England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that John Stones picked up an adductor injury in the Three Lions' friendly against Belgium at Wembley on Tuesday - which could have huge ripple effects in the Premier League title race as we enter the business end of the season.

Southgate's side got off to the worst possible start after a series of calamitous errors saw Aston Villa star Youri Tielemans open the scoring, before a frantic opening few minutes allowed Ivan Toney to bag his first ever international goal from the penalty spot.

But that first 20 minutes of the game was dominated by Stones being hauled off, which has huge short-term implications for Manchester City in the title race - and it will also leave England fans in general sweating over a return for their star centre-back ahead of this summer's tournament in Germany. Southgate was on hand to give an update on Stones' injury after the game, stating that he 'hates sending players back to clubs not fully fit'.

The centre-back could be out for at least a few weeks

Speaking directly after the game, Southgate addressed Stones' substitution in the 10th minute and claimed that the Manchester City defender had an adductor injury - though he believed it wasn't a risk to play him.

He said: “No [it wasn’t a risk to play him]. The first game [vs Brazil] wasn’t high level in terms of intensity. We’ve done exactly what Holland did with Virgil van Dijk tonight, what Norway did with Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, starting them.

"Holland started Nathan Ake again…it only ever seems to fall on us when there is a question about that. We’re disappointed if he’s got a problem. It seems to be in the adductor area, so we have to see. He came in not having played for two weeks so it wasn’t an overload situation. But I hate sending players back to clubs not fully fit."

England fans have dealt with injury problems before tournaments before; Wayne Rooney's famous metatarsal injury before the 2006 World Cup had the nation on tenterhooks, whilst David Beckham also had his doubts back in the day. There is a real argument that Stones is one of the first names on the teamsheet given England's lack of world-class options in defence, and having won the treble with Manchester City last season, Stones is a player that oozes experience in the latter stages of tournaments - which England will desperately need should they advance to the quarter-finals and beyond.

Why John Stones' injury Could Have Huge implications in Title Race

Manchester City will be hoping for an instant return

Whilst the reigning champions have a plethora of centre-backs to choose from including Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol, Stones has revolutionised the way that Pep Guardiola's men play by stepping into midfield and forming a pivot alongside Spanish superstar Rodri.

If their run-in was favourable, there would be a less of a worry on Stones being fit to tally up wins over the course of the business end of the season. But with a huge clash against Arsenal coming up at the weekend, in which a loss would be massively detrimental to their title chances, Guardiola needs as many players fit as possible to record a win over the Gunners as City aim to break the long-standing English record set by Huddersfield a century ago by claiming their fourth-straight top division title.

There are other alternatives for his role, notably Manuel Akanji and Rico Lewis, who are both extremely adept at ball retention and breaking the lines going forward. But with Akanji similarly picking up an injury in the international break, the Spaniard will be keeping his eyes firmly on the situation before Mikel Arteta's men make the trip up to Manchester at the weekend.