ST - Hwang Hee-chan - 6/10

Provided Wolves with a very brief lifeline when he capitalised on an Ederson mistake to claw one back for his side but offered very little else throughout the game.

SUB - Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 6/10

Brought on at halftime to try to change things up, it was actually a decent showing from the midfielder. Rarely put a foot wrong with the ball at his feet.

SUB - Santiago Bueno - N/A

Brought on to try and get the visitors back into the game but failed to make an impression.

SUB - Pablo Sarabia - N/A

Replaced the disappointing Cunha, but didn't really offer much improvement.

SUB - Tawanda Chirewa - N/A

Didn't have enough time on the pitch to make a significant impact.

Man of the Match

Erling Haaland

After a spell out of the starting lineup, Haaland returned against Wolves and he was back to his scintillating best. To his standards, it's been a quiet few months, but he was dominant throughout and picked up a first-half hat-trick for his troubles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland's 25 Premier League goals is five more than Alexander Isak and Cole Palmer in second place

Converting twice from the spot, one of which he won himself, with a powerful header slotted in between them, the contest for Man of the Match was wrapped up before the interval. The icing on the cake was his sublime effort from just inside the Wolves box in the second half for his fourth. He may be back at his best at the perfect time for City, with the Premier League title race heading into the home stretch.