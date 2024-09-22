Reigning champions Manchester City are set to host fellow contenders Arsenal in a seismic clash - with an early advantage in the Premier League title race on the line. City sit top of the fledgling league standings with an unblemished record after four games, while Arsenal are two points behind - level with Newcastle United - with three wins and a draw.
Both teams come into this fixture off the back of a 0-0 Champions League draw against Serie A sides - City were held at home by Italian champions Inter Milan, while Arsenal played out a stalemate away in Bergamo against Atalanta. City are the favourites for this one but it looks set to be a fine margins encounter. Here is the latest team news and starting XI information heading into Sunday's 4.30pm kickoff.
Cesc Fabregas Makes Huge Prediction for Man City vs Arsenal
Arsenal travel to the Etihad on Sunday to take on the reigning champions.
Manchester City Team News
City face anxious wait over Kevin De Bruyne's fitness
While the Citizens dropped two points in their Champions League opener against Inter on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola may see the injury sustained by Kevin De Bruyne as the more significant blow from the evening.
The Belgian midfielder picked up a suspected groin issue shortly before the break and initially played on before being taken off at half-time. Should the 33-year-old fail to be fit for the visit of the Gunners, he would join Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake on the treatment table - who are projected to be out until December and October, respectively.Even if De Bruyne recovers in time, there is no guarantee that Guardiola would choose to risk him from the start and may choose to be cautious with the midfielder and name him on the bench instead.
Manchester City vs. Arsenal Latest Odds: Result, Under/Over, Goalscorers
Latest Odds and predictions for Arsenal and Manchester City's Premier League match including information on likely result, under/over and goalscorers.
|
Manchester City Injuries and Suspensions
|
Player
|
Injury
|
Potential Return Date
|
Oscar Bobb
|
Leg
|
04/12/2024
|
Nathan Ake
|
Thigh
|
20/10/2024
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Groin/Hip/Pelvic
|
22/09/2024
Guardiola on De Bruyne's fitness
Speaking to journalists head of Sunday's game, Guardiola remained coy on De Bruyne's availability - suggesting nothing has been decided just yet. In the pre-match press conference, he said...
"Kevin feels a little better, but not yet. Tomorrow we train and we will see. He could be involved."
Manchester City's Predicted XI
Guardiola could make three changes
De Bruyne's potentially enforced absence leaves Guardiola with a difficult decision to make ahead of this significant fixture against the Gunners. The prime contenders to take the Belgian's place in the side are Ilkay Gundogan, a fit-again Phil Foden and Mateo Kovacic. While the latter perhaps offers the greatest defensive contribution of the trio, it was Gundogan who took De Bruyne's place from the bench in midweek, and he could reprise that role at the Etihad this weekend.
There is a decent chance Foden starts instead but having only clocked up 90 minutes of football in total since the Euro 2024 final, perhaps being the first substitute is a likelier scenario. It also remains to be seen who Guardiola chooses on the wings, although Jeremy Doku's willingness to hug the touchline could be important against a tight-knit Arsenal defence. That may just get him the nod over Savinho.
- Expected Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri; Silva, Gundogan; Doku, Grealish; Haaland
- Expected Substitutes Bench: Ortega (GK), Walker (DEF), Stones (DEF), McAtee (MID), Kovacic (MID), Foden (MID), Nunes (MID), O'Reilly (MID), Savinho (FWD)
Man City vs Arsenal: Have your say
One of the biggest clashes of the Premier League season is set to take place this weekend, as reigning four-in-a-row champions, Manchester City host their biggest rivals for the title over the past two seasons, Arsenal.
Arsenal Team News
The Gunners remain without captain Martin Odegaard
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be relieved to come through their clash with Atalanta with no new injury concerns - though the continued absence of club captain Martin Odegaard will certainly be a blow to their chances.
The Norwegian is one of five Gunners on the treatment table, alongside new signing Mikel Merino, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and City old boy Oleksandr Zinchenko. They can welcome Declan Rice back to the side, however, after he served his one-match suspension in the 1-0 away North London derby victory over Tottenham.
|
Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions
|
Player
|
Injury
|
Potential Return Date
|
Mikel Merino
|
Shoulder
|
20/10/2024
|
Takehiro Tomiyasu
|
Knee
|
28/09/2024
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Ankle/Foot
|
No Return Date
|
Oleksandr Zinchenko
|
Calf/Shin/Heel
|
No Return Date
|
Kieran Tierney
|
Thigh
|
No Return Date
Every Arsenal Game Martin Odegaard Will Miss Due to Ankle Injury
Arsenal could be without their talismanic captain for SEVEN matches.
Arteta on Arsenal's injuries
The Gunners boss didn't give much away on injury issues heading into Sunday's game, telling reporters in his pre-match press conference...
"We’re making sure that everyone is ready for it because we’re going to need them, especially with the injuries that we had from the international break."
Arsenal's Predicted XI
Leandro Trossard to return for the Gunners
With no fresh injury concerns to deal with and Rice able to return to the starting line-up having served his suspension, Arteta will not have to make any alterations to the plans he will surely have been drafting ahead of this blockbuster showdown.
The Spaniard is unlikely to ring the changes from the side he named in the 0-0 draw with Atalanta in midweek, but the effective Leandro Trossard may return to the side after being rested. Former City striker Gabriel Jesus, who was replaced by the Belgian before the hour mark in Bergamo, could find himself back on the bench against his old side.
Another City alumnus, Raheem Sterling, is also most likely to begin the game as a substitute but will surely be desperate for sufficient opportunity off the bench to prove a point to his former employers.
- Expected Starting XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard
- Expected Substitutes Bench: Neto (GK), Calafiori (DEF), Kiwior (DEF), M'Hand (MID) Lewis-Skelly (MID), Nwaneri (MID), Martinelli (FWD) Sterling (FWD), Jesus (FWD)
Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta’s Private 2018 Chat About Raheem Sterling
A conversation caught on camera between Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta in 2018 showed what the pair really thought of Raheem Sterling at the time.