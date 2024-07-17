Highlights Manchester City are concerned about Julian Alvarez leaving for Atletico Madrid due to a lack of playing time.

Atletico Madrid are seeking a striker following Alvaro Morata's departure, leading to interest in Alvarez.

City would struggle to find versatile replacement for Alvarez who can play as a forward and No.10.

Manchester City have a big summer transfer window ahead of them, with a number of players being linked with a move to and from the Etihad Stadium - and one player that they could lose is Julian Alvarez, with Dean Jones exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the club are 'concerned' that he could depart with Atletico Madrid reportedly interested.

Alvarez joined the Cityzens back in August 2022, and whilst he featured in more Premier League games than any City star last season with 11 goals to boot, the forward plays as the backup option to Erling Haaland up front when everyone is fit. Featuring in an attacking midfield role, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne are now match fit and he will likely see his minutes tumble - leaving Atletico's interest to strengthen.

Atletico Madrid are After a New Striker

The La Liga side have sold one of their main stars in Alvaro Morata

With Spain hero Alvaro Morata joining AC Milan just days after winning EURO 2024 with his country, it has left Atletico needing another striker option alongside Antoine Griezmann, Giuliano Simeone, Joao Felix and Angel Correa - and Alvarez has been linked as a result.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alvarez has 36 goals in 103 games for Manchester City

It's yet to be seen if Felix will stay at the Metropolitano Stadium, and as a result, Alvarez could come into the fold with Atletico boasting a first-team squad of just over 18 players.

Jones: City Have "Degree of Concern" Over Alvarez

The Argentine could be on the move if a huge bid is received

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that City had a certain degree of concern that the Argentine star could depart - with Alvarez being intrigued by the move. He said:

"The Atletico links to Alvarez are to be taken seriously, there is a certain degree of concern at City about this one.They don’t want to lose him, far from it, but I am told that the player fancies it and when that is the case you never know what could happen. "In terms of value, City would rate him upwards of £80million so that definitely adds to the difficulty Atletico would have with pulling off a deal like this. I have seen reports suggesting a loan but I don’t know how that would be tempting to City. "Chelsea are being linked too and definitely have a level of interest, but the pull of living in Madrid and playing in La Liga is believed to have real intrigue for Alvarez."

City Could Turn to New Signing to Replace Alvarez

The Argentine has been superb and would be sorely missed

City would need a replacement for Alvarez if he goes, and due to his profile, that might not be the easiest to find. Able to play up front on his own and also in the No.10 position, the Argentine's versatility and recent acceptance at being second fiddle to Haaland means that City would have to find someone who is willing to be a backup player - and for one of the best teams on the continent, that could be tough to do.

Julian Alvarez's Premier League statistics - Manchester City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 36 1st Goals 11 3rd Assists 9 =2nd Shots Per Game 2.7 3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.9 =3rd Match rating 7.10 7th

Gabriel Jesus filled in with that role for Sergio Aguero for a number of years, but Haaland's arrival and City's dependance on his clinical, physical nature means that they have to change their play up for when Alvarez comes into the side as an auxilliary forward.

Who they would potential bring in should he leave for Atletico remains to be seen until serious tracks are made for his departure, though incoming goalscoring winger Savio could act as backup until they do source a replacement thanks to his keen eye for goal.

