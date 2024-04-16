Highlights Manchester City are excited about Oscar Bobb's emergence at the Etihad Stadium.

City believe Bobb could explode next season as question marks are asked about their decision to sell Cole Palmer.

Palmer is excelling at Chelsea, with 25 goals and 13 assists this season.

Manchester City are almost certainly regretting their decision to let Cole Palmer join Chelsea for an initial £40m fee last summer. That price tag, while heavily discussed at the time, now seems like a bargain amid Todd Boehly's spending spree.

The attacking midfielder is on red-hot form for Chelsea this season, and has established himself as one of the first names on Gareth Southgate's squad list for the European Championships in Germany this summer.

Journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that losing Palmer was a risk City were prepared to take. A big part of that is that talented young winger Oscar Bobb is coming through the ranks.

Palmer Showing City What They're Missing

He has been on fire this season for Chelsea

Palmer has made 40 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this season. In those games, he has scored 25 goals and created another 13. Twenty of those goals have come in the Premier League, including four in Chelsea's 6-0 thrashing of Everton on Monday evening.

The 21-year-old is now the Premier League's joint top scorer, with former clubmate Erling Haaland of Manchester City. If City had kept Palmer in the summer, having both Haaland and Palmer would have made them untouchable to their rivals. Instead, the Premier League title race with Arsenal and Liverpool is much tighter than perhaps expected.

Cole Palmer vs Erling Haaland 2023-24 Palmer Haaland Appearances 41 38 Goals 25 31 Assists 13 6 Yellow cards 8 1 Red cards 0 0 Penalty goals 9 6 Minutes played 3,106 3,193

Oscar Bobb Could Replace Him

Bobb, 20, could become the man to fill the shoes Cole Palmer never did at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. Bobb has just one goal and one assist in 12 Premier League appearances this season, plus one goal in four Champions League games.

Though he has not come alight just yet, there is a bright future ahead for Bobb, who Jones believes could make "more of a special mark" at the Etihad next season.

Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"When City let Cole Palmer go I don’t think anyone imagined he could make quite as much impact as he has, but this is a risk that City are always willing to take if a player shows interest in leaving the project. Barely anyone is ever deemed too good to leave and in this instance it is worth remembering that one of the key reasons City feel they could go on without Palmer and could not make promises to him was because they also had Oscar Bobb coming through. "Obviously, he has been used sparingly in comparison to Palmer at Chelsea this season, but in terms of talent and potential, I have always understood that they feel this guy’s ceiling in the game could be as high as he wants it to be. They are using him cautiously but are happy with how things are going and next season I think we’ll be seeing him start to make more of a special mark as City’s young star."

Statistics according to Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-04-24.