Highlights Manchester City's announcement video for Kyle Walker's new contract emulates a famous scene from "The Wolf of Wall Street."

The video showcases Walker's commitment to the club and includes comedic moments with his teammates and manager.

Walker's contract extension solidifies his place at Manchester City, making it his home for the foreseeable future.

Announcement videos have become a big sensation in the world of football in recent times, and Manchester City have hit the nail on the head with their latest attempt.

Burnley have become the Premier League side best known for their entertaining and creative announcement videos, mainly when bringing in a new signing to the club, but almost every club has decided to get involved in their own way. It is a fine line to walk between entertaining and cringe-worthy.

While there have certainly been some shockers released by various clubs, the majority of announcements hit the mark well and are done in the name of fun. City have smashed this with their recent video in regard to Kyle Walker. The English full-back has signed a new deal with the Premier League champions.

Following a summer of speculation surrounding his future, the 33-year-old is now set to see out the majority of his remaining years in the game with the Citizens. He has committed to a further two-years to the club which sees his contract - which was originally set to expire in 2024 - run until the summer of 2026.

Kyle Walker for Man City Stats Appearances 260 Goals 6 Premier League titles 5 FA Cups 2 Champions League titles 1

Kyle Walker's new contract announced in hilarious video

Manchester City confirmed that their right-back had put pen to paper on fresh terms via the club's Twitter (or X as it's now known) account. A short video was posted that emulated a very famous scene from the very popular film 'The Wolf of Wall Street.'

A scene in which Leonardo Di Caprio's character addresses his colleagues with a passionate speech about how he would not leave was used as the inspiration with Walker to start the video with a microphone in hand, and a very smart-looking suit. There was a slight change made to the English full-back's words in order to keep the video PG.

After a long pause, Walker lets out the iconic words: "I'm not leaving. I'm not leaving." There is footage used of his Manchester City teammates - such as Phil Foden and Jack Grealish - watching on nervously before the defender lets out a third passionate: "I'm not leaving!" Admittedly the clips of Foden and Grealish are edited and have been taken from when City celebrated winning the Premier League, but it's still funny regardless.

This sends the City fans into mayhem in a very similar fashion to the film in question, with Walker claiming: "The show goes on. This is my home." The aforementioned footage of the City players also shows a classy moment between Walker and his manager, Pep Guardiola.

VIDEO: Kyle Walker confirms contract extension at Man City

It shows the togetherness within the camp while also providing a comedic side to an otherwise routine announcement. By the time 2026 rolls around, he will have spent nine years at the Etihad, meaning it will forever be seen as his home following his potential move to Bayern Munich in the summer failing to materialise.

What next for Walker and Man City?

Walker and his teammates have a tough trip to West Ham on Saturday as they look to continue their 100 per cent record in the early stages of the 2023/24 Premier League season. The club also face their opening game of the Champions League group stages as they look to defend their title from the previous season.