For recent followers of Manchester City, the club is synonymous with hoisting trophies and having deep pockets. However, it's crucial to remember the bad times that paved the way to the club's recent glory. Except for the Golden Era in the late 1960s, City's faithful endured decades of playing second fiddle to their neighbors in red. Winters of defeat followed by more defeat. But through the heartaches and let-downs, the fans would unite at Maine Road, belting out their anthems every Saturday.

These memories are etched in the club's history and carried forth through each verse. Today, scenes of jubilation are the norm. The transition to the Etihad signaled an era of world-class players, silverware, and the swagger brought by Pep Guardiola's elite football. These elements are now as much a part of the Citizens' songbook as the classics.

From the timeless "Blue Moon" to the spirited "City 'til I Die," we invite you to dive into the electric atmosphere in the stands and discover how these chants have become an indelible part of Manchester City's story.

Join us as we explore the heart and soul of Manchester City, where words and melodies resonate with fans, painting a vivid picture of the passion and pride that fuel the club.

Blue Moon

Lyrics:

"Blue moon, you saw me standing alone, without a dream in my heart, without a love of my own."

"Blue Moon" is the most iconic Manchester City chant. It's a classic song that reflects the club's heritage. The "Blue Moon" refers to City's blue colors, and the lyrics are a declaration of love and support for the team. The tune originates from the American songwriting duo of composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart and never fails to get the supporters massively revved up.

"We're Not Really Here"

Lyrics:

"We're not really here, we're not really here, just like the fans of the Invisible Man, we're not really here."

This chant is a nod to the die-hard City fans who are always there to support the team, no matter where they play. The reference to the "Invisible Man" playfully suggests that City fans are everywhere.

"The best team in the land and all the world"

Lyrics:

"City, City, the best team in the land, and all the world, the best team in the land, we've won the league, we've won the Cup, we're the famous Manchester City, ind we're going up."

This chant celebrates Manchester City being top of the pile and highlights their accomplishments, including winning league titles and cups. The fans no doubt take great pleasure in singing this one having spent so much time at the bottom in previous eras.

"City Till I Die"

Lyrics: City 'til I die, I'm City 'til I die, I know I am, I'm sure I am, I'm City 'til I die!

This chant is a simple yet powerful declaration of lifelong loyalty to Manchester City. It signifies that fans are devoted to the club until the end of their lives.

"Feed the Goat"

Lyrics: Feed the goat, and he will score!

This chant is in honour of former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater, who was known as "The Goat." A classic example of the dry wit of the long-suffering football fans, this song celebrated a man who may not have been the most talented but was dearly beloved and an important talisman during a difficult era.

"Sha-la-la-la-la-la City"

Lyrics:

"Sha-la-la-la-la-la, Sha-la-la-la-la-la, Sha-la-la-la-la-la, Sha-la-la-la-la-la."

Set to the tune of 'Hey Jude' by the Beatles, this is a staple vibe around the City of Manchester Stadium, often adding to the lively atmosphere among the fans and sure to be roared around the stadium during the big clashes.

"The Boys in Blue"

Lyrics:

"Ederson and Ake! Walker and Akanji! Ruben Dias Johnny Stones! Best defense in Europe! We're Manchester City! We just won in istanbul! woah! we're the boys in blue! woaah! Coming after you! Woah!"

A modern era set to the tune of the 90s banger - 'Rhythm is a dancer.' The City massive can be seen at Brighton away getting amongst it to this chant at Brighton away.

"Oh When the Blues"

Lyrics:

"Oh when the Blues, go marching in, oh when the Blues go marching in, I wanna be in that number, oh when the Blues go marching in.:

This chant is a variation of the classic "When the Saints Go Marching In." It's a lively and rhythmic chant expressing the desire to be part of the City's triumphs.

"Poznan"

Lyrics:

"Poznan, Poznan, la la la la!"

The "Poznan" chant involves fans turning their backs to the pitch and linking arms, swaying from side to side, reminiscent of the famous celebration performed by fans of Polish club Lech Poznań. It's a fun and visually striking chant and one that the City fans have become known for.

"Invisible Man"

Lyrics:

"We're not, we're not, we're not, we're not really here, like the fans of the Invisible Man, we're not really here."

This piece emphasises the dedication of City fans who are always present to support their team, even in dark times The reference to the "Invisible Man" adds a whimsical touch.

"Bert Trautmann"

Lyrics:

"Bert Trautmann, Bert Trautmann, Bert Trautmann!"

This little number pays tribute to Bert Trautmann, the legendary Manchester City goalkeeper, who famously played in the 1956 FA Cup final with a broken neck. It's a way of honoring his dedication and bravery. The man was a beast.

We never win at home and we never win away

Lyrics:

"We never win at home/And we never win away/We lost last week/And we lost today/We don't give a (fill in the blank)/'Cause we're all pissed up/MCFC OK."

No Red in Manchester

Lyrics:

"Oh there's no red in Manchester/It's only home to Man City/Oh there's no red in Manchester/It's only home to Man City."

This chant playfully suggests that Manchester is a city painted in the blue of Manchester City and is devoid of the rival red colours of Manchester United. In reality, Red Devil’s fans far outnumber City’s, but the sky blue half will feel they get the last laugh these days due the team’s respective finishes in league and cups.

Wonderwall

Lyrics:

"Today is gonna be the day that they're gonna throw it back to you

And by now, you should've somehow realised what you gotta do

I don't believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now

And backbeat, the word is on the street that the fire in your heart is out

I'm sure you've heard it all before, but you never really had a doubt

I don't believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now

And all the roads we have to walk are winding

And all the lights that lead us there are blinding

There are many things that I would like to say to you, but I don't know how

Because maybe

You're gonna be the one that saves me

And after all

You're my wonderwall

Today was gonna be the day, but they'll never throw it back to you

And by now, you should've somehow realised what you're not to do

I don't believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now

And all the lights that light the way are blinding

I said maybe

You're gonna be the one that saves me

And after all

You're my wonderwall

I said maybe (I said maybe)

You're gonna be the one that saves me

And after all

You're my wonderwall

I said maybe (I said maybe)

You're gonna be the one that saves me (saves me)

You're gonna be the one that saves me (saves me)

You're gonna be the one that saves me (saves me)"

This needs little explanation. The fans and players routinely belt out this giant ballad that's become intrinsic with the mood of the club. The lads are not only diehard City fans, but also one of the most successful rock groups of all-time. Wonderwall being arguably their most famous song makes it a no-brainer for a City anthem.

Haaland (Ha Ha Ha)

Lyrics:

Haaland, Haaland

He's a blue, just like his dad

Now he's at the Etihad

Ha-Ha-Ha-Haaland, hey

Haaland, Haaland

Came to us from Germany

He's here to win the Champions League

Ha-Ha-Ha-Haaland, hey

Haaland, Haaland

Yorkshire born, Norwegian lad

Roy Keane tried to kill his dad

Ha-Ha-Ha-Haaland, hey

Haaland, Haaland

He's a blue, just like his dad

Now he's at the Etihad

Ha-Ha-Ha-Haaland, hey

Haaland, Haaland

Came to us from Germany

He's here to win the Champions League

Ha-Ha-Ha-Haaland, hey

Haaland, Haaland

Yorkshire born, Norwegian lad

Roy Keane tried to kill his dad

Ha-Ha-Ha-Haaland, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey

Haaland, Haaland, Haaland

Hey, Haaland, Haaland, Haaland

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey (hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey)

Hey, Haaland, HaalandYorkshire-born hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Haaland, Haaland

He's a blue, just like his dad

Now he's at the Etihad

Ha-Ha-Ha-Haaland, hey

Haaland, Haaland

Came to us from Germany

He's here to win the Champions League

Ha-Ha-Ha-Haaland, hey

Haaland, Haaland

Yorkshire born, Norwegian lad

Roy Keane tried to kill his dad

Ha-Ha-Ha-Haaland, hey

Haaland, Haaland

He's a blue, just like his dad

Now he's at the Etihad

Ha-Ha-Ha-Haaland, hey

Haaland, Haaland

Came to us from Germany

He's here to win the Champions League

Ha-Ha-Ha-Haaland, hey

Haaland, Haaland

Yorkshire born, Norwegian lad

Roy Keane tried to kill his dad

Ha-Ha-Ha-Haaland, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

You have to give it to CTID. Erling Haaland needed an epic song and he got one. The chant is energetic, catchy and brings a bit fo a Nordic Europop feel. Just like the big man himself, It just works.

We’ve got Guardiola

Lyrics

“We’ve got Guardiola,Ole, ole, ole, ole,

We’ve got Guardiola,

Ole, ole, ole, ole,

We’ve got Guardiola,

Ole, ole, ole, ole,

We’ve got Guardiola.”

There’s an element of smugness in the simplicity of this one. It’s simple, repetitive and must slightly wind-up opposition fans. That is, primarily because they no doubt wish they too, had Guardiola.

This blend of classics and contemporary homages to the big dogs should serve you in good stead for your next visit to the Etihad Stadium, but with such a star-studded side, we’ve no doubt missed a few essentials.