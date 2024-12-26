An own goal from Jarrad Branthwaite and a stunning equaliser from Iliman Ndiaye saw Manchester City and Everton split the points at the Etihad Stadium to kick off the Premier League's Boxing Day slate.

The visitors entered the contest having earned points against both Arsenal and Chelsea in their two previous league fixtures, while Man City were desperately seeking a win, having won just one of their last 12 games in all competitions.

Having started the brightest of the two sides, Man City thought they had got on the scoresheet first when Josko Gvardiol's header was directed on goal in the opening few minutes, but the frame of the goalpost was there to deny him. But, it would take just 14 minutes before they broke the deadlock, with Bernardo Silva looking to have squeezed in his shot from a tight angle, though the big deflection on the shot saw it go down in the books as a Branthwaite own goal.

Chances came few and far between for both sides in the first half, but on the half-hour mark, Silva had a glorious chance to double City's lead, though he opted to strike the ball with the outside of his boot, which saw it sailing far wide of the sticks.

Having failed to capitalise on the few opportunities that they created, Everton all of a sudden found themselves level with Iliman Ndiaye striking the ball into the far corner with a sublime effort after the cross from Abdoulaye Doucoure found its way past two City defenders in the box and into his path.

Much like the first-half, it was the Sky Blues who started the brighter of the two sides in the second, and after Vitali Mykolenko brought down Savinho in the box, Erling Haaland was brandished with a golden opportunity to re-take the lead from the penalty spot. But, having not scored a league goal since October 5th, the Norwegian striker's spot kick was saved by Jordan Pickford, and then he was deemed offside on the follow-up header.

Following the miss to re-take the lead, the game was stretched and end-to-end, but no side could find that crucial winner as the points were shared. As such, Man City move temporarily into sixth place in the table, though could find themselves lower after the completion of the Boxing Day fixtures. For Everton, it was another solid away performance, as they climb up into 15th place.

Man City vs. Everton - Match Statistics Man City Statistic Everton 67 Possession (%) 33 24 Shots 7 5 Shots on Target 3 8 Corners 5 2 Saves 4 1 Yellow Cards 4

Match Highlights

Manchester City Player Ratings

GK - Stefan Ortega - 6/10

Not much he could have done about the goal due to the manner in which it was hit with accuracy and in the far corner. Aside from that, he had little to do in the contest.

RB - Rico Lewis - 6/10

Played in his much more favourable position due to Kyle Walker not being in the squad. Looked comfortable in both attack and defence, where he tracked back to block and intercept Everton attacks.

CB - Manuel Akanji - 5/10

A poor performance from the Austrian centre-back who was hardly involved in the contest. In the air, he was inefficient, losing out to his opponent more often than not, and lost possession regularly.

CB - Nathan Ake - 6/10

Arguably Man City's best centre-back on the day, in which he made multiple - and vital - clearances, while he was also stout in both his aerial and ground duels. Saw lots of the ball, and got back and defended Calvert-Lewin well, even if he did look slower at times.

LB - Josko Gvardiol - 5/10

Looked a threat on set-pieces as he has done for large parts of this season. Almost opened the scoring with a header, but was denied by the goal post. Wasn't afraid to get forward and shoot, registered a handful of shots, though all were off-target.

CM - Bernardo Silva - 6/10

While the opening goal didn't go down as his own, he perhaps deserved it to be given to him with him looking very bright in the early stages of the game. However, he fizzled out as the game went on, and blundered a very good chance in acres of space to double their lead before Everton equalized just mere minutes later.

CM - Phil Foden - 7/10

Looked a huge threat deployed in the No. 10 position, and created a plethora of chances for his teammates, through long balls and crosses. He also played in the most key passes of any of his teammates.

CM - Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

Orchestrated his team from central midfield, and did some hard yards in getting back to defend. However, he did get dispossessed far too often.

RW - Savinho - 7/10

Was quiet in the first half, but in the second-half he burst into life, and won his side a penalty in the early stages of the game. Registered a handful of shots throughout, but couldn't find a way past Pickford. Looked the most threatening to find/create a winner in the second half.

ST - Erling Haaland - 4/10

Got in some good positions, particularly in the first half, but couldn't take advantage of the opportunities he created. Saw his penalty saved by Pickford, and his follow-up header was miles offside.

LW - Jeremy Doku - 6/10

His dynamic play down the left flank was threatening Everton's back-line all day, and his pass to Silva to set up the opener was weighted perfectly. Very positive with his play, often dropping the shoulder to create, but Everton always had men tightly marking him.

Sub - Kevin De Bruyne - 6/10

There was only room on the bench for the Belgian, but coming on with 15 minutes left to play, he didn't have the impact on the game that many perhaps expected from him.

Sub - Ilkay Gundogan - N/A

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Sub - Jahmai Simpson-Pusey - N/A

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Everton Player Ratings

GK - Jordan Pickford - 8/10

Pickford rarely lets his club down, and today was no different. There was little he could do about Silva's deflected effort in the first half, but he came up trumps to deny Haaland from the penalty spot.

RB - Seamus Coleman - 6/10

Had a difficult task of going against the tricky Doku, but he burst forward to great effect a couple of times, with his run down the right flank crucial in beginning the phase of play that led to their equaliser.

CB - James Tarkowski - 6/10

Hasn't done too much wrong aside from allowing Doku's pass into Silva get through, which led to the game's opener.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite - 6/10

Was very unfortunate to have the own goal go against him. However, he didn't let it affect him, and he was stout in defence since his earlier error and kept Haaland at bay.

LB - Vitali Mykolenko - 5/10

Earned the game's first booking after bringing Doku down outside the box. Could have been more composed when on the ball and in possession.

CM - Idrissa Gueye - 6.5/10

Dealt well against City's midfield three, and had a shot on goal, though it didn't test the opposition keeper too much. Threaded through some nice passes in the rare attacks they had.

CM - Orel Mangala - 6/10

His impact on the game was perhaps understated in that he just sat in his position and made the necessary tackles and interceptions when his team needed it. Was also very calm and composed on the ball, completing a high degree of his passes.

CM - Abdoulaye Doucoure - 7/10

His cross into the box found Ndiaye for the equaliser, and looked very comfortable in a more advanced midfield role.

RW - Jack Harrison - 6/10

Towards the end of the first half, it looked as though he found it much easier to get in behind Ake. However, that didn't yield much success.

ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 6/10

Lacked service into his feet, and it was his dummy in the box which allowed the ball to get through to Ndiaye, who fired home the equaliser.

LW - Iliman Ndiaye - 8/10

His finish alone could be worth a higher rating after he found the far corner with a shot hit with the outside of his boot. Always looked to play the ball forward at any given opportunity, and his positive play yielded success.

Sub - Armando Broja - 6/10

Injected some energy into the Toffees' attack, but was unable to create anything that led to a crucial winner.

Sub - Jesper Lindstrom - 6/10

Saw little action after coming onto the pitch, losing possession quite a few times from the few touches he had in the game.

Sub - Nathan Patterson - N/A

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Man of the Match

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Saving a penalty against the reigning champions and last season's Premier League Golden Boot winner, and earning his side a point, leaves little debate that Pickford was a deserved recipient of the man of the match award.

Rarely making mistakes for his club, especially of late when he has helped his side pick up points against title challengers Arsenal and Chelsea in back-to-back league contests, Pickford was on hand to deny City what would have been just their second win in 13 games in all competitions.