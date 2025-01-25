Manchester City had to come from behind to defeat Chelsea 3-1 in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium, with Josko Gvardiol's tap-in cancelling out Noni Madueke's early goal, before Erling Haaland and Phil Foden wrapped up all three points.

After their mid-week collapse against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola opted to make a few changes and handed debuts to two of his new signings, Abdukodir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush.

Marmoush started off very energetic, bursting forward and getting the shot away, though it was aimed right at Robert Sanchez before the assistant flag was raised. For Khusanov, however, he made a costly mistake shortly after, with him trying to head the ball back to Ederson. But Nicolas Jackson got the better of the debutant and squared it to Noni Madueke who had an empty net to pass the ball into to take the lead inside the first three minutes of the contest.

Khusanov's night got worse after receiving the game's first booking for a foul on Palmer in an advanced attacking area. Palmer had a golden opportunity to double Chelsea's lead inside 10 minutes, but he opted to square the ball to Jackson, who couldn't create an opportunity for the strike. He instead passed it to Jadon Sancho, whose shot was blocked.

Meanwhile, down the other end, City were presented with an opportunity to level the score, but Phil Foden's long-range strike rattled the post. After withstanding Chelsea's early pressure, Marmoush thought he had equalised, but he was flagged once again for offside, with his strike being ruled out.

Josko Gvardiol was on the mark again and scored City's equaliser just before half-time after Matheus Nunes' effort was saved by Sanchez, but good fortune took the ball away from the keeper, and Gvardiol was there to tap home. It was his fifth goal of the season - more than any other defender in the league.

Chances presented themselves to both teams at the start of the second half, with Levi Colwill's mis-timed jump saw Erling Haaland able to run in behind, but his strike was fired straight at Sanchez, who parried the ball into the path of Reece James to clear.

With Ederson opting to go long in search of Haaland often, this would eventually pay off with him finding Haaland, and with Sanchez caught in no-man's land, having opted to come out of his area, the Norwegian just lifted the ball over him from range, and the ball sailed into an empty net for his 18th goal of the season.

Having gone behind for the first time in the contest, Enzo Maresca had seen enough, and made a flurry of changes to try and get his team back into it. However, City would make Chelsea pay, with Colwill and Trevor Chalobah finding themselves double-teaming Haaland, who was able to successfully hold up the ball and find Foden, with the Three Lions star having a clear run at goal, and slotting the ball past a lonely Sanchez.

With their 3-1 victory, City have now leapfrogged Chelsea and into fourth place in the table, with Guardiola’s side now just three points adrift of third-placed Nottingham Forest.

Man City vs. Chelsea - Match Statistics Man City Statistic Chelsea 64 Possession (%) 36 11 Shots 6 3 Shots on Target 3 1 Corners 0 3 Saves 3 3 Yellow Cards 2

Match Highlights

Man City Player Ratings

GK - Ederson - 6/10

Made some crucial saves to keep his side in it when they were trailing. His ball distribution with his feet was solid too. Made runs out of the box to help his team, which was risky at times.

LB - Josko Gvardiol - 8.5/10

Got forward often, and at times, looked like one of their biggest attacking threats. He even found himself in a centre-forward role at one point, but his shot went sailing past both Sanchez and the post. Was in the right place to tap the ball home for the equaliser.

CB - Manuel Akanji - 5/10

Looked strong in possession, but aside from playing out from the back, he barely had anything to do.

CB - Abdukodir Khusanov - 3/10

The 20-year-old's debut got off to a horrific start, with his error leading to Madueke's opener, before he picked up the game's first booking. Brutal outing for the Uzbekistan international. Did settle his nerves as the game progressed. Was substituted shortly after half-time.

RB - Matheus Nunes - 6/10

Was credited with the assist for Gvardiol's equalising goal in the first half. Did well in his defensive duties, making the right tackles and interceptions, which kept Sancho fairly quiet down that flank. Wasn't great in possession, though.

CM - Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

Looked to create opportunities for his teammates from deep, playing in a few key passes, and created a big chance. His long balls over the top were on the money more often than not. But he was dribbled past on a couple of occasions with Chelsea's attacking four all quite tricky.

CM - Ilkay Gundogan - 6/10

Along with Kovacic, Gundogan was winning the midfield battle between the two sides, also registering a key pass and creating a big chance. He also tried to get on the scoresheet himself, though his strike was hit on target. Mostly comfortable in possession, but wasn't immune to losing the ball.

