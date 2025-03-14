Manchester City are odds-on favourites to continue their pursuit of a top-four spot by claiming all three points when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon (UK time).

Pep Guardiola’s hosts head into the weekend's fixtures lying fifth in the Premier League table, although they are only four points behind third-placed Nottingham Forest, so there is everything to play for.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Manchester City 1.7 7/10 -143 The Draw 4.5 7/2 +350 Brighton & Hove Albion 4.9 19/5 +380

The 1-0 defeat that Manchester City suffered at Forest last weekend was a blow to their top four hopes, however, so they are under pressure to do better here. Their form is a concern — they are W2-D0-L3 from their last five matches — although their five-game home form is a better W3-D1-L1.

Brighton & Hove Albion will be quietly confident about their chances of causing City serious problems this weekend. The visitors are just one point and two places below City in the Premier League standings, and arrive in markedly better form: the Seagulls are W4-D0-L1 from their last five Premier League games, and their five-game away form is an equally impressive W3-D1-L1.

Given the narrowness of the gap between the teams in the Premier League table, plus Brighton’s superior form, it is something of a surprise to find that City are clear favourites to win. As our odds table above shows, the hosts are 1.7 (7/10) to claim all three points, which is the market’s way of saying City have a 59 percent chance of winning. Brighton are 4.9 (19/5) outsiders, while the Draw is 4.5 (12/5).

While there is some appeal in backing Brighton at such big odds, the concern is that they have a poor record away from home against the division’s better sides this season. On the road versus sides that, like Manchester City, are currently in the top five, Brighton’s record is a dismal W0-D1-L3. For all their strengths, it is clear that Fabian Hurzeler’s side struggle against the division’s better teams.

Best bet

A close game would be no surprise, and Brighton should be in a confident mood given the form they carry into the game.

The degree to which the visitors have struggled on the road vs the division’s best sides needs to be considered, however. They lost 4-2 at Chelsea on August 28, 2-1 at Liverpool on November 2, and 7-0 at Nottingham Forest on February 1.

For that reason, we prefer to leave the Match Odds market alone, and look elsewhere for strong selections on this match.

Make Overs Your Top Pick

One of the strongest trends on both teams is their propensity to be involved in high-scoring games this season.

Nineteen of Manchester City’s 28 Premier League games, and the same number of Brighton’s 28 games, have featured three or more goals this season. In other words, an Over 2.5 Goals selection would have earned you a profit 68 percent of the time.

The relevant home and away stats also point towards a high-scoring encounter. Ten of Manchester City’s 13 home games and 10 of Brighton’s 14 away games have featured three or more goals. That means that Over 2.5 Goals have occurred in 74 percent of the relevant home and away fixtures.

Number of Goals in the Game Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) Over 2.5 1.5 (1/2) Over 3.0 1.7 (7/10) Over 3.5 2.3 (13/10) Over 4.0 2.9 (19/10) Over 4.5 4.0 (3/1)

Best bet

As our odds table above shows, the market is wise to how frequently high-scoring games have occurred when these two sides have played this season. The best price on an Over 2.5 Goals outcome is 1.5 (1/2), which is notably shorter than you would find on many Premier League games involving other teams this season.

That said, we still think there are some worthwhile options in this market. Over 3 Goals would be our pick. With this selection, you will have your stakes refunded if the game features exactly three goals, and make a profit if the game has four or more goals.

An Over 3 Goals selection will lose only if the game features no goals, one goal, or two goals. We believe the chances of any of these three outcomes occurring are small, so we are happy to make this our main pick on the game.

Top selection – Over 3 Goals (1.7)

City to Dominate on Corners

It will come as little consolation to Manchester City supporters in what has been a disappointing season, but the degree to which their favourites have dominated the corners count in home games throughout the 2024-25 campaign is remarkable.

In 12 of their 13 home matches, City have won more corners than the opposition, and often by substantial margins. In no fewer than eight of those 13 home matches, City have won six or more corners than the team they have been facing. City's average corners supremacy per home game is 5.5.

Brighton have won more corners than their opponents in seven of their 14 away games this season. However, they have won more corners than their opponents in only three of their eight away games against sides that, like Manchester City, are currently in the top-half of the table, showing they are less effective when facing better opposition.

Best bet

In the Most Corners market, Manchester City can be backed at 1.44 (4/9). If you are looking for bigger odds, our selection would be Manchester City with a -2.5 start in the Asian Handicap corners market. With this pick, the home side start (for the purposes of the selection) with a -2.5 corners handicap. In other words, City need to win at least three more corners than Brighton during the game for the selection to land.

City have won at least three more corners than their opponents in 12 of their 13 home games this season, so the stats on the home side suggest they will be able to overcome the handicap.

Top selection – Manchester City -2.5 Asian Handicap corners (1.85)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 14/03/2025