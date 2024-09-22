Reigning champions Manchester City are set to host fellow contenders Arsenal in a seismic clash - with an early advantage in the Premier League title race on the line. City sit top of the fledgling league standings with an unblemished record after four games, while Arsenal are two points behind - level with Newcastle United - with three wins and a draw.

Both teams come into this fixture off the back of a 0-0 Champions League draw against Serie A sides - City were held at home by Italian champions Inter Milan, while Arsenal played out a stalemate away in Bergamo against Atalanta. City are the favourites for this one but it looks set to be a fine margins encounter. Here is the latest team news and starting XI information heading into Sunday's 4.30pm kickoff.

Manchester City Team News

City face anxious wait over Kevin De Bruyne's fitness

While the Citizens dropped two points in their Champions League opener against Inter on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola may see the injury sustained by Kevin De Bruyne as the more significant blow from the evening.

The Belgian midfielder picked up a suspected groin issue shortly before the break and initially played on before being taken off at half-time. Should the 33-year-old fail to be fit for the visit of the Gunners, he would join Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake on the treatment table - who are projected to be out until December and October, respectively.Even if De Bruyne recovers in time, there is no guarantee that Guardiola would choose to risk him from the start and may choose to be cautious with the midfielder and name him on the bench instead.

Manchester City Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Oscar Bobb Leg 04/12/2024 Nathan Ake Thigh 20/10/2024 Kevin De Bruyne Groin/Hip/Pelvic 22/09/2024

Guardiola on De Bruyne's fitness

Speaking to journalists head of Sunday's game, Guardiola remained coy on De Bruyne's availability - suggesting nothing has been decided just yet. In the pre-match press conference, he said...

"Kevin feels a little better, but not yet. Tomorrow we train and we will see. He could be involved."

Manchester City's Predicted XI

Guardiola could make three changes

De Bruyne's potentially enforced absence leaves Guardiola with a difficult decision to make ahead of this significant fixture against the Gunners. The prime contenders to take the Belgian's place in the side are Ilkay Gundogan, a fit-again Phil Foden and Mateo Kovacic. While the latter perhaps offers the greatest defensive contribution of the trio, it was Gundogan who took De Bruyne's place from the bench in midweek, and he could reprise that role at the Etihad this weekend.

There is a decent chance Foden starts instead but having only clocked up 90 minutes of football in total since the Euro 2024 final, perhaps being the first substitute is a likelier scenario. It also remains to be seen who Guardiola chooses on the wings, although Jeremy Doku's willingness to hug the touchline could be important against a tight-knit Arsenal defence. That may just get him the nod over Savinho.

Expected Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri; Silva, Gundogan; Doku, Grealish; Haaland

Expected Substitutes Bench: Ortega (GK), Walker (DEF), Stones (DEF), McAtee (MID), Kovacic (MID), Foden (MID), Nunes (MID), O'Reilly (MID), Savinho (FWD)

Arsenal Team News

The Gunners remain without captain Martin Odegaard

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be relieved to come through their clash with Atalanta with no new injury concerns - though the continued absence of club captain Martin Odegaard will certainly be a blow to their chances.

The Norwegian is one of five Gunners on the treatment table, alongside new signing Mikel Merino, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and City old boy Oleksandr Zinchenko. They can welcome Declan Rice back to the side, however, after he served his one-match suspension in the 1-0 away North London derby victory over Tottenham.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Mikel Merino Shoulder 20/10/2024 Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee 28/09/2024 Martin Odegaard Ankle/Foot No Return Date Oleksandr Zinchenko Calf/Shin/Heel No Return Date Kieran Tierney Thigh No Return Date

Arteta on Arsenal's injuries

The Gunners boss didn't give much away on injury issues heading into Sunday's game, telling reporters in his pre-match press conference...

"We’re making sure that everyone is ready for it because we’re going to need them, especially with the injuries that we had from the international break."

Arsenal's Predicted XI

Leandro Trossard to return for the Gunners

With no fresh injury concerns to deal with and Rice able to return to the starting line-up having served his suspension, Arteta will not have to make any alterations to the plans he will surely have been drafting ahead of this blockbuster showdown.

The Spaniard is unlikely to ring the changes from the side he named in the 0-0 draw with Atalanta in midweek, but the effective Leandro Trossard may return to the side after being rested. Former City striker Gabriel Jesus, who was replaced by the Belgian before the hour mark in Bergamo, could find himself back on the bench against his old side.

Another City alumnus, Raheem Sterling, is also most likely to begin the game as a substitute but will surely be desperate for sufficient opportunity off the bench to prove a point to his former employers.

Expected Starting XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Expected Substitutes Bench: Neto (GK), Calafiori (DEF), Kiwior (DEF), M'Hand (MID) Lewis-Skelly (MID), Nwaneri (MID), Martinelli (FWD) Sterling (FWD), Jesus (FWD)