CM - Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Did the hard yards by getting back to help his defenders out when needed, and looked calm and composed playing out of the opposition's box. Had to play deeper at times due to Chelsea pressure.

LW - Omar Marmoush - 6/10

Looked very lively from the outset. Had an opportunity to strike first, but his shot was hit straight at Sanchez, and the flag was later raised. Made some excellent runs forward into goalscoring positions.

ST - Erling Haaland - 7/10

Barely featured in the first half, completing just two of his first six passes, though one was a key pass. He was much more active in the second half, and was a game-changer with both his goal and his hold-up play.

RW - Phil Foden - 7/10

Had a chance to level the score up, but his long-range effort was fired straight at the woodwork. Along with Gvardiol, he looked the biggest threat going forward. Got the reward for his efforts by ensuring City had a comfortable two-goal cushion with just minutes remaining.

Sub - John Stones - 6.5/10

Brought in to shore up the defence, and that is exactly what he did. Very solid outing.

Sub - Kevin De Bruyne - 6/10

Looked so calm in the midfield as he usually does. Did well to get his team forward, and his presence alone instilled fear in Chelsea's defenders.

Chelsea Player Ratings

GK - Robert Sanchez - 4/10

Had a few times when he parried the ball out into dangerous areas, one of which was slightly unfortunate as City equalised. Came out of his box to make clearances, and this paid dividends for the Sky Blues, with him caught in no-man's land, which awarded the home side their second.

RB - Reece James - 5/10

Struggled to contain the attack from Man City's left-hand side. Was substituted with 20 minutes remaining.

CB - Levi Colwill - 4/10

Booked for time-wasting. Struggled to contain Haaland, especially in second-half when he mistimed his jump, which saw the ball sail over his head and into the path of the Norwegian, with his goal seeing City take the lead for the first time.

CB - Trevoh Chalobah - 5/10

Back in the fold after being recalled from his loan spell at Crystal Palace. Looked the most commanding of the two centre-backs, being in the right position to make vital clearances and interceptions for his side. Lost concentration at the end, and came to help out his centre-back partner, which left the door open for Foden to run in on goal and double City's lead.

LB - Marc Cucurella - 6.5/10

Looked to get forward as often as he could, and his passing was accurate. His shooting, however, was not. Did deal well with Foden defensively, though.

CM - Moises Caicedo - 6/10

Looked to knock the ball further up the field when he received it, and was strong in possession, though he picked up a needless yellow card by tripping up Marmoush when City looked to counter.

CM - Enzo Fernandez - 6.5/10

Dictated the forward play from the middle of the park, and was the catalyst for much of Chelsea's attacks, registering multiple key passes. Played so effortlessly.

CAM - Cole Palmer - 6.5/10

Didn't receive as many touches of the ball as many of his teammates, but when he did get on it, he tried to make the most of it. Always looking to play on the attack, there is always a sense that something could happen with him running point. Alas, even he couldn't help his team come away with at least a point.

RW - Noni Madueke - 5/10

Will never score an easier goal, with the net wide open and no keeper in sight. Was quiet after that, and found himself deep for a lot of the first-half, with him playing Nunes onside in the build-up to City's equaliser.

ST - Nicolas Jackson - 5/10

Was unselfish at times, opting to make what he felt was the best football play. Could have had more shots at goal himself, though. Was Enzo Maresca's first substitution of the night.

LW - Jadon Sancho - 6/10

A willing runner, but could have been more direct and attempted dribbles in 1v1 situations against Matheus Nunes more often. Didn't have much impact on the game, especially in the second half.

Sub - Christopher Nkunku - 6/10

Took up his position in the centre-forward role vacated by Jackson. Moved the ball around well, but was unable to get himself in a position where he had a clear-cit opportunity on goal.

Sub - Pedro Neto - 6/10

Tried to will his team forward, and created a big chance, but was unable to help his team overcome their deficit.

Sub - Malo Gusto - 6/10

Won all of his ground duels and tackled the ball cleanly, but was unable to help his team erase the deficit.

Man of the Match

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

Although he occupied the left-back position, you could be forgiven for thinking that Josko Gvardiol was deployed in an advanced role further up the field. It was the Croatian's willingness to run forward that saw him get on the scoresheet after he took up a position in the box to take advantage of Robert Sanchez's save, which fell directly into his path to tap home into an empty net.

Defensively, he was astute, and did little wrong on that side of the ball, winning all of his ground duels. There is little argument that he was, by far, the best player on the pitch.