A Phil Foden inspired Manchester City closed the gap to league leaders Liverpool to just two points after coming from behind to beat Brentford 3-1 on Monday night.

Having watched Jurgen Klopp's men fall to defeat over the weekend, the treble winners knew that victory would put them within touching distance of top spot with a game in hand. Despite dominating the early phases of the game, Pep Guardiola's side were caught off guard as Neal Maupay put Brentford ahead after 20 minutes.

A long ball from goalkeeper Mark Flekken wreaked havoc as Ivan Toney backed into Nathan Ake, allowing Neal Maupay to run clean through and cooly slot past Ederson. The Frenchman had made headlines after his celebration antics against Tottenham during the week, and seemingly learned his lesson after keeping this one much more subdued.

Flekken, who was singled out pre-match for his lackluster performances this season, proved more than just a provider. The Dutchman produced a number of top saves as The Bees clung onto their lead heading into the break. Ultimately, their resolve was broken on the stroke of half-time. A poor Ethan Pinnock clearance fell to the feet of Foden who fired low into the net to make things level at the whistle.

Kevin De Bruyne plays incredible pass to assist Foden

Belgian showcased his trademark vision to set up City's second

Foden continued where he left off at the start of the second period, but he had teammate Kevin De Bruyne to thank for yet another incredible assist.

Picking the ball up from deep, the Belgian delivered a sumptuous cross to find the Englishman, who was unmarked in the middle of the penalty area. The 23-year-old stooped low to head the ball into the far corner and put his team firmly in command. The wonderful delivery was De Bruyne's 105th Premier League assist.

With City firmly in cruise control, Foden was able to add a third after being given the ball by Erling Haaland, who had returned to the starting line-up. The midfielder burst into the box before finishing with ease past an outstretched Flekken, securing all three points for the visitors.

Manchester City dominate

European champions had 25 shots on goal

Thomas Frank's men would not have been expecting an easy night at the Gtech Community Stadium, and they certainly didn't get one. As per the statistics from Sky Sports, the defending champions flexed their muscles throughout and emphasised their superiority on the night.

Guardiola's men finished with 72% possession and managed to create 25 shots in comparison to the home side's nine. With 15 of those efforts being on target, Brentford goalkeeper Flekken had to be on top form to prevent the score from becoming more one-sided.

The Sky Blues were able to keep the ball extremely well, managing a 91% pass accuracy throughout proceedings. The quality of Foden's finishing was also evident, as City only managed to carve two clear-cut opportunities, a testament to the stubborn Bees defence.

City will be hoping to keep their fine form going and increase the pressure on both Liverpool and Arsenal, with the Gunners getting the better of the Reds on Sunday. Guardiola's side face Everton next on Saturday 10th February, with a win potentially sending them top of the table.