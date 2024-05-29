Highlights Man City are eyeing RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo as an alternative to Lucas Paqueta.

Olmo has a £51million release clause in his contract, expiring in 2027.

Kalvin Phillips and Matheus Nunes reportedly are on the transfer list after failing to impress Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City are eyeing RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo as an alternative to West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a summer move away from the Bundesliga and could emerge as an option for the Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola’s previous summer target Paqueta now faces an uncertain future in England after the FA charged the West Ham star for alleged breaches of betting rules.

The Brazilian playmaker has denied the charges and said he will ‘fight to clear his name’.

Paquetá’s situation may lead City to look for new transfer targets in midfield, including Newcastle’s Bruno Guimarães and Olmo.

The Cityzens were previously linked with a move for the Spaniard, who joined Leipzig in 2020 and led the club to two German Cup victories.

Man City Linked With Move For Olmo

There are 'positive noises' over the pursuit of the Spaniard

Olmo, who is set to join the Spain national team for Euro 2024, could have an even busier summer ahead.

Jones tells GIVEMESPORT that there are ‘positive noises’ around City’s pursuit of Olmo:

"City were linked to Olmo a little while back and it didn’t really make sense because, to me anyway, it had been made pretty clear that their main midfield targets were Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta. "Obviously the Paqueta situation has changed and now I am starting to see the Olmo situation differently and it seems to me he has probably been scouted as an alternative to Paqueta. "City have tracked Olmo and there are some positive noises around the pursuit so we will find out soon if they intend to go for it because he is definitely attainable in the summer window."

German media report that Olmo has a £51million release clause in his contract, which is set to expire in 2027, and he earns £170,000-a-week according to Capology.

In April, the attacking midfielder was also linked with a return to his boyhood club, Barcelona, but the Catalans are unlikely to afford his transfer fee and wages at the moment.

Dani Olmo Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 21 4 5 Champions League 3 1 0 DFL Supercup 1 3 0

Man City ‘Consider’ Selling Matheus Nunes and Kalvin Phillips

The duo have found minutes hard to come by under Guardiola

Manchester City are ready to listen to offers for two midfield stars in the upcoming window. Reportedly, both Kalvin Phillips and Matheus Nunes will be made available after failing to impress Pep Guardiola last season.

Nunes was acquired by Man City in a £53million deal last summer but started in just nine Premier League matches for the champions this season.

Phillips, who spent the second part of last season on loan at West Ham, is now targeted by Everton. According to Sky Sports, the 28-year-old is likely to be available for a loan deal in the upcoming transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-05-24.