Highlights Manchester City could be left without a recognised left-back against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake are both out, while Josko Gvardiol could be a doubt despite travelling to the Spanish capital.

City will be looking to take an advantage back to Manchester following the first leg at the Bernabeu.

Manchester City travel to Spain for their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday, but Pep Guardiola has been left with a selection headache - and not in a good way - concerning his defence.

Nathan Ake suffered an unspecified injury in the goalless draw against Arsenal at Etihad Stadium last week, while Kyle Walker limped off the pitch in England’s friendly against Belgium during the March international break. Both players reportedly missed training on Monday.

Josko Gvardiol joined them on the sidelines after he was substituted in the 4-2 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday, which Guardiola later explained was a precautionary change to avoid further damage.

With a handful of injury doubts at the back, the Spaniard might have to get creative. One reporter has called for a shock player, typically known for his tricky footwork and contributions in the final third, to be deployed in defence as City bid to retain their Champions League crown.

Bernardo Silva Tipped to Play Left-Back

One journalist has suggested the Man City forward should start in defence for Tuesday’s trip to Madrid

Bernardo Silva scored and assisted in Man City’s crucial victory over Bayern Munich in this fixture last year, as Guardiola’s side eased past the Germans 4-1 on aggregate. They played Madrid in the semi-finals, and after a 1-1 draw in Spain, Man City swept Carlo Ancelotti’s team aside in a 4-0 victory, helped by a vital Silva brace.

Typically used on the right, Manchester Evening News writer Joe Bray is in favour of shifting Silva onto the left and alongside the likes of John Stones and Ruben Dias in a brave tactic, to help combat Guardiola’s defensive issues.

He wrote on X: “Doesn't look like Josko Gvardiol is in City training this morning judging by the club's live feed, and still no [Nathan] Ake or [Kyle] Walker. They travel to Madrid this afternoon. CBs Lakyle Samuel and Max Alleyne among the youngsters training.

Bray then added: “Hear me out... Bernardo at left-back…”

Rodrygo Opens Up On Extraordinary Premier League Snub

The Real Madrid forward chose to stay in his native country of Brazil to complete his studies before moving to Spain

If the bizarre suggestion to play Silva at left-back did come to fruition, one player he could be tasked with stopping is blistering Madrid forward Rodrygo. The 23-year-old star is enjoying a remarkable season at the Bernabeu, and he netted twice in Madrid’s recent 2-0 win against Athletic Club as they close in on the La Liga title.

Rodrygo has scored 15 goals in 42 matches across all competitions this season, and the Brazil international recently revealed his playing career could have looked a lot different had he chosen a different path as a teenager.

Liverpool missed out on the chance to sign one of Europe’s hottest prospects back when he was 17, which Rodrdyo said he was happy to accept, until he had a change of heart.

He said: “I almost joined Liverpool in 2017, the deal was done for €3m. It collapsed because I said no. I wanted to stay at Santos, make history, finish my studies and then leave... even though the offer from Liverpool was very good.”