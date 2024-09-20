One of the biggest clashes of the Premier League season is set to take place this weekend, as reigning four-in-a-row champions, Manchester City host their biggest rivals for the title over the past two seasons, Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola's side come into this fixture in red-hot form in the league, but did struggle in their Champions League tie on Wednesday against Italian champions, Inter Milan, as they were held to a 0-0 stalemate at the Etihad Stadium. Meanwhile, Arsenal were lucky to escape the Gewiss Stadium with a point in their Champions League tie, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Atalanta on Thursday night after a sensational David Raya double save from a spot kick earned them a point.

Manchester City vs. Arsenal: Match Information When Sunday, 22nd September Where Etihad Stadium, Manchester Time 16:30 BST Location Manchester, England TV Sky Sports Ultra/Sky Sports Main Event/Sky GoExtra/Sky Go UK

Match Result Odds

Guardiola's men are favourites

City head into this heavily anticipated clash as the favourites according to the betting odds, as the Gunners have not beaten them at the Etihad Stadium since 2015. The Sky Blues also hold an unbeaten run at home in the league that dates back to December 2022, having not been defeated in 32 matches on their own soil.

Mikel Arteta's head-to-head record against Guardiola also does not provide great reading for Arsenal fans, with the Arsenal boss having lost eight of his twelve encounters, while drawing one and winning three. However, what will provide some hope here will be that the two Premier League games in which they were able to score points against Manchester City came in the previous season, securing an unbeaten record by beating them at the Emirates Stadium 1-0 and drawing 0-0 away.

Another avenue of hope is Arsenal's sensational away record in the league during 2024, as they have gone unbeaten in their 11 away fixtures this year, drawing one against City, while winning the other 10, scoring 31 goals in the process and only conceding three times.

Key Statistics

Including regular time of the Community Shield, Arsenal and Man City have drawn two of their last three meetings without scoring - the other being a 1-0 win for the Gunners.

Pep Guardiola is the manager Mikel Arteta has lost the most games to throughout his career (8).

No Premier League side conceded fewer away goals than Arsenal last season (13) and only City won more away points (44 to 42).

Man City didn't lose a single home game in the Premier League last season.

Man City are the only side with a perfect record so far this season with 12 points from four games.

Manchester City vs Arsenal - Match Result Manchester City to Win 3/4 Draw 13/5 Arsenal to Win 7/2

Over/Under

GMS picks with analysis

If last season's encounters between the two sides are anything to go by, then a bet on the lower end of the goal threshold is certainly a realistic prospect, as across 270 minutes of football only a single goal via a deflected effort from Gabriel Martinelli was scored.

Furthermore, another factor that will severely hamper the chances of goals flowing in this affair is that both sides will be missing their main creative sources.

Arsenal's captain, Martin Odegaard, sustained an ankle injury on international duty for Norway in the UEFA Nations League against Austria, while Kevin De Bruyne went off at halftime in the midweek tie against Inter and has now been ruled out for this weekend.

With Arsenal likely to adopt a similar approach to what they deployed last season against City and what gained Inter success, the number of goals scored in this match will largely depend on whether the home side can break down the visitors' compact shape and how ruthless they can be when presented with a chance.

Manchester City vs Arsenal - Over/Under Over Under 0.5 Goals 1/33 8/1 1.5 Goals 2.7 23/10 2.5 Goals 19/20 3/4 3.5 Goals 13/5 1/4 4.5 Goals 13/2 1/18 5.5 Goals 12/1 N/A

Key Statistics

City are the Premier League's top scoring side this season with 11 goals in four games, while Arsenal have managed only six.

Arsenal have the joint-best defensive record in the division having conceded just one goal.

Arsenal have conceded more shots per game (14.3) than City (7.3) despite City allowing two more goals.

City's only clean sheet of the Premier League season came in a 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Goalscorers

Haaland leads the way for goalscoring odds

Considering the fact that Erling Haaland has scored nine goals in his opening four Premier League matches, has scored more goals than any other club in the division, and is currently leading the Golden Boot race by six, it comes with very little surprise that the Norweigan is considered the most likely to score first or anytime during this match.

In terms of alternative options for Manchester City, Phil Foden holds the second most favourable odds at 12/5 to score anytime, while Jeremy Doku and Savinho hold favourable odds at 7/2.

For Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus leads the odds as the most favourable option to get on the scoresheet in this affair at 7/2 to score anytime, with Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, and Bukayo Saka all maintaining alluring odds at 4/1 considering their goalscoring records.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Goalscorer Odds First Anytime Erling Haaland 10/3 11/10 Phil Foden 6/1 12/5 Jeremy Doku 9/1 7/2 Savinho 9/1 7/2 Gabriel Jesus 10/1 7/2 Raheem Sterling 11/1 4/1 Jack Grealish 10/1 4/1 Kai Havertz 11/1 4/1 Bukayo Saka 11/1 4/1 No Goalscorer 17/2 N/A

Key Statistics

Only seven teams across Europe's top four divisions have scored more league goals than Erling Haaland this season, with one of those being City.

Kai Havertz is the only player to score more than one goal for Arsenal in the Premier League.

However, Bukayo Saka (2.8) outranks the Germany international for shots per game (2.5).

Kevin De Bruyne recorded only one Premier League assist before his injury, while Martin Odegaard didn't manage any.

Haaland has two goals and two assists in six appearances versus Arsenal, but didn't score against them in their three meetings last season.

Predictions

City to get the job done at home

Considering what is at stake for the away side in this game, they cannot allow their title rivals for this season to slip into an early ascendancy and march on five points clear in the opening five games. Therefore, it is very likely that this match starts as a cagey affair with both sides not wanting to put a foot wrong. But as the game grows, the home side will begin to dominate possession and will be forced to break down what is one of the most compact and tough defensive units in Europe to breach.

Through the likes of Saka, Martinelli, and Sterling, Arsenal have the pace to cause City problems through quick transitions and are definitely capable of catching the hosts out here to pick up a shock victory. However, in the goalscoring form that Haaland has been in, and with the multitude of incredible creators that Guardiola's side possesses, there is a good chance that they are able to get the goal that escaped them last season, and with the help of the home supporters behind them, get the job done.

GMS Prediction: Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal

All odds from PaddyPower and statistics from Whoscored - Correct as of 20:01 GMT, 19/09/24.