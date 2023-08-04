Highlights Arsenal emerged as a strong challenger to Manchester City last season, pushing them in the Premier League campaign and securing a second-place finish.

Arsenal have strengthened their squad and meet Manchester City in the Community Shield this weekend, aiming to further challenge the reigning champions.

The combined XI of the two teams features players like Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Ruben Dias, Declan Rice, and Erling Haaland, showcasing the strength and talent in both squads.

There's no denying just how impressive Manchester City were last season, completing a historic treble, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

No one really came close to the club, but for the majority of the Premier League campaign at least, it looked like Arsenal could have pipped Pep Guardiola's side to the title. Now, that didn't quite happen, but it was a refreshing change of pace to see the Gunners pushing City to the final weeks of the campaign.

It was a fresh challenger that seemingly emerged out of nowhere, and due to City's Premier League and FA Cup triumph, it's the Gunners who will meet them in the Community Shield this weekend as a result of their second-placed finish.

Mikel Arteta's side have significantly strengthened this summer in an attempt to push City even further this season, and on paper, the two sides look a little closer than you'd initially expect. So, ahead of this weekend's Community Shield meeting, here is the strongest possible combined XI using the two teams.

Aaron Ramsdale - Goalkeeper

Considering how influential Ederson has been to City and the way the side transformed under Guardiola, this may raise a few eyebrows, but Aaron Ramsdale has been one of the best goalkeepers in England since he joined Arsenal in 2021.

The 25-year-old immediately cemented his spot as the club's number-one goalkeeper and has been tremendous ever since. Ramsdale has single-handedly won Arsenal numerous points already, with some tremendous saves and that will likely continue this season.

Ben White - Right-back

Considering how City very rarely use full-backs anymore, this was a fairly straightforward choice. Sure, Jurrien Timber joined the Gunners this summer and will apparently be deployed at right-back, so it remains to be seen whether he'll make the position his own this season, but considering he's only really played in the middle up until this point, it's hard to judge.

That means Ben White lands this spot. Despite being a natural centre-back, the Englishman did a tremendous job when he was moved out to the right last year and was a key component of the Gunners' taking that significant step forward.

Ruben Dias - Centre-back

While last season wasn't Ruben Dias' best in the Premier League for City, making just 26 appearances, he thrived in the Champions League and was influential in the club completing their historic treble.

The Portuguese man is still one of the very best defenders in the world and while it feels slightly harsh to leave the likes of William Saliba out of the side, it's hard to argue against Dias or the man that lines up next to him.

Manuel Akanji - Centre-back

When he first arrived in Manchester, few expected Manuel Akanji to have the impact he did at the Etihad, becoming a crucial component of Guardiola's first team.

Having initially slotted into the left side of City's defensive set-up to replace an injured Nathan Ake, the former Borussia Dortmund man made the role his own and flourished at the club during his debut campaign. His ability as a ball-playing defender has been influential for Guardiola's side, and it's fair to admit that City may not have reached the heights they did if it wasn't for Akanji's presence in the side.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - Left-back

Having left City for Arsenal last summer, many may have viewed the move as a significant step-down for Oleksandr Zinchenko, but it's been anything but for the left-back who has been tremendous at the Emirates Stadium.

The left-back has been incredible for Arsenal, seizing the position from Kieran Tierney, and he hasn't looked back. The move to the club has done wonders for his career, and he has to be considered one of the Gunners' best transfer deals in recent memory. Again, considering City don't really play with full-backs, there wasn't really much competition here, but the Ukranian has been so good, that it wouldn't have mattered if there was.

Declan Rice - Central midfield

One of the best midfielders in the world, Declan Rice's move to Arsenal is a major get for the Gunners, and he'll significantly strengthen the club's midfield.

He'll undoubtedly be vital to the team this season and will add both defensive steel and creative flair to the side. There were a number of clubs chasing Rice's signature this summer, but it's Arsenal that managed to land the talisman. He won't just be the Gunners' best midfielder this year, but one of the best in the league.

Rodri - Central midfield

One of the most underrated figures at City, Rodri's incredible work and influence on the team often goes under the radar, but there's no way the side functions at the level they do without him.

Assured in the centre of the park, he's been bossing the midfield ever since he joined City in 2019 and that isn't set to change anytime soon.

Kevin De Bruyne - Attacking midfield

One of the best midfielders in the league right now, one of the best players in Premier League history, Kevin De Bruyne has been regularly churning out sensational performances for eight years now and shows absolutely no sign of slowing down.

There are no midfielders in the sport that can influence a game quite like the Belgian, and his link-up with Erling Haaland over the last year has been a record-breaking success. Whether it's his immense playmaking ability, or his tendency to chip in with the occasional goals himself, De Bruyne is on another level to just about any other midfielder in the world. His spot here was never in doubt.

Bukayo Saka - Right wing

Continuing to improve in every aspect, Bukayo Saka had the best season of his career last time out and will only keep getting better. The winger is one of the best forwards in the Premier League, and he was tremendous for Arsenal as they mounted a title challenge last year.

His blistering pace and otherworldly dribbling makes him a nightmare for just about any defender he comes across.

Phil Foden - Left wing

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden grins whilst placing a thumbs up to the Etihad Stadium crowd during a Premier League match on a rainy day in Manchester.

It's almost absurd to think about how good Phil Foden is, and how long he seems to have been one of England's brightest talents considering he's still just 23 years old.

The Englishman was patient at City and waited for his opportunity at the club and it's safe to say it certainly paid off. Having hit double figures in goals scored for three straight years now, Foden is as promising a young English talent as there's been in decades.

It's scary to think he's still got plenty of years to improve.

Erling Haaland - Striker

There's not really much to be said about Haaland that hasn't been said already. The man is simply a goalscoring cyborg and has reached a level of prolific consistency that very few have ever matched in the history of the sport.

No one has dominated the Premier League in the manner in which he did during his debut season in England last year. Breaking the record for most goals scored in a single Premier League season was the icing on the cake of what was a truly phenomenal year and there's absolutely zero chance we see him operating at anything less than fantastic again in the upcoming campaign.