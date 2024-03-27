Highlights Ederson's injury won't prevent him from starting against Arsenal, providing a boost for Manchester City.

Guardiola heavily relies on Ederson's playing style, which is crucial for keeping possession.

Sunday's clash against the Gunners could prove vital in the Premier League title race and it will be great news if Ederson starts.

Ederson’s injury for Manchester City against Liverpool earlier in March will have done little to reduce Pep Guardiola's woes over squad selection in recent weeks - but he could be set to make a return against Arsenal.

Having tried to prevent Darwin Nunez scoring for Liverpool after Nathan Ake's backpass came up short, Ederson wiped the Uruguayan striker out and conceded a penalty at Anfield, though he injured himself in the process.

He subsequently missed the FA Cup tie against Newcastle with Stefan Ortega taking his place between the sticks, and after an international break where he wasn't called up to the Brazil squad, fans have wondered whether the 30-year-old will return to the squad. And it appears that their prayers have been answered, with Ederson appearing to be fit ahead of the visit of Mikel Arteta's men.

Manchester City: Ederson Injury Latest

The goalkeeper could start against the Gunners in a surprise boost for City

According to Ben Dinnery, founder of website Premier Injuries, the shotstopper will be 'OK' for the visit of the Gunners, whilst Erling Haaland will be available for contention having featured in both of Norway's clashes in the international break.

Manuel Akanji, John Stones and Kyle Walker all picked up injuries for their nations, which will have massive implications in the title race should they not return to action so soon; three defenders being in the treatment room won't be music to Guardiola's ears, whilst Matheus Nunes could also miss out having picked up an injury for Portugal.

Ederson not being called up to the Selecao, however, is a slight positive for City - and he could waltz back into the XI after missing the clash against the Magpies a fortnight ago.

Ederson Return Could be Best News Possible for Manchester City

The Brazilian is crucial to how Manchester City play

It's no secret as to how Guardiola likes his goalkeepers to operate - and Ederson is no different with the City boss previously labelling him as being "outstanding". Having revolutionised the role of goalkeepers from his time at Barcelona, where Victor Valdes acted almost as an extra defender, his teams are much more capable at keeping possession. With three of his defenders out of action thanks to injuries picked up in the international break, there will be even more of an impetus than usual of City keeping the ball in a bid to avoid Arsenal actually creating chances with it - and so Ederson will be vital to the cog that Guardiola deploys.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ederson has only missed 12 Premier League games for Manchester City since joining in the summer of 2017

Having had Manuel Neuer in his ranks at Bayern Munich, the Spaniard came to Manchester City with Joe Hart in his ranks - and as a goalkeeper who wasn't quite adept with his feet, the Englishman was quickly shipped out to cater to Guardiola's needs. It left Ederson to come in from Benfica in 2017, and City haven't looked back since with the Brazilian being a key part of their legendary squads that have swept up accolades in England since.

Ederson has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four Carabao Cup trophies and of course, the Champions League last season, in which he was one of the players of the match in the final thanks to his heroics when City were under the cosh in Istanbul.

All statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 27th March, 2024