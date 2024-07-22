Highlights Manchester City contemplating whether to lodge bid for Eberechi Eze.

The Sky Blues are long-term admirers of the England international.

Eze has been pinpointed as a target amid uncertainty over Kevin De Bruyne's future.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is considering a move for Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze amid uncertainty over Kevin De Bruyne’s future, according to the Mirror.

The Premier League champions are exploring several options after news emerged that Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are eyeing a deal for De Bruyne upon his contract expiry in 2025.

The 33-year-old could depart Man City in the next 12 months, ending his long-term stay at the Etihad Stadium, dating back to 2015.

According to the Mirror, Eze is now being considered by several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, who are looking to bring in another creative midfielder alongside James Maddison.

The 26-year-old, who has a release clause of around £60m, could become the latest Crystal Palace star to exit Selhurst Park this summer.

Eze may soon follow winger Michael Olise out the door, after he decided to join Bayern Munich earlier this summer, leaving chief Oliver Glasner in need of a proper rebuild of his frontline.

Sky Blues Are Long-Term Admirers of Eze

Guardiola has entered race for Crystal Palace talisman

According to the Mirror, Manchester City have a ‘long-standing admiration’ for Eze, who still has three years left on his contract at Crystal Palace.

The report suggests that Guardiola is impressed with Eze’s ‘low maintenance temperament and his versatility’, with the 26-year-old able to be utilised in multiple areas across the frontline.

The Eagles will be keen to keep hold of the England international - labelled as a "superstar" by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher - as they look to build on the momentum of last season, when they ended their campaign strong, finishing 10th in the Premier League table.

Eze was instrumental in Palace’s impressive run of results last season, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in the top flight.

Eberechi Eze Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 27 11 4 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 2 0 2

Man City’s pursuit of the attacking midfielder could take a swift turn if De Bruyne entertains offers from the Middle East as he nears his contract expiry.

With just 12 months left on his current deal, the Belgium international has not ruled out a move away from the Etihad Stadium. Speaking to Belgian media last month, the former Wolfsburg and Chelsea man revealed he is ‘open to everything’ after the first links to the Saudi Pro League started to emerge.

Related Why Savinho’s £33.7m Man City Transfer Has Sparked Controversy The City Football Group are under more scrutiny for neglecting Troyes in Savinho's £33.7m switch to Man City.

Phillips Could Secure Etihad Stadium Exit Route

Everton have shown interest in England international

Everton are targeting Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips as a leading transfer target, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The 28-year-old could finally be offered a way out of Manchester on a permanent deal after struggling to impress Guardiola in his first two years at the club.

Alongside Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, Everton have reportedly identified Phillips as a concrete target as part of their summer rebuild.

Keen to replace Amadou Onana, Sean Dyche’s side are now seeking a new defensive midfielder and are determined to make an impact in the market despite having limited funds, according to GMS sources.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-07-24.