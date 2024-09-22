Depleted down to ten-men and with Manchester City breathing down their necks for the entirety of the second half, Arsenal's hearts were broken at the Etihad as John Stones stabbed home a famous equaliser right at the jaws of defeat, after Arsenal had battled through an early Erling Haaland goal and a red card for Leandro Trossard to get ahead in the game, meaning neither of the two title contenders will be stealing an early advantage this season.

Those hoping for a punchy, open affair will have been delighted by the games opening exchanges, with the host's getting off to a perfect start through Erling Haaland, who netted his 100th goal in Manchester City colours following a beautiful creative play from Savinho, racing in on goal after the fact and slotting a clever, cute finish beyond a helpless David Raya.

After a lengthy stoppage due to an unfortunate, nasty-looking injury to Rodri's knee, the game got back underway with City being caught off-guard as Arsenal restored parity, and it was a moment of magic to get the score back to level pegging through Riccardo Calafiori, who was tee'd up from some distance by Gabriel Martinelli, before unleashing a true-flying rocket into the top-right corner to get the visitors back on terms.

Arsenal would manage to complete the turnaround with but a few remaining of the first-half, and the Premier League's resident set-piece kings took their throne once again through Gabriel, who bullied Kyle Walker out of his road before getting onto the end of a fine Bukayo Saka corner, giving the visitors the lead in an affair that continued to grow in intensity.

While Arsenal retained the lead going in at the interval, they didn't manage to retain all of their playing staff. The already-booked Leandro Trossard, already on eggshells, needlessly barged into the side of Bernardo Silva in a jostle for an aerial ball, before then booting the ball into Row Z when the whistle went for the foul, leaving Michael Oliver with little choice but to give the Belgian his marching orders as the first half drew to an intense close.

Manchester City's resolve would not be broken, with the hosts dominating possession for the entirety of the second half against the depleted numbers of Arsenal, and it was super-sub John Stones who made the vital difference, being first to react to a Mateo Kovacic snapshot that had deflected away, stabbing home a famous, vital equaliser in this ever-present clash of titans to ensure that Arsenal would not stake an early heads-up in this title race.

If these are to be our number one and two contenders for the Premier League come the end of the year, then today threw up a phenomenal example of just how tight the battle for this season's crown may just be.

Match Highlights

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 6/10

Could do little about either Arsenal goal in the first half. Was accurate with most of his passes.

Kyle Walker - 5/10

Was caught completely off-guard by Martinelli on Arsenal's way to equalising, and was absolutely bullied out the way by Gabriel for 2-1. Off-colour with several crosses and forward balls, but displayed his perennial pace to cover Arsenal's counters where needed.

Ruben Dias - 6/10

Uncharacteristically in-accurate with some of his shorter passes, but picked out some impressive ones over longer ranges. Won 100% of his match duels.

Manuel Akanji - 7/10

Displayed an excellent range of distribution, and found a lot of joy in the air.

Josko Gvardiol - 7/10

Didn't get on the ball all too often, but was imperious in the duel with several big defensive interventions throughout the first 45 minutes.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6/10

Spirited and crafty, and displayed plenty of willingness and grit in the game's heart, but was a touch unsuccessful with some of his final actions.

Rodri - N/A

Withdrawn early in the first half with a particularly nasty looking knee injury. We wish him all the best for it.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Was very impressive with the ball at his feet, bringing Manchester City up the field through his own steam on several occasions. Didn't have his best crossing display.

Jeremy Doku - 5/10

Displayed a bit more subdued a Doku than what we are now used to. Struggled to find the room to display his lightning pace, but did find joy with some final passes.

Savinho - 7/10

Very impressive on the right-hand side, sliding a lovely ball through for Haaland to open the day's scoring, and constantly keeping Arsenal guessing with sharp twists and turns.

Erling Haaland - 7/10

The robot strikes again. Got Manchester City off to a flying start with a clever, toe-poked finish, which was his 100th goal in City colors in just 105 games. Had strike after strike on goal, but only for a wonderful display by Raya to deny him of further numbers.

Sub - Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

Picked up Rodri's role comfortably, keeping the Citizen's ticking over as they plugged away for any Arsenal gaps. Provided the shot that eventually fell Stones' way to equalise at the jaws of defeat.

Sub - Phil Foden - 6/10

Put himself about plenty, and showed a real drive to change City's fortunes, laying on several chances.

Sub - John Stones - 8/10

What an important goal he managed to score. With the ball ricocheting to and fro in the Arsenal box, the defender stabbed home a famous equaliser to rescue a point for Manchester City.

Sub - Jack Grealish - 7/10

Replenished the energy left behind by Savinho, and laid on the pass that preceded Kovacic's goal-leading strike. Impactful.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 9/10

Wasn't kept too busy in the first half through Arsenal's improvement, having just one simple save to make from a Kyle Walker long-shot. Kept Haaland out halfway through the second half with a wonderful stop whilst Arsenal were hanging on, and again to keep out Gvardiol from a set piece. Showed up when needed to keep Arsenal in it as long as he could.

Jurrien Timber - 7/10

Made some important defensive actions stick in the first half, and did a wonderful job to keep City at arms length from the ten-man Gunners in the second.

William Saliba - 7/10

Mightily impressive following Arsenal's early setback, making several big headers stick and keeping Haaland and co at bay, particularly after the numbers went against them in the second half.

Gabriel - 9/10

Completely dismissed City's marking with a mightily powerful back-post run, which bore fruit as he got Arsenal ahead for the first time in the game. Worked as well as ever in tandem with Saliba to keep his side within a chance for as long as they could.

Riccardo Calafiori - 8/10

Produced an absolute belter from distance to get Arsenal back on level terms with their hosts. Had a tough ask ahead of him in dealing with Savinho, but coped decently in his personal battles with him.

Declan Rice - 7/10

Didn't really have much time to get on the ball, with Pep's men dominating that side of the game. Made some choice interceptions at important moments, and led from the centre as Arsenal hung on for dear life in the second half.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

Found a bit more time being afforded to him by City, and was very successful in the majority of his attempted duels. Broke up play in some vital spots amidst Arsenal's attempts to hang on.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10

Caught Walker red-handed down the left flank before setting up Calafiori's blockbuster hit, and carved out some impressive key passes, necessary given Arsenal's inferior possession.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Didn't have much time on the ball afforded to him, but did whip in a beautiful corner for Gabriel to make it 2-1, and was always a threat whenever he worked a half-yard to cross from. Withdrawn at half-time in place of White.

Leandro Trossard - 3/10

Didn't have much impact on the game, and was needlessly sent off after seeing two yellow cards brandished upon him.

Kai Havertz - 5/10

Hardly completed a single pass, having been largely drowned out by the possession-suffocating Man City, but did muck in with the defensive side to good effect, and made a nuisance of himself in the counter-attacks where applicable.

Sub - Ben White - 7/10

Thrown on to add a layer of defensive cover for the ten men of Arsenal, and did so well with some smart interventions.

Sub - Jakub Kiwior - 6/10

Replenished the necessary energy left behind in Calafiori's wake, and made some critical interventions.

Sub - Gabriel Jesus - N/A

Didn't really have much time to make an impact.

Man of the Match - Gabriel

Despite his side's resolve eventually being broken down to a 2-2 draw, Gabriel put on a phenomenal effort to keep Man City at bay for as long as they did.

Despite his cohorts being down to 10, the Brazilian, in tandem with his fellow defenders and David Raya, who deserves a separate shout-out for a wonderful display of goalkeeping in a time of need, was absolutely phenomenal, and takes our man of the match award.