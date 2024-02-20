Highlights Manchester City closed gap with 1-0 win against Brentford, bouncing back from draw.

Haaland's second-half goal secured victory after dominant display by City.

Bernardo Silva's viral free-kick fail a humorous moment in otherwise routine win.

Manchester City closed the gap to Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table to just one point with a narrow victory over Brentford, as they beat the Bees 1-0 at home to secure all three points. A second-half effort from Erling Haaland was enough to see off the visitors, who were dominated on the night.

City came into the match needing to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Saturday, while Brentford were hoping for a result which would put more breathing space between them and the relegation zone. However, Thomas Frank's side knew they had to be at their best to get something from the game.

After a goalless first half, the hosts piled on the pressure, and they were rewarded for their efforts in the 71st minute. The ball was played to Haaland as City broke at speed, with the Norwegian leaving backtracking defenders in his wake as he stormed through on goal and cooly slotted past Mark Flekken.

Pep Guardiola happy with win against 'difficult' Brentford

Manager hailed his dominant team after hard win

City were utterly dominant throughout the game and bettered their opponents in nearly every measure. But Guardiola's side were made to work hard for the win, with it taking over an hour to get past the stubborn Brentford defence.

The visitors nearly took the lead through Frank Onyeka, who squandered an excellent chance early in the game. And Oscar Bobb had an effort cleared off the line in the first half for the hosts.

Despite City amassing more than four times the number of shots Brentford had, it took a quick break and a slip from Kristoffer Ajer for them to take the lead through Haaland. By scoring against the Bees, the Norwegian has now scored against every opponent he has faced in the English top flight.

Man City 1-0 Brentford stats Statistic Man City Brentford Expected goals 2.46 0.34 Possession 70% 30% Shots 25 6 Shots on target 11 2 Big chances 5 1 All stats per Sofascore

Speaking after the match, Guardiola hailed Brentford's resilience, but also took time to describe his own team's performance as, "really good."

"They’re such a difficult team" he said. "This season we lost six points [against Brentford]. They have the ability with Ivan Toney – he’s a master player, a really good player. Other than that they’re really good at free-kicks, throw-ins and so on.

""We had a lot of chances considering how difficult it is to play against them, and we’ve won our game in hand. The performance was really good, once again, and I’m happy for the result."

Bernardo Silva goes viral for 'worst free kick ever'

Portuguese playmaker had a poor lapse in concentration

One of the more entertaining moments of the fixture came on the hour mark when Manchester City lined up a free kick, aiming to break the deadlock. Responsibility fell to Bernardo Silva, who usually possesses the necessary skill to carve out an opening.

However, what followed lacked all the necessary quality. Silva cast his eyes over at his teammates in the box, but then proceeded to whip the ball out for a throw.

Whether he was attempting to play a cross or a pass is anybody's guess, but the moment quickly went viral on social media. No doubt that the Portuguese international will be putting in the work on the training ground to prevent another mishap.

City are next in action against Bournemouth on Saturday 24th February. A win will send them top of the league, as Liverpool will be playing Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.