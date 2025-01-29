Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City kept proceedings cool and composed in the second half to secure progression into the Champions League play-off stage with a 2-1 win over Club Brugge, but fans are fed up with ‘dead weight’ player who nearly cost them qualification.

The visitors shocked Guardiola and his entourage to their core when midfielder Raphael Onyedika smashed his effort home at the back post just before the half-time interval. Flying out of the blocks in the second half, Manchester City’s pressure finally paid off.

Mateo Kovacic bit back with a tireless run through Brugge’s spine before defender Josko Gvardiol’s cross deflected off Joel Ordonez. Savinho, who was brilliant upon entering the fray at half-time, made it three for the home side in the 77th minute.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 334 games for Manchester City, Gundogan has notched 62 goals and 38 assists.

But there will still many negatives for Guardiola and his entourage to chew over from their first half performance – one of them being the impact, or lack thereof, of central midfielder and 82-cap Germany international Ilkay Gundogan.

Now the wrong side of 30, the ex-Borussia Dortmund ace is struggling to keep up with the tempo of competing with engine rooms across Europe – as evidenced by the numbers behind his porous displays on home soil.

In his 45 minutes of action, before being hooked in favour of Savinho, he completed the solitary final third entry, won 0% of his duels – and when he went forward, he struggled to make much of an impact, having been flagged offside once.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to suggest that Gundogan can no longer be a starting asset for the side from east Manchester. One supporter wrote: “Can you see the impact of Savinho? Literally, Gundogan is a finished footballer.

Gundogan off and we can suddenly move the ball around, as if it is quantum physics that you do not start washed unathletic players in intense games against low blocks.

Referencing the comparison between Gundogan and his midfield partner Kovacic, one said: “Some fools dare compare Kovacic with the dead weight Gundogan.” as another suggested: “I now believe it’s time to stop playing Gundogan. It’s no longer 2022.”

A final fan suggested that, despite another poor showing from the veteran, Guardiola will likely play him next time out: “Gundogan gone and the game becomes easy. Literally the same every single match this season but Pep will start Gundogan next game again.”

Despite the clamour over his starting spot, the one-time Champions League winners – and Guardiola, in particular - simply cannot afford to play Gundogan in their upcoming test against Arsenal, a team willing to go toe-to-toe with the best, in the Premier League.

The £230,000-per-week earner, for as good as he has been for the four-in-a-row champions over the years, can no longer compete at the top level of football – whether that be in England or at Europe’s top table – and utilising him will not help his side’s aspirations of reaching the top.