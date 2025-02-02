Chelsea have made an enquiry to sign Manchester City youngster Nico O'Reilly, according to Fabrizio Romano.

At the age of 19, O'Reilly has already been in and around Pep Guardiola's squad, making an appearance off the bench in the Premier League this season. The English youngster has started four times for City in all competitions, making six appearances in total and even finding the back on the net on one occasion.

According to Romano, Chelsea are working on signing a new midfielder and have made an enquiry to Manchester City for O'Reilly. It won't be an easy deal to complete, with City wanting to keep the 2005-born midfielder...

"EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea keep working on new midfielder with enquiry made to Man City for 2005 born midfielder Nico O’Reilly. City don’t want to lose future control on the player — not an easy deal. Follows enquiry made for Mathis Amougou reported last week, still on list."

O'Reilly, described as 'superb' by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is clearly a highly-rated youngster, considering Chelsea's interest and Guardiola's usage of him so far. It's unclear whether O'Reilly would be interested in moving to Stamford Bridge, but he's a player who fits the profile of Chelsea's recent recruitment.

In the last few years, the Blues have heavily focused on bringing in some of the best young talents from around the world, and O'Reilly certainly fits that bill. Man City might be worried about letting another academy graduate make the move to Chelsea considering the impact Cole Palmer has made for them, so they will undoubtedly be taking careful consideration with this one.