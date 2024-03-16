Highlights Manchester City easily secured a FA Cup semi-final spot with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United.

Bernardo Silva shines with two deflected goals, leading the way for the defending champions.

Guardiola's squad continues to look strong across multiple competitions, including the FA Cup and Premier League.

Manchester City secured passage into the semi-finals of the FA Cup after a comfortable 2-0 win over Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United on home turf as they look to defend their status as the competition holders.

Controlling the tempo from the off, it took Pep Guardiola’s side just 13 minutes to get their noses in front after Bernardo Silva found the back of the net via a deflection off Dan Burn’s outstretched leg. The home side then made it 2-0 on the half-hour mark through the Portuguese talisman, whose second deflected shot - this time off Sven Botman's head - also rippled into the net.

Newcastle’s solitary chance of the first half came in the form of Alexander Isak, but the Swede was denied at close range by Manchester City stopper Stefan Ortega. Just after the 60-minute mark, Howe made a quartet of changes in a bid to flip the game on its head, but his substitutions were to no avail and the game ran out 2-0 to the hosts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City have now scored seven first-half goals in four FA Cup games this season. Only Bristol Rovers (nine) and Coventry City (eight) have managed to notch more.

City Enjoy Record-Breaking Night in Manchester

Now In Their Sixth Consecutive FA Cup Semi Final

Manchester City's win over Newcastle will send a message to those still left in the competition - but also to both Liverpool and Arsenal, a duo of sides also in the Premier League title race. With Silva scoring a first-half brace, perhaps in controversial fashion, secured a sixth consecutive FA Cup semi-final appearance, which is the first time any English club has achieved such a feat.

Their record-setting FA Cup just scratches the surface of what Guardiola's well-oiled machine are capable of with them setting unprecedented ground with the likes of Phil Foden, Rodri and Erling Haaland among the English top tier's best players.

Manchester City now join Coventry City, who pulled off a shock 3-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, in the draw for the semifinals, but will have to wait to find out their opponents after Sunday's remaining quarterfinal ties: Chelsea vs Leicester City and Manchester United going head-to-head with arch-rivals Liverpool.

Treble Dreams Still Intact

Champions League Tie Against Real Madrid On the Horizon

After a relatively stress-free night for the treble-winners, they now head to Wembley once more with their aspirations of earning a haul of silverware again not waning. In fact, there is still every possibility that Guardiola's side will reign victorious on a number of fronts this time around with them still in every cup competition and them sitting in third spot in the Premier League table.

Manchester City - Next Five Fixtures Date - Time Opposition Competition 31/03/24 - 16:30 Arsenal (H) Premier League 03/04/24 - 20:15 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 06/04/24 - 12:30 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 09/04/24 - 20:00 Real Madrid (A) Champions League 13/04/24 - 15:00 Luton Town (H) Premier League

Albeit not in the driving seat for the domestic crown, Manchester City have a relatively easy run of games on their calendar and will be vying for the top spot come the end of May. With the Champions League also in their grasp, Guardiola and his men will be working tirelessly to ensure that they enjoy similar success to what they achieved last campaign